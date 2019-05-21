USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 7

Photo: Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 7

Girls Soccer

Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 7

By May 21, 2019

By: |

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through May 19.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

1 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 25-0-1
2 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 15-0-0
3 West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.) 23-0-0
4 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 16-0-1
5 T.C. Williams (Arlington, Va.) 16-0-0
6 Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) 18-3-0
7 Hoggard (Wilmington, N.C.) 24-2-0
8 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 22-1-1
9 Caravel Academy (Bear, Del.) 15-0-0
10 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 14-1-1

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

1 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 23-0-0
2 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 27-1-0
3 North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) 18-3-0
4 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 22-1-0
5 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 20-2-0
6 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 20-1-1
7 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 19-2-1
8 South Aiken (Aiken, S.C.) 19-0-1
9 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 24-1-1
10 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 22-1-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

1 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 20-0-1
2 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 18-1-1
3 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 17-1-2
4 Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.) 20-1-2
5 DeWitt (DeWitt, Mich.) 20-0-0
6 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 18-2-5
7 Stoney Creek (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 13-1-0
8 Columbia (Columbia, Ill.) 24-2-1
9 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 17-1-0
10 Assumption (Davenport, Iowa) 16-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

1 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 18-2-0
2 Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village, Kan.) 16-1-1
3 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 20-1-1
4 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 15-4-0
5 St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) 22-3-1
6 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 14-3-1
7 Bryant (Bryant, Ark.) 17-2-0
8 Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 14-3-1
9 Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.) 16-3-2
10 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 20-1-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

1 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 16-2-1
2 Millard West (Omaha, Neb.) 18-1-0
3 Colorado Academy (Lakewood, Colo.) 18-1-0
4 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 15-3-1
5 Evergreen (Evergreen, Colo.) 14-3-2
6 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 16-2-0
7 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 15-2-0
8 South (Anchorage, Alaska) 12-0-2
9 Rock Springs (Rock Springs, Wyo.) 20-1-0
10 Shanley Oak Grove Lutheran (Fargo, N.D.) 9-0-0

 

, , , , , Girls Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/super-25-regional-spring-girls-soccer-rankings-week-7-2
Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 7
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.