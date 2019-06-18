Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: FINAL

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches have released the final Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings for the 2018-19 season. Rankings are based on results from the current season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|27-2-1
|2
|South Lakes (Reston, Va.)
|21-1-0
|3
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|26-2-0
|4
|Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
|17-2-0
|5
|Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.)
|18-3-0
|6
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|22-3-0
|7
|Charlottesville (Charlottesville, Va.)
|21-1-1
|8
|Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.)
|23-3-0
REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|23-0-0
|2
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|21-1-0
|3
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|21-1-1
|4
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|19-3-1
|5
|Lakeside Atlanta (Atlanta, Ga.)
|18-2-3
|6
|Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.)
|19-3-1
|7
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|18-3-1
|8
|Hoover (Hoover, Ala.)
|19-4-3
|9
|Oconee County (Watkinsville, Ga.)
|16-4-0
|10
|Upsom Lee (Thomston, Ga.)
|19-1-1
REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|21-1-0
|2
|Waukee (Waukee, Iowa)
|17-0-0
|3
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|19-3-0
|4
|Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|18-1-0
|5
|Worland (Worland, Wyo.)
|18-0-0
|6
|Gretna (Gretna, La.)
|16-2-0
|7
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|17-1-0
|8
|Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa)
|14-1-0
|9
|Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.)
|16-1-1
|10
|Weber (Pleasant View, Utah)
|15-5-0
REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jenks (Jenks, Okla.)
|18-0-0
|2
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|18-2-0
|3
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|13-3-0
|4
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|16-3-0
|5
|Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|16-2-0
|6
|Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
|14-3-0
|7
|Bryant (Bryant, Ark.)
|16-3-2
|8
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|14-3-0
|9
|Santa Fe South (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|13-3-0
|10
|U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|13-3-0
REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|20-2-0
|2
|Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)
|17-0-5
|3
|Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.)
|17-3-0
|4
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|19-2-1
|5
|Ferris (Spokane, Wash.)
|18-3-0
|6
|Bellevue (Bellevue, Wash.)
|16-1-3
|7
|Federal Way (Federal Way, Wash.)
|17-4-0
|8
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|11-4-2
|9
|Colony (Anchorage, Alaska)
|16-2-2
|10
|Sehome (Bellingham, Wash.)
|19-1-3