Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Regional Rankings: Week 4

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records are shown through April 14
REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|17-0-0
|2
|Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.)
|8-0-0
|3
|Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
|13-1-0
|4
|Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|9-1-0
|5
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|19-2-1
|6
|Overton (Nashville, Tenn.)
|11-0-0
|7
|Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.)
|6-0-0
|8
|Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)
|7-0-1
|9
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|15-2-0
|10
|West (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|10-1-1
REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|16-0-0
|2
|Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.)
|13-1-0
|3
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|13-1-0
|4
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|14-1-1
|5
|Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.)
|15-1-0
|6
|Lakeside (Atlanta, Ga.)
|13-1-2
|7
|Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, S.C.)
|13-2-1
|8
|Johnson Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|13-2-0
|9
|Greater Atlanta Christian (Atlanta, Ga.)
|13-3-0
|10
|Homewood (Homewood, Ala.)
|16-1-3
REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|11-0-0
|2
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|12-0-0
|3
|Waukee (Waukee, Iowa)
|5-0-0
|4
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|12-1-0
|5
|Layton (Layton, Utah)
|8-0-1
|6
|Iowa City (Iowa City, Iowa)
|3-0-0
|7
|Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.)
|6-0-1
|8
|Gretna (Gretna, Neb.)
|10-0-0
|9
|Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah)
|6-1-1
|10
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|2-1-0
REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jenks (Tulsa, Okla.)
|12-0-0
|2
|Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
|11-1-0
|3
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|11-2-0
|4
|Mountain Home (Mountain Home, Ark.)
|11-0-0
|5
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|11-3-0
|6
|Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|11-1-0
|7
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|8-2-0
|8
|Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.)
|12-1-2
|9
|Putnam City West (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|11-3-0
|10
|Santa Fe South (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|8-2-0
REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
|10-0-1
|2
|Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)
|8-0-1
|3
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|9-0-1
|4
|Ferris (Spokane, Wash.)
|10-0-0
|5
|Pasco (Pasco, Wash.)
|8-1-0
|6
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|9-1-0
|7
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|10-0-0
|8
|Federal Way (Federal Way, Wash.)
|11-1-0
|9
|Colony (Palmer, Alaska)
|4-0-0
|10
|Redmond (Redmond, Wash.)
|8-1-1