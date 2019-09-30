Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 6

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
-
Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (5-0)
-
St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (5-1)
-
Highland Springs, Virginia (5-0)
-
St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2-2)
-
St Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (3-1)
-
Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (6-0)
-
Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (4-1)
-
DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (4-1)
-
St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (4-0)
-
St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (2-4)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (4-0)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (4-0)
- Lakeland, Florida (6-0)
- Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (5-0-1)
- Marietta, Georgia (3-1)
- Central, Phenix City, Alabama (5-1)
- Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (6-0)
- Hoover, Alabama (4-1)
- Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (4-1)
- Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (4-1)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Male, Louisville, Kentucky (5-0)
- Mentor, Ohio (5-0)
- Muskegon, Michigan (5-0)
- East St. Louis, Illinois (5-0)
- Muskego, Wisconsin (6-0)
- Trinity, Louisville, Kentucky (5-1)
- De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (5-0)
- St. Xavier, Cincinnati (5-0)
- Lakeville North, Lakeville, Minnesota (5-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (5-0)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (4-0)
- Katy, Texas (4-0)
- John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (4-0)
- Allen, Texas (5-0)
- North Shore, Houston, Texas (3-1)
- Owasso, Oklahoma (4-0)
- Guyer, Denton, Texas (4-0)
- Southlake Carroll, Texas (4-0)
- Madison Central, Mississippi (5-0)
- Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (4-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (5-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (5-0)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (7-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (5-1)
- Eastside Catholic, Sammamish, Washington (4-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (4-1)
- Chandler, Arizona (5-0)
- Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (7-0)
- Folsom, California (4-1)
- Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California (4-1)