Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 6

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records are shown through May 5.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|1
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|20-0-1
|2
|Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.)
|21-0-1
|3
|Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|8-0-0
|4
|Hough (Cornelius, N.C.)
|17-0-2
|5
|J.W. Robinson (Fairfax, Va.)
|12-0-0
|6
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|16-0-2
|7
|West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.)
|20-0-0
|8
|T.C. Williams (Alexandria, Va.)
|12-0-0
|9
|Yorktown (Arlington, Va.)
|15-0-1
|10
|Caravel Academy (Bear, Del.)
|10-0-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|1
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|20-0-0
|2
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|21-0-0
|3
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|21-0-1
|4
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|21-1-0
|5
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|19-1-0
|6
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|22-0-1
|7
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|17-1-1
|8
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|17-1-1
|9
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|16-2-1
|10
|Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.)
|18-3-1
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|1
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|10-0-0
|2
|Novi (Novi, Mich.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|15-1-1
|4
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|14-1-1
|5
|Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.)
|16-1-2
|6
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|7-0-2
|7
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|14-2-5
|8
|Midland (Midland, Mich.)
|13-0-1
|9
|Assumption (Davenport, Iowa)
|9-0-0
|10
|Columbia (Columbia, Ill.)
|20-2-1
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|1
|St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|14-1-0
|2
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|10-1-1
|3
|Jenks (Jenks, Okla.)
|19-0-0
|4
|St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.)
|19-2-1
|5
|Rogers (Rogers, Ark.)
|18-3-0
|6
|Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
|10-1-1
|7
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|12-1-0
|8
|Parkway West (St. Louis, Mo.)
|14-1-0
|9
|Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.)
|18-3-0
|10
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|8-2-1
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|1
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|14-1-0
|2
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|12-2-1
|3
|Millard West (Omaha, Neb.)
|15-1-0
|4
|D’Evelyn (Lakewood, Colo.)
|11-1-2
|5
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|16-2-0
|6
|Colorado Academy (Lakewood, Colo.)
|14-1-0
|7
|Douglas (Juneau, Alaska)
|13-0-0
|8
|Regis (Aurora, Colo.)
|10-2-2
|9
|Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|10-1-0
|10
|Shanley Oak Grove (Fargo, N.D.)
|5-0-0