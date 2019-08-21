Super 25 Regional High School Volleyball Rankings: Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Nov. 18

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Victor 0-0 Victor NY 2 Our Lady of Mercy 0-0 Rochester NY 3 Newton North 0-0 Newtonville MA 4 Bayside 0-0 Bayside NY 5 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT 6 Minnechaug 0-0 Wilbraham MA 7 Duxbury 0-0 Duxbury MA 8 Burnt Hills 0-0 Burnt Hills NY 9 Barnstable 0-0 Hyannis MA 10 Southington 0-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 North Allegheny 0-0 Wexford PA 2 Loudoun County 0-0 Leesburg VA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 0-0 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 0-0 Germantown MD 5 Lord Botetourt 0-0 Daleville VA 6 Flint Hill 0-0 Oakton VA 7 Princess Anne 0-0 Virginia Beach VA 8 Freeport 0-0 Freeport PA 9 Atholton 0-0 Columbia MD 10 Wilmington Charter 0-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Hagerty 0-0 Oviedo FL 2 Alpharetta 8-0 Alpharetta GA 3 Walton 3-0 Atlanta GA 4 Green Hope 2-0 Cary NC 5 Spanish Fort 0-0 Spanish Fort AL 6 Nation Ford 0-0 Fort Mill SC 7 St Thomas Aquinas 0-0 Ft Lauderdale FL 8 Pace 0-0 Atlanta GA 9 Mountain Brook 0-0 Mountain Brook AL 10 Trinity Catholic 0-0 Ocala FL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Flower Mound 6-0 Flower Mound TX 2 Plano West 9-0 Plano TX 3 The Woodlands School 11-0 The Woodlands TX 4 Byron Nelson 9-1 Trophy Club TX 5 Lovejoy 9-2 Lucas TX 6 Prosper 5-1 Prosper TX 7 Dawson 10-1 Pearland TX 8 Ridge Point 7-1 Missouri City TX 9 Jonesboro 0-0 Jonesboro AR 10 Jackson Academy 8-0 Jackson MS

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 0-0 Louisville KY 2 New Castle 1-0 New Castle IN 3 Mercy 0-0 Farmington Hills MI 4 Ursuline Academy 1-0 Cincinnati OH 5 Mercy Academy 0-0 Louisville KY 6 Providence 0-0 Clarksville IN 7 Padua Franciscan 0-0 Parma OH 8 Sacred Heart Academy 0-0 Louisville KY 9 Grand Rapids Christian 0-0 Grand Rapids MI 10 Mt. Notre Dame 0-0 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 0-0 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette 0-0 Wildwood MO 3 Benet Academy 0-0 Lisle IL 4 Arrowhead 0-0 Hartland WI 5 Eureka 0-0 Eureka MO 6 Sterling 0-0 Sterling IL 7 Oconomowoc 0-0 Oconomowoc WI 8 Cedar Falls 0-0 Cedar Falls IA 9 St. Teresa’s Academy 0-0 Decatur IL 10 Ankeny Centennial 0-0 Akeny IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Eagan 0-0 Eagan MN 2 Millard North 0-0 Millard NE 3 Lakeville South 0-0 Lakeville MN 4 Lincoln Pius X 0-0 Lincoln NE 5 Watertown 0-0 Watertown SD 6 Omaha Skutt Catholic 0-0 Omaha NE 7 Wayzata 0-0 Wayzata MN 8 Bismarck Century 0-0 Bismarck ND 9 Stillwater 0-0 Stillwater MN 10 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0-0 Sioux Falls SD

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Chaparral 0-0 Parker CO 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 0-0 Overland Park KS 3 Lansing 0-0 Lansing KS 4 Cherokee Trail 0-0 Aurora CO 5 La Cueva 0-0 Albuquerque NM 6 St. James Academy 0-0 Lenexa KS 7 Lone Peak 0-0 Highland UT 8 Pleasant Grove 0-0 Pleasant Grove UT 9 Kelly Walsh 0-0 Casper WY 10 Valor Chrisitan 0-0 Highlands Ranch CO

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Redondo Union 0-0 Redondo CA 2 Mater Dei 0-0 San Diego CA 3 Torrey Pines 0-0 San Diego CA 4 Cathedral Catholic 0-0 San Diego CA 5 Marymount 0-0 Los Angeles CA 6 Hamilton 0-0 Chandler AZ 7 Perry 0-0 Gilbert AZ 8 Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 0-0 San Francisco CA 9 Foothill 0-0 Santa Ana CA 10 Aliso Niguel 0-0 Aliso Viejo CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)