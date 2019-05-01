USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 5

Photo: Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily

Girls Soccer

By April 30, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through April 28

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 17-0-1
2 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 19-0-1
3 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 14-0-0
4 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 15-0-2
5 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 8-0-0
6 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 13-0-2
7 West Forsyth (Winston-Salem, N.C.) 18-0-0
8 Loudoun County (Leesburg, Va.) 10-0-2
9 J.W. Robinson (Fairfax, Va.) 10-0-0
10 Caravel Academy (Bear, Del.) 7-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 19-0-0
2 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 19-0-0
3 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 19-0-1
4 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 22-1-0
5 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 18-1-0
6 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 20-0-1
7 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 16-1-1
8 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 16-1-0
9 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 17-2-1
10 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 15-2-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 13-0-1
2 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 13-1-1
3 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 7-0-0
4 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 8-0-0
5 Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.) 14-1-2
6 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 10-0-0
7 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 3-0-1
8 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 13-2-5
9 Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, Wis.) 10-1-0
10 Midland (Midland, Mich.) 10-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) 18-1-1
2 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 7-0-1
3 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 18-0-0
4 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 12-1-0
5 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 8-1-0
6 Rogers (Rogers, Ark.) 17-1-0
7 Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.) 7-1-1
8 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 11-1-1
9 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 16-3-0
10 Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.) 9-2-2

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Regis (Aurora, Colo.) 8-0-2
2 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 11-1-0
3 Millard West (Omaha, Neb.) 13-1-0
4 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 10-2-1
5 Kent Denver School (Denver, Colo.) 12-0-0
6 D’Evelyn (Lakewood, Colo.) 11-1-1
7 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 14-2-0
8 Colorado Academy (Denver, Colo.) 11-1-0
9 Douglas (Juneau, Alaska) 10-0-0
10 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 9-1-0

