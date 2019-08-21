USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional High School Volleyball Rankings: Week 1

Photo: Jordan Kartholl/Star Press

Girls Volleyball

By August 21, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Nov. 18

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Victor 0-0 Victor NY
2 Our Lady of Mercy 0-0 Rochester NY
3 Newton North 0-0 Newtonville MA
4 Bayside 0-0 Bayside NY
5 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT
6 Minnechaug 0-0 Wilbraham MA
7 Duxbury 0-0 Duxbury MA
8 Burnt Hills 0-0 Burnt Hills NY
9 Barnstable 0-0 Hyannis MA
10 Southington 0-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 North Allegheny 0-0 Wexford PA
2 Loudoun County 0-0 Leesburg VA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 0-0 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 0-0 Germantown MD
5 Lord Botetourt 0-0 Daleville VA
6 Flint Hill 0-0 Oakton VA
7 Princess Anne 0-0 Virginia Beach VA
8 Freeport 0-0 Freeport PA
9 Atholton 0-0 Columbia MD
10 Wilmington Charter 0-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Hagerty 0-0 Oviedo FL
2 Alpharetta 8-0 Alpharetta GA
3 Walton 3-0 Atlanta GA
4 Green Hope 2-0 Cary NC
5 Spanish Fort 0-0 Spanish Fort AL
6 Nation Ford 0-0 Fort Mill SC
7 St Thomas Aquinas 0-0 Ft Lauderdale FL
8 Pace 0-0 Atlanta GA
9 Mountain Brook 0-0 Mountain Brook AL
10 Trinity Catholic 0-0 Ocala FL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Flower Mound 6-0 Flower Mound TX
2 Plano West 9-0 Plano TX
3 The Woodlands School 11-0 The Woodlands TX
4 Byron Nelson 9-1 Trophy Club TX
5 Lovejoy 9-2 Lucas TX
6 Prosper 5-1 Prosper TX
7 Dawson 10-1 Pearland TX
8 Ridge Point 7-1 Missouri City TX
9 Jonesboro 0-0 Jonesboro AR
10 Jackson Academy 8-0 Jackson MS

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 0-0 Louisville KY
2 New Castle 1-0 New Castle IN
3 Mercy 0-0 Farmington Hills MI
4 Ursuline Academy 1-0 Cincinnati OH
5 Mercy Academy 0-0 Louisville KY
6 Providence 0-0 Clarksville IN
7 Padua Franciscan 0-0 Parma OH
8 Sacred Heart Academy 0-0 Louisville KY
9 Grand Rapids Christian 0-0 Grand Rapids MI
10 Mt. Notre Dame 0-0 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 0-0 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette 0-0 Wildwood MO
3 Benet Academy 0-0 Lisle IL
4 Arrowhead 0-0 Hartland WI
5 Eureka 0-0 Eureka MO
6 Sterling 0-0 Sterling IL
7 Oconomowoc 0-0 Oconomowoc WI
8 Cedar Falls 0-0 Cedar Falls IA
9 St. Teresa’s Academy 0-0 Decatur IL
10 Ankeny Centennial 0-0 Akeny IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Eagan 0-0 Eagan MN
2 Millard North 0-0 Millard NE
3 Lakeville South 0-0 Lakeville MN
4 Lincoln Pius X 0-0 Lincoln NE
5 Watertown 0-0 Watertown SD
6 Omaha Skutt Catholic 0-0 Omaha NE
7 Wayzata 0-0 Wayzata MN
8 Bismarck Century 0-0 Bismarck ND
9 Stillwater 0-0 Stillwater MN
10 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0-0 Sioux Falls SD

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Chaparral 0-0 Parker CO
2 St. Thomas Aquinas 0-0 Overland Park KS
3 Lansing 0-0 Lansing KS
4 Cherokee Trail 0-0 Aurora CO
5 La Cueva 0-0 Albuquerque NM
6 St. James Academy 0-0 Lenexa KS
7 Lone Peak 0-0 Highland UT
8 Pleasant Grove 0-0 Pleasant Grove UT
9 Kelly Walsh 0-0 Casper WY
10 Valor Chrisitan 0-0 Highlands Ranch CO

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Redondo Union 0-0 Redondo CA
2 Mater Dei 0-0 San Diego CA
3 Torrey Pines 0-0 San Diego CA
4 Cathedral Catholic 0-0 San Diego CA
5 Marymount 0-0 Los Angeles CA
6 Hamilton 0-0 Chandler AZ
7 Perry 0-0 Gilbert AZ
8 Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 0-0 San Francisco CA
9 Foothill 0-0 Santa Ana CA
10 Aliso Niguel 0-0 Aliso Viejo CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Iolani 6-3 Honolulu HI
2 Diamond Head 0-0 Anchorage AK
3 West Linn 0-0 West Linn OR
4 Jesuit 0-0 Portland OR
5 West Valley 0-0 Yakima WA
6 Kamehameha 9-0 Honolulu HI
7 Richland 0-0 Richland WA
8 Century 0-0 Pocatello ID
9 Kentridge 0-0 Kent WA
10 South Anchorage 0-0 Anchorage AK

 

