Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 6

Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 6

Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 6

May 7, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through May 5.

REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)

1 Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.) 13-0-0
2 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 26-1-0
3 Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.) 12-0-0
4 C.D. Hylton (Woodbridge, Va.) 14-0-0
5 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 16-1-0
6 Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.) 14-0-4
7 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 12-0-1
8 South Lakes (Reston, Va.) 11/1/00
9 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 24-2-1
10 Chancellor (Fredricksburg, Va.) 11-0-0

REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)

1 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 20-0-0
2 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 18-1-0
3 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 18-1-1
4 Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) 19-1-0
5 Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.) 17-2-1
6 Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.) 16-2-0
7 Johnson-Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 16-2-1
7 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 15-2-1
9 Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.) 16-3-0
10 Lakeside Atlanta (Atlanta, Ga.) 16-3-1

REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)

1 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 17-0-0
2 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 18-1-0
3 Waukee (Waukee, Iowa) 11-0-0
4 Layton (Layton, Utah) 12/1/01
5 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) 11-0-1
6 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 17-2-0
7 Gretna (Gretna, Neb.) 15-1-0
8 Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah) 12/1/00
9 Davis (Kaysville, Utah) 10/1/03
10 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 8/1/00

REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)

1 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 16-0-0
2 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 12/2/00
3 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 15-2-0
4 Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) 14-2-0
5 Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 15-1-0
6 Mountain Home (Mountain Home, Ark.) 16-1-0
7 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 14-3-0
8 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 14-3-0
9 Santa Fe South (Edmond, Okla.) 13-2-0
10 U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 13-3-0

REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)

1 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 14-0-2
2 Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.) 16-0-1
3 Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.) 13-1-0
4 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 14-1-1
5 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 10-0-5
6 Ferris (Spokane, Wash.) 15-1-0
7 Bellevue (Bellevue, Wash.) 12-0-3
8 Tahoma (Covington, Wash.) 11/2/03
9 Federal Way (Federal Way, Wash.) 15-2-0
10 Marysville-Pilchuk (Marysville, Wash.) 13-1-1

 

Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 6
