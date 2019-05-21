Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records are shown through May 19.
REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|27-2-1
|2
|Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|17-0-1
|3
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|26-2-0
|4
|Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.)
|16-0-0
|5
|Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
|17-2-0
|6
|Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)
|14-0-4
|7
|Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.)
|14-0-0
|8
|Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.)
|23-3-0
|9
|Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|18-3-0
REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)
|1
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|23-0-0
|2
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|21-1-0
|3
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|21-1-1
|4
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|19-3-1
|5
|Lakeside Atlanta School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|18-2-3
|6
|Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.)
|19-3-1
|7
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|18-3-1
|8
|Hoover (Hoover, Ala.)
|19-4-3
|9
|Oconee County (Watkinsville, Ga.)
|16-4-0
|10
|Upson Lee (Thomston, Ga.)
|19-1-1
REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)
|1
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|21-0-0
|2
|Waukee (Waukee, Iowa)
|15-0-0
|3
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|19-3-0
|4
|Gretna (Gretna, Neb.)
|16-2-0
|5
|Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.)
|16-1-1
|6
|Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|16-1-0
|7
|Layton (Layton, Utah)
|13-4-1
|8
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|17-1-0
|9
|Davis (Kaysville, Utah)
|12-2-03
|10
|Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa)
|11-1-00
REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)
|1
|Jenks (Jenks, Okla.)
|18-0-0
|2
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|18-2-0
|3
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|13-3-0
|4
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|16-3-0
|5
|Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|16-2-0
|6
|Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
|14-3-0
|7
|Bryant (Bryant, Ark.)
|16-3-2
|8
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|14-3-0
|9
|Santa Fe South (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|13-3-0
|10
|U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|13-3-0
REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)
|1
|Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
|21-0-1
|2
|Ferris (Spokane, Wash.)
|18-1-0
|3
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|18-1-1
|4
|Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.)
|15-2-0
|5
|Bellevue (Bellevue, Wash.)
|15-0-3
|6
|Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)
|15-0-5
|7
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|18-2-0
|8
|Interlake (Bellevue, Wash.)
|15-5-1
|9
|Stadium (Tacoma, Wash.)
|17-2-2
|10
|Service (Anchorage, Alaska)
|12-0-2