Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records are shown through May 19.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|1
|Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.)
|25-0-1
|2
|Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|15-0-0
|3
|West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.)
|23-0-0
|4
|Yorktown (Arlington, Va.)
|16-0-1
|5
|T.C. Williams (Arlington, Va.)
|16-0-0
|6
|Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.)
|18-3-0
|7
|Hoggard (Wilmington, N.C.)
|24-2-0
|8
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|22-1-1
|9
|Caravel Academy (Bear, Del.)
|15-0-0
|10
|Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.)
|14-1-1
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|1
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|23-0-0
|2
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|27-1-0
|3
|North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
|18-3-0
|4
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|22-1-0
|5
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|20-2-0
|6
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|20-1-1
|7
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|19-2-1
|8
|South Aiken (Aiken, S.C.)
|19-0-1
|9
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|24-1-1
|10
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|22-1-1
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|1
|Novi (Novi, Mich.)
|20-0-1
|2
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|18-1-1
|3
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|17-1-2
|4
|Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.)
|20-1-2
|5
|DeWitt (DeWitt, Mich.)
|20-0-0
|6
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|18-2-5
|7
|Stoney Creek (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|13-1-0
|8
|Columbia (Columbia, Ill.)
|24-2-1
|9
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|17-1-0
|10
|Assumption (Davenport, Iowa)
|16-0-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|1
|St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|18-2-0
|2
|Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village, Kan.)
|16-1-1
|3
|Conway (Conway, Ark.)
|20-1-1
|4
|Norman North (Norman, Okla.)
|15-4-0
|5
|St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.)
|22-3-1
|6
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|14-3-1
|7
|Bryant (Bryant, Ark.)
|17-2-0
|8
|Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|14-3-1
|9
|Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.)
|16-3-2
|10
|Jenks (Jenks, Okla.)
|20-1-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|1
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|16-2-1
|2
|Millard West (Omaha, Neb.)
|18-1-0
|3
|Colorado Academy (Lakewood, Colo.)
|18-1-0
|4
|Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.)
|15-3-1
|5
|Evergreen (Evergreen, Colo.)
|14-3-2
|6
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|16-2-0
|7
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|15-2-0
|8
|South (Anchorage, Alaska)
|12-0-2
|9
|Rock Springs (Rock Springs, Wyo.)
|20-1-0
|10
|Shanley Oak Grove Lutheran (Fargo, N.D.)
|9-0-0