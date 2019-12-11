Super 25 Regional High School Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 2

USA TODAY High School Sports will make Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific. These are the preseason girls basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season.

*Records are through December 10

NORTHEAST

Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont.

Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Maryland (4-0) New Hope Academy, Landover Hills, Maryland (4-2) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (1-0) South Shore, Brooklyn, New York (3-0) Neumann-Goretti, Philadelphia (2-0) Blair Academy, Blairstown, New Jersey (3-0) Bishop McNamara, Forestville, Maryland (3-2) St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown, Maryland (3-0) St. Rose, Belmar, New Jersey (0-0) Immaculate Heart Academy, Washington Township, New Jersey (0-0)

SOUTH

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia.

Paul VI, Fairfax, Virginia (5-0) Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Florida (6-0) Westlake, Atlanta (4-1) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tennessee (5-1) Princess Anne, Virginia Beach, Virginia (3-0) Southeast, Raleigh, North Carolina (5-0) Lake Highland Prep, Orlando (6-0) Hazel Green, Alabama (16-0) Ramsay, Birmingham, Alabama (13-0) Greensboro Day School, North Carolina (12-0)

MIDWEST

Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minnesota (6-0) Edison Academy, Detroit, Michigan (1-0) Mount Notre Dame, Cincinnati (9-0) Africentric, Columbus, Ohio (3-1) Lawrence North, Indianapolis (10-0) Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (6-0) Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Indiana (8-1) Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (5-0) Fairmont, Kettering, Ohio (4-1) Bay Port, Green Bay, Wisconsin (3-0)

FRONTIER

Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Wyoming.

DeSoto, Texas (12-0) South Grand Prairie, Texas (16-1) Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (14-3) Cherry Creek, Colorado (2-1) Fremont, Utah (5-0) Northside, Fort Smith, Arkansas (4-1) Westlake, Austin, Texas (14-5) MacArthur, Irving, Texas (7-4) Bishop Miege, Kansas (1-0) Grandview, Aurora, Colorado (3-0)

PACIFIC

Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington.