Super 25 Regional High School Volleyball Rankings: Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Victor
|0-0
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Our Lady of Mercy
|0-0
|Rochester
|NY
|3
|Newton North
|0-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|4
|Bayside
|0-0
|Bayside
|NY
|5
|RHAM
|0-0
|Hebron
|CT
|6
|Minnechaug
|0-0
|Wilbraham
|MA
|7
|Duxbury
|0-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|8
|Burnt Hills
|0-0
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|9
|Barnstable
|0-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|10
|Southington
|0-0
|Southington
|CT
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|North Allegheny
|0-0
|Wexford
|PA
|2
|Loudoun County
|0-0
|Leesburg
|VA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|0-0
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|0-0
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Lord Botetourt
|0-0
|Daleville
|VA
|6
|Flint Hill
|0-0
|Oakton
|VA
|7
|Princess Anne
|0-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|8
|Freeport
|0-0
|Freeport
|PA
|9
|Atholton
|0-0
|Columbia
|MD
|10
|Wilmington Charter
|0-0
|Wilmington
|DE
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Hagerty
|0-0
|Oviedo
|FL
|2
|Alpharetta
|8-0
|Alpharetta
|GA
|3
|Walton
|3-0
|Atlanta
|GA
|4
|Green Hope
|2-0
|Cary
|NC
|5
|Spanish Fort
|0-0
|Spanish Fort
|AL
|6
|Nation Ford
|0-0
|Fort Mill
|SC
|7
|St Thomas Aquinas
|0-0
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|8
|Pace
|0-0
|Atlanta
|GA
|9
|Mountain Brook
|0-0
|Mountain Brook
|AL
|10
|Trinity Catholic
|0-0
|Ocala
|FL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Flower Mound
|6-0
|Flower Mound
|TX
|2
|Plano West
|9-0
|Plano
|TX
|3
|The Woodlands School
|11-0
|The Woodlands
|TX
|4
|Byron Nelson
|9-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|5
|Lovejoy
|9-2
|Lucas
|TX
|6
|Prosper
|5-1
|Prosper
|TX
|7
|Dawson
|10-1
|Pearland
|TX
|8
|Ridge Point
|7-1
|Missouri City
|TX
|9
|Jonesboro
|0-0
|Jonesboro
|AR
|10
|Jackson Academy
|8-0
|Jackson
|MS
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|0-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|New Castle
|1-0
|New Castle
|IN
|3
|Mercy
|0-0
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|4
|Ursuline Academy
|1-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|5
|Mercy Academy
|0-0
|Louisville
|KY
|6
|Providence
|0-0
|Clarksville
|IN
|7
|Padua Franciscan
|0-0
|Parma
|OH
|8
|Sacred Heart Academy
|0-0
|Louisville
|KY
|9
|Grand Rapids Christian
|0-0
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|10
|Mt. Notre Dame
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|0-0
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Lafayette
|0-0
|Wildwood
|MO
|3
|Benet Academy
|0-0
|Lisle
|IL
|4
|Arrowhead
|0-0
|Hartland
|WI
|5
|Eureka
|0-0
|Eureka
|MO
|6
|Sterling
|0-0
|Sterling
|IL
|7
|Oconomowoc
|0-0
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|8
|Cedar Falls
|0-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|9
|St. Teresa’s Academy
|0-0
|Decatur
|IL
|10
|Ankeny Centennial
|0-0
|Akeny
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Eagan
|0-0
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Millard North
|0-0
|Millard
|NE
|3
|Lakeville South
|0-0
|Lakeville
|MN
|4
|Lincoln Pius X
|0-0
|Lincoln
|NE
|5
|Watertown
|0-0
|Watertown
|SD
|6
|Omaha Skutt Catholic
|0-0
|Omaha
|NE
|7
|Wayzata
|0-0
|Wayzata
|MN
|8
|Bismarck Century
|0-0
|Bismarck
|ND
|9
|Stillwater
|0-0
|Stillwater
|MN
|10
|Sioux Falls O’Gorman
|0-0
|Sioux Falls
|SD
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Chaparral
|0-0
|Parker
|CO
|2
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|0-0
|Overland Park
|KS
|3
|Lansing
|0-0
|Lansing
|KS
|4
|Cherokee Trail
|0-0
|Aurora
|CO
|5
|La Cueva
|0-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|6
|St. James Academy
|0-0
|Lenexa
|KS
|7
|Lone Peak
|0-0
|Highland
|UT
|8
|Pleasant Grove
|0-0
|Pleasant Grove
|UT
|9
|Kelly Walsh
|0-0
|Casper
|WY
|10
|Valor Chrisitan
|0-0
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Redondo
|0-0
|Redondo
|CA
|2
|Mater Dei
|0-0
|San Diego
|CA
|3
|Torrey Pines
|0-0
|San Jose
|CA
|4
|Cathedral Catholic
|0-0
|San Diego
|CA
|5
|Marymount
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Hamilton
|0-0
|Chandler
|AZ
|7
|Perry
|0-0
|Gilbert
|AZ
|8
|Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep
|0-0
|San Francisco
|CA
|9
|Foothill
|0-0
|Santa Ana
|CA
|10
|Aliso Niguel
|0-0
|Aliso Viejo
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Iolani
|6-3
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Diamond Head
|0-0
|Anchorage
|AK
|3
|West Linn
|0-0
|West Linn
|OR
|4
|Jesuit
|0-0
|Portland
|OR
|5
|West Valley
|0-0
|Yakima
|WA
|6
|Kamehameha
|9-0
|Honolulu
|HI
|7
|Richland
|0-0
|Richland
|WA
|8
|Century
|0-0
|Pocatello
|ID
|9
|Kentridge
|0-0
|Kent
|WA
|10
|South Anchorage
|0-0
|Anchorage
|AK
