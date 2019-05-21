USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings: Week 7

By May 21, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through May 19.

REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)

1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 27-2-1
2 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 17-0-1
3 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 26-2-0
4 Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.) 16-0-0
5 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 17-2-0
6 Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.) 14-0-4
7 Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.) 14-0-0
8 Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) 23-3-0
9 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 18-3-0

REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)

1 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 23-0-0
2 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 21-1-0
3 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 21-1-1
4 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 19-3-1
5 Lakeside Atlanta School (Atlanta, Ga.) 18-2-3
6 Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.) 19-3-1
7 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 18-3-1
8 Hoover (Hoover, Ala.) 19-4-3
9 Oconee County (Watkinsville, Ga.) 16-4-0
10 Upson Lee (Thomston, Ga.) 19-1-1

REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)

1 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 21-0-0
2 Waukee (Waukee, Iowa) 15-0-0
3 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 19-3-0
4 Gretna (Gretna, Neb.) 16-2-0
5 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) 16-1-1
6 Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah) 16-1-0
7 Layton (Layton, Utah) 13-4-1
8 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 17-1-0
9 Davis (Kaysville, Utah) 12-2-03
10 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 11-1-00

REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)

1 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 18-0-0
2 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 18-2-0
3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 13-3-0
4 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 16-3-0
5 Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 16-2-0
6 Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) 14-3-0
7 Bryant (Bryant, Ark.) 16-3-2
8 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 14-3-0
9 Santa Fe South (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 13-3-0
10 U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 13-3-0

REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)

1 Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.) 21-0-1
2 Ferris (Spokane, Wash.) 18-1-0
3 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 18-1-1
4 Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.) 15-2-0
5 Bellevue (Bellevue, Wash.) 15-0-3
6 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 15-0-5
7 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 18-2-0
8 Interlake (Bellevue, Wash.) 15-5-1
9 Stadium (Tacoma, Wash.) 17-2-2
10 Service (Anchorage, Alaska) 12-0-2

 

