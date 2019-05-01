Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 5
Records are shown through April 28
REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|23-1-0
|3
|Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
|14-1-0
|4
|Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)
|11-0-3
|6
|Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.)
|10-0-0
|7
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|22-2-1
|8
|Evangelical Christian (Germantown, Tenn.)
|7-0-2
|9
|C.D. Hylton (Woodbridge, Va.)
|10-0-0
|10
|Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|11-0-1
REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|18-0-0
|2
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|17-1-0
|3
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|17-1-1
|4
|Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.)
|18-1-0
|5
|Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.)
|16-2-1
|6
|Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.)
|15-3-0
|7
|Johnson-Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|15-2-1
|7
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|14-2-1
|9
|Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.)
|16-3-0
|10
|Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|13-3-0
REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|15-0-0
|2
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|16-0-0
|3
|Waukee (Waukee, Iowa)
|8-0-0
|4
|Layton (Layton, Utah)
|10-1-1
|5
|Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa)
|9-1-1
|6
|Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.)
|8-1-1
|7
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|14-2-0
|8
|Gretna (Gretna, Neb.)
|12-1-0
|9
|Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah)
|10-1-1
|10
|Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|9-1-0
REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jenks (Jenks, Okla.)
|14-0-0
|2
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|10-2-0
|3
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|12-2-0
|4
|Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
|12-2-0
|5
|Bishop Kelley(Tulsa, Okla.)
|12-3-0
|6
|U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|12-2-0
|7
|Mountain Home (Mountain Home, Ark.)
|14-1-0
|8
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|12-3-0
|9
|Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.)
|10-3-0
|10
|Norman (Norman, Okla.)
|13-3-0
REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|12-0-2
|2
|Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
|14-0-1
|3
|Federal Way (Federal Way, Wash.)
|15-1-0
|4
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|13-0-1
|5
|Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)
|8-0-1
|6
|Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.)
|12-1-0
|7
|Pasco (Pasco, Wash.)
|11-2-0
|8
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|9-2-0
|9
|Ferris (Spokane, Wash.)
|13-1-0
|10
|West Valley (Spokane, Wash.)
|11-2-0