Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records are shown through May 19.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

1 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 25-0-1 2 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 15-0-0 3 West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.) 23-0-0 4 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 16-0-1 5 T.C. Williams (Arlington, Va.) 16-0-0 6 Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) 18-3-0 7 Hoggard (Wilmington, N.C.) 24-2-0 8 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 22-1-1 9 Caravel Academy (Bear, Del.) 15-0-0 10 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 14-1-1

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

1 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 23-0-0 2 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 27-1-0 3 North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) 18-3-0 4 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 22-1-0 5 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 20-2-0 6 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 20-1-1 7 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 19-2-1 8 South Aiken (Aiken, S.C.) 19-0-1 9 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 24-1-1 10 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 22-1-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

1 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 20-0-1 2 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 18-1-1 3 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 17-1-2 4 Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.) 20-1-2 5 DeWitt (DeWitt, Mich.) 20-0-0 6 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 18-2-5 7 Stoney Creek (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 13-1-0 8 Columbia (Columbia, Ill.) 24-2-1 9 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 17-1-0 10 Assumption (Davenport, Iowa) 16-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

1 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 18-2-0 2 Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village, Kan.) 16-1-1 3 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 20-1-1 4 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 15-4-0 5 St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) 22-3-1 6 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 14-3-1 7 Bryant (Bryant, Ark.) 17-2-0 8 Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 14-3-1 9 Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.) 16-3-2 10 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 20-1-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)