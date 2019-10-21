Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 9

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- St. Frances, Baltimore, Maryland (7-1)
- Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (7-1)
- Highland Springs, Virginia (7-0)
- St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (5-2)
- Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (9-0)
- St. Peter’s, Jersey City, New Jersey (7-0)
- St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (4-4)
- Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (6-2)
- Manheim (Pennsylvania) Township (9-0)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (5-2)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (7-0)
- Lakeland, Florida (9-0)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (7-1)
- Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (8-0-1)
- Thompson, Alabama (8-0)
- Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (8-0)
- Hoover, Alabama (7-1)
- McEachern, Georgia (8-0)
- Central, Phenix City, Alabama (8-1)
- Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (7-1)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Male, Louisville, Kentucky (8-0)
- Mentor, Ohio (8-0)
- Muskegon, Michigan (8-0)
- East St. Louis, Illinois (8-0)
- Muskego, Wisconsin (9-0)
- De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (8-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (8-0)
- St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (7-1)
- Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (8-0)
- Avon, Indiana (9-0)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
1. Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (7-0)
2. Katy, Texas (7-0)
3. John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (7-0)
4. Allen, Texas (7-0)
5. North Shore, Houston, Texas (6-1)
6. Southlake Carroll, Texas (7-0)
7. Owasso, Oklahoma (7-0)
8. Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (6-0)
9. Longview, Texas (6-0)
10. Picayune, Mississippi (8-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (8-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (8-0)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (9-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (8-1)
- Chandler, Arizona (8-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (7-1)
- Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (10-0)
- Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California (8-1)
- Folsom, California (7-1)
- Mission Viejo, California (8-0)