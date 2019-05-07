Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 6

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records are shown through May 5.
REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)
|1
|Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.)
|13-0-0
|2
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|26-1-0
|3
|Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.)
|12-0-0
|4
|C.D. Hylton (Woodbridge, Va.)
|14-0-0
|5
|Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
|16-1-0
|6
|Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)
|14-0-4
|7
|Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|12-0-1
|8
|South Lakes (Reston, Va.)
|11/1/00
|9
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|24-2-1
|10
|Chancellor (Fredricksburg, Va.)
|11-0-0
REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)
|1
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|20-0-0
|2
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|18-1-0
|3
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|18-1-1
|4
|Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.)
|19-1-0
|5
|Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.)
|17-2-1
|6
|Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.)
|16-2-0
|7
|Johnson-Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|16-2-1
|7
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|15-2-1
|9
|Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.)
|16-3-0
|10
|Lakeside Atlanta (Atlanta, Ga.)
|16-3-1
REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)
|1
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|17-0-0
|2
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|18-1-0
|3
|Waukee (Waukee, Iowa)
|11-0-0
|4
|Layton (Layton, Utah)
|12/1/01
|5
|Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.)
|11-0-1
|6
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|17-2-0
|7
|Gretna (Gretna, Neb.)
|15-1-0
|8
|Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|12/1/00
|9
|Davis (Kaysville, Utah)
|10/1/03
|10
|Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa)
|8/1/00
REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)
|1
|Jenks (Jenks, Okla.)
|16-0-0
|2
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|12/2/00
|3
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|15-2-0
|4
|Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
|14-2-0
|5
|Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|15-1-0
|6
|Mountain Home (Mountain Home, Ark.)
|16-1-0
|7
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|14-3-0
|8
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|14-3-0
|9
|Santa Fe South (Edmond, Okla.)
|13-2-0
|10
|U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|13-3-0
REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)
|1
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|14-0-2
|2
|Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
|16-0-1
|3
|Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.)
|13-1-0
|4
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|14-1-1
|5
|Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)
|10-0-5
|6
|Ferris (Spokane, Wash.)
|15-1-0
|7
|Bellevue (Bellevue, Wash.)
|12-0-3
|8
|Tahoma (Covington, Wash.)
|11/2/03
|9
|Federal Way (Federal Way, Wash.)
|15-2-0
|10
|Marysville-Pilchuk (Marysville, Wash.)
|13-1-1