Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 6

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through May 5.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

1 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 20-0-1 2 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 21-0-1 3 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 8-0-0 4 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 17-0-2 5 J.W. Robinson (Fairfax, Va.) 12-0-0 6 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 16-0-2 7 West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.) 20-0-0 8 T.C. Williams (Alexandria, Va.) 12-0-0 9 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 15-0-1 10 Caravel Academy (Bear, Del.) 10-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

1 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 20-0-0 2 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 21-0-0 3 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 21-0-1 4 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 21-1-0 5 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 19-1-0 6 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 22-0-1 7 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 17-1-1 8 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 17-1-1 9 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 16-2-1 10 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 18-3-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

1 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 10-0-0 2 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 10-0-0 3 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 15-1-1 4 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 14-1-1 5 Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.) 16-1-2 6 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 7-0-2 7 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 14-2-5 8 Midland (Midland, Mich.) 13-0-1 9 Assumption (Davenport, Iowa) 9-0-0 10 Columbia (Columbia, Ill.) 20-2-1

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

1 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 14-1-0 2 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-1-1 3 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 19-0-0 4 St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) 19-2-1 5 Rogers (Rogers, Ark.) 18-3-0 6 Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-1-1 7 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 12-1-0 8 Parkway West (St. Louis, Mo.) 14-1-0 9 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 18-3-0 10 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 8-2-1

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)