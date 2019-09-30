Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 6

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (5-0) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (5-1) Highland Springs, Virginia (5-0) St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2-2) St Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (3-1) Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (6-0) Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (4-1) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (4-1) St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (4-0) St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (2-4)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (4-0) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (4-0) Lakeland, Florida (6-0) Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (5-0-1) Marietta, Georgia (3-1) Central, Phenix City, Alabama (5-1) Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (6-0) Hoover, Alabama (4-1) Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (4-1) Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (4-1)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Male, Louisville, Kentucky (5-0) Mentor, Ohio (5-0) Muskegon, Michigan (5-0) East St. Louis, Illinois (5-0) Muskego, Wisconsin (6-0) Trinity, Louisville, Kentucky (5-1) De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (5-0) St. Xavier, Cincinnati (5-0) Lakeville North, Lakeville, Minnesota (5-0) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (5-0)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (4-0) Katy, Texas (4-0) John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (4-0) Allen, Texas (5-0) North Shore, Houston, Texas (3-1) Owasso, Oklahoma (4-0) Guyer, Denton, Texas (4-0) Southlake Carroll, Texas (4-0) Madison Central, Mississippi (5-0) Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (4-0)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming