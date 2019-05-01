Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records are shown through April 28
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|17-0-1
|2
|Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.)
|19-0-1
|3
|Yorktown (Arlington, Va.)
|14-0-0
|4
|Hough (Cornelius, N.C.)
|15-0-2
|5
|Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|8-0-0
|6
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|13-0-2
|7
|West Forsyth (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
|18-0-0
|8
|Loudoun County (Leesburg, Va.)
|10-0-2
|9
|J.W. Robinson (Fairfax, Va.)
|10-0-0
|10
|Caravel Academy (Bear, Del.)
|7-0-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|19-0-0
|2
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|19-0-0
|3
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|19-0-1
|4
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|22-1-0
|5
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|18-1-0
|6
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|20-0-1
|7
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|16-1-1
|8
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|16-1-0
|9
|Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.)
|17-2-1
|10
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|15-2-1
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|13-0-1
|2
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|13-1-1
|3
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|7-0-0
|4
|Novi (Novi, Mich.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.)
|14-1-2
|6
|Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.)
|10-0-0
|7
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|3-0-1
|8
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|13-2-5
|9
|Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, Wis.)
|10-1-0
|10
|Midland (Midland, Mich.)
|10-0-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.)
|18-1-1
|2
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|7-0-1
|3
|Jenks (Jenks, Okla.)
|18-0-0
|4
|St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|12-1-0
|5
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|8-1-0
|6
|Rogers (Rogers, Ark.)
|17-1-0
|7
|Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
|7-1-1
|8
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|11-1-1
|9
|Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.)
|16-3-0
|10
|Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.)
|9-2-2
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Regis (Aurora, Colo.)
|8-0-2
|2
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|11-1-0
|3
|Millard West (Omaha, Neb.)
|13-1-0
|4
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|10-2-1
|5
|Kent Denver School (Denver, Colo.)
|12-0-0
|6
|D’Evelyn (Lakewood, Colo.)
|11-1-1
|7
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|14-2-0
|8
|Colorado Academy (Denver, Colo.)
|11-1-0
|9
|Douglas (Juneau, Alaska)
|10-0-0
|10
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|9-1-0