Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 5

By April 30, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through April 28

REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.) 8-0-0
2 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 23-1-0
3 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 14-1-0
4 Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.) 8-0-0
5 Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.) 11-0-3
6 Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.) 10-0-0
7 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 22-2-1
8 Evangelical Christian (Germantown, Tenn.) 7-0-2
9 C.D. Hylton (Woodbridge, Va.) 10-0-0
10 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 11-0-1

REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 18-0-0
2 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 17-1-0
3 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 17-1-1
4 Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) 18-1-0
5 Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.) 16-2-1
6 Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.) 15-3-0
7 Johnson-Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 15-2-1
7 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 14-2-1
9 Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.) 16-3-0
10 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 13-3-0

REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 15-0-0
2 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 16-0-0
3 Waukee (Waukee, Iowa) 8-0-0
4 Layton (Layton, Utah) 10-1-1
5 Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 9-1-1
6 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) 8-1-1
7 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 14-2-0
8 Gretna (Gretna, Neb.) 12-1-0
9 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 10-1-1
10 Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah) 9-1-0

REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 14-0-0
2 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 10-2-0
3 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 12-2-0
4 Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) 12-2-0
5 Bishop Kelley(Tulsa, Okla.) 12-3-0
6 U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 12-2-0
7 Mountain Home (Mountain Home, Ark.) 14-1-0
8 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 12-3-0
9 Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.) 10-3-0
10 Norman (Norman, Okla.) 13-3-0

REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 12-0-2
2 Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.) 14-0-1
3 Federal Way (Federal Way, Wash.) 15-1-0
4 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 13-0-1
5 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 8-0-1
6 Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.) 12-1-0
7 Pasco (Pasco, Wash.) 11-2-0
8 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 9-2-0
9 Ferris (Spokane, Wash.) 13-1-0
10 West Valley (Spokane, Wash.) 11-2-0

 

