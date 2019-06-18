Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: FINAL

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches have released the final Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings for the 2018-19 season. Rankings are based on results from the current season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 27-2-1 2 South Lakes (Reston, Va.) 21-1-0 3 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 26-2-0 4 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 17-2-0 5 Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.) 18-3-0 6 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 22-3-0 7 Charlottesville (Charlottesville, Va.) 21-1-1 8 Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) 23-3-0

REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 23-0-0 2 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 21-1-0 3 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 21-1-1 4 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 19-3-1 5 Lakeside Atlanta (Atlanta, Ga.) 18-2-3 6 Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.) 19-3-1 7 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 18-3-1 8 Hoover (Hoover, Ala.) 19-4-3 9 Oconee County (Watkinsville, Ga.) 16-4-0 10 Upsom Lee (Thomston, Ga.) 19-1-1

REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 21-1-0 2 Waukee (Waukee, Iowa) 17-0-0 3 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 19-3-0 4 Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah) 18-1-0 5 Worland (Worland, Wyo.) 18-0-0 6 Gretna (Gretna, La.) 16-2-0 7 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 17-1-0 8 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 14-1-0 9 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) 16-1-1 10 Weber (Pleasant View, Utah) 15-5-0

REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 18-0-0 2 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 18-2-0 3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 13-3-0 4 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 16-3-0 5 Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 16-2-0 6 Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) 14-3-0 7 Bryant (Bryant, Ark.) 16-3-2 8 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 14-3-0 9 Santa Fe South (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 13-3-0 10 U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 13-3-0

REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)