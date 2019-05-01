Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

BOYS RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 5

GIRLS RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 5

Records are shown through April 28

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 17-0-1 2 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 19-0-1 3 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 14-0-0 4 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 15-0-2 5 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 8-0-0 6 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 13-0-2 7 West Forsyth (Winston-Salem, N.C.) 18-0-0 8 Loudoun County (Leesburg, Va.) 10-0-2 9 J.W. Robinson (Fairfax, Va.) 10-0-0 10 Caravel Academy (Bear, Del.) 7-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 19-0-0 2 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 19-0-0 3 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 19-0-1 4 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 22-1-0 5 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 18-1-0 6 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 20-0-1 7 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 16-1-1 8 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 16-1-0 9 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 17-2-1 10 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 15-2-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 13-0-1 2 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 13-1-1 3 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 7-0-0 4 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 8-0-0 5 Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.) 14-1-2 6 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 10-0-0 7 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 3-0-1 8 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 13-2-5 9 Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, Wis.) 10-1-0 10 Midland (Midland, Mich.) 10-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) 18-1-1 2 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 7-0-1 3 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 18-0-0 4 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 12-1-0 5 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 8-1-0 6 Rogers (Rogers, Ark.) 17-1-0 7 Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.) 7-1-1 8 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 11-1-1 9 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 16-3-0 10 Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.) 9-2-2

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)