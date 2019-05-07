USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 6

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through May 5.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

1 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 20-0-1
2 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 21-0-1
3 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 8-0-0
4 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 17-0-2
5 J.W. Robinson (Fairfax, Va.) 12-0-0
6 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 16-0-2
7 West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.) 20-0-0
8 T.C. Williams (Alexandria, Va.) 12-0-0
9 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 15-0-1
10 Caravel Academy (Bear, Del.) 10-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

1 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 20-0-0
2 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 21-0-0
3 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 21-0-1
4 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 21-1-0
5 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 19-1-0
6 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 22-0-1
7 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 17-1-1
8 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 17-1-1
9 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 16-2-1
10 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 18-3-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

1 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 10-0-0
2 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 10-0-0
3 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 15-1-1
4 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 14-1-1
5 Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.) 16-1-2
6 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 7-0-2
7 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 14-2-5
8 Midland (Midland, Mich.) 13-0-1
9 Assumption (Davenport, Iowa) 9-0-0
10 Columbia (Columbia, Ill.) 20-2-1

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

1 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 14-1-0
2 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-1-1
3 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 19-0-0
4 St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) 19-2-1
5 Rogers (Rogers, Ark.) 18-3-0
6 Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-1-1
7 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 12-1-0
8 Parkway West (St. Louis, Mo.) 14-1-0
9 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 18-3-0
10 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 8-2-1

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

1 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 14-1-0
2 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 12-2-1
3 Millard West (Omaha, Neb.) 15-1-0
4 D’Evelyn (Lakewood, Colo.) 11-1-2
5 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 16-2-0
6 Colorado Academy (Lakewood, Colo.) 14-1-0
7 Douglas (Juneau, Alaska) 13-0-0
8 Regis (Aurora, Colo.) 10-2-2
9 Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 10-1-0
10 Shanley Oak Grove (Fargo, N.D.) 5-0-0

 

