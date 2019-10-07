Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (6-0)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (6-1)
- Highland Springs, Virginia (6-0)
- St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (3-2)
- St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (4-1)
- Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (7-0)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (5-1)
- Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (5-1)
- St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (5-0)
- St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (2-4)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (5-0)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (6-0)
- Lakeland, Florida (7-0)
- Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (6-0-1)
- Marietta, Georgia (4-1)
- Central, Phenix City, Alabama (6-1)
- Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (7-0)
- Hoover, Alabama (5-1)
- Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (5-1)
- Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (4-1)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Male, Louisville, Kentucky (6-0)
- Mentor, Ohio (6-0)
- Muskegon, Michigan (6-0)
- East St. Louis, Illinois (6-0)
- Muskego, Wisconsin (7-0)
- De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (6-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (6-0)
- Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio (6-0)
- St. Edward, Lakeland, Ohio (5-1)
- Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (6-0)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
1. Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (5-0)
2. Katy, Texas (5-0)
3. John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (5-0)
4. Allen, Texas (5-0)
5. North Shore, Houston, Texas (4-1)
6. Carroll, Southlake, Texas (5-0)
7. Owasso, Oklahoma (5-0)
8. Madison (Mississippi) Central (6-0)
9. Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (5-0)
10. Longview, Texas (5-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (6-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (6-0)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (8-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (6-1)
- Eastside Catholic, Sammamish, Washington (5-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (5-1)
- Chandler, Arizona (6-0)
- Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (8-0)
- Folsom, California (5-1)
- Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California (6-1)