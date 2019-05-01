Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through April 28

REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.) 8-0-0 2 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 23-1-0 3 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 14-1-0 4 Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.) 8-0-0 5 Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.) 11-0-3 6 Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.) 10-0-0 7 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 22-2-1 8 Evangelical Christian (Germantown, Tenn.) 7-0-2 9 C.D. Hylton (Woodbridge, Va.) 10-0-0 10 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 11-0-1

REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 18-0-0 2 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 17-1-0 3 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 17-1-1 4 Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) 18-1-0 5 Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.) 16-2-1 6 Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.) 15-3-0 7 Johnson-Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 15-2-1 7 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 14-2-1 9 Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.) 16-3-0 10 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 13-3-0

REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 15-0-0 2 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 16-0-0 3 Waukee (Waukee, Iowa) 8-0-0 4 Layton (Layton, Utah) 10-1-1 5 Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 9-1-1 6 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) 8-1-1 7 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 14-2-0 8 Gretna (Gretna, Neb.) 12-1-0 9 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 10-1-1 10 Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah) 9-1-0

REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 14-0-0 2 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 10-2-0 3 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 12-2-0 4 Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) 12-2-0 5 Bishop Kelley(Tulsa, Okla.) 12-3-0 6 U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 12-2-0 7 Mountain Home (Mountain Home, Ark.) 14-1-0 8 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 12-3-0 9 Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.) 10-3-0 10 Norman (Norman, Okla.) 13-3-0

