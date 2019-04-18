Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Regional Rankings: Week 4

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 4

Records are shown through April 14

REGION I (SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE AND VIRGINIA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 17-0-0 2 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 8-0-0 3 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 13-1-0 4 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 9-1-0 5 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 19-2-1 6 Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) 11-0-0 7 Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.) 6-0-0 8 Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.) 7-0-1 9 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 15-2-0 10 West (Knoxville, Tenn.) 10-1-1

REGION II (ALABAMA AND GEORGIA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 16-0-0 2 Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.) 13-1-0 3 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 13-1-0 4 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 14-1-1 5 Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) 15-1-0 6 Lakeside (Atlanta, Ga.) 13-1-2 7 Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, S.C.) 13-2-1 8 Johnson Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 13-2-0 9 Greater Atlanta Christian (Atlanta, Ga.) 13-3-0 10 Homewood (Homewood, Ala.) 16-1-3

REGION III (IOWA, NEBRASKA, UTAH AND WYOMING)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 11-0-0 2 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 12-0-0 3 Waukee (Waukee, Iowa) 5-0-0 4 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 12-1-0 5 Layton (Layton, Utah) 8-0-1 6 Iowa City (Iowa City, Iowa) 3-0-0 7 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) 6-0-1 8 Gretna (Gretna, Neb.) 10-0-0 9 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 6-1-1 10 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 2-1-0

REGION IV (ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jenks (Tulsa, Okla.) 12-0-0 2 Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) 11-1-0 3 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 11-2-0 4 Mountain Home (Mountain Home, Ark.) 11-0-0 5 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 11-3-0 6 Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 11-1-0 7 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 8-2-0 8 Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) 12-1-2 9 Putnam City West (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 11-3-0 10 Santa Fe South (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 8-2-0

REGION V (ALASKA, CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON)