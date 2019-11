Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 11

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

RANKINGS: Super 25 National Volleyball Rankings, Week 11

ALL-USA: Midseason Volleyball POY Candidates

Records are through Nov. 5

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Victor High School 39-2 Victor NY 2 Massapequa High School 27-1 Massapequa NY 3 Burnt Hills High School 37-5 Burnt Hills NY 4 Coventry High School 19-0 Coventry CT 5 Hopkinton High School 18-0 Hopkinton MA 6 Orchard Park 12-3 Orchard Park NY 7 Connetquot 26-2 Bohemia NY 8 Minnechaug High School 18-0 Wilbraham MA 9 Newton North 13-1 Newtonville MA 10 Bristol Eastern High School 19-0 Bristol CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Immaculate Heart Academy 28-3 Washington Township NJ 2 North Allegheny 10-1 Oakton VA 3 Westminster 19-0 North Alleghaney PA 4 Flint Hill 28-1 Oakton VA 5 Princess Ann 23-3 Vrignia Beach VA 6 Academy of the Holy Cross 27-4 Kensignton MD 7 Bishop Shanahan 30-1 Dowinington PA 8 St John’s College High School 30-3 Washington DC 9 Union Catholic 28-1 Scotch Plains NJ 10 Broadneck 18-3 Annapolis MD

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Walton 31-8 Marietta GA 2 NCRA 31-4 Raleigh NC 3 Nation Ford 46-5-1 Ft Mill SC 4 Green Hope 24-2 Cary NC 5 Leon 26-3 Tallahassee FL 6 Hagerty 23-6 Oveido FL 7 McIntosh 36-1 Peachtree City GA 8 Briarcrest 39-3 Eads TN 9 Mountain Brook 64-7 Mountain Brook AL 10 Brentwood 54-3 Brentwood TN

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Byron Nelson High School 42-2 Trophy Club TX 2 Flower Mound High School 37-4 Flower Mound TX 3 Plano West Senior High School 34-5 Plano TX 4 Lovejoy High School 41-5 Lucas TX 5 Prosper High School 24-8 Prosper TX 6 Ridge Point High School 41-4 Missouri City TX 7 The Woodlands High School 44-4 The Woodlands TX 8 Dawson High School 40-4 Pearland TX 9 Jonesboro High School 35-0 Jonesboro AR 10 Clark High School 39-7 San Antonio TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Padua Franciscan High School 27-0 Parma OH 2 Mercy High School 50-1 Farmington Hills MI 3 New Castle High School 34-1 New Castle IN 4 Assumption High School 32-7 Louisville KY 5 Mt. Notre Dame 25-2 Cincinnati OH 6 Hamilton Southeastern High School 29-4 Fishers IN 7 Mercy Academy 27-6 Louisville KY 8 Ursuline Academy 23-4 Cincinnati OH 9 St. Ursula 20-6 Cincinnati OH 10 Center Grove High School 29-7 Greenwood IN

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Marist High School 34-2 Chicago IL 2 Benet Academy 36-1 Lisle IL 3 Cedar Falls High School 40-1 Cedar Falls IA 4 Nixa High School 34-4 Nixa MO 5 Arrowhead High School 38-3 Hartland WI 6 Althoff Catholic 33-3 Belleville IL 7 Lafayette High School 30-8 Wildwood MO 8 Crystal Lake Central 34-3 Crystal Lake IL 9 Oconomowoc High School 38-3 Oconomowoc WI 10 Valley High School 38-4 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Eagan High School 29-0 Eagan MN 2 Papillion LaVista High School 36-1 Papillion NE 3 Omaha Skutt High School 27-4 Omaha NE 4 Watertown 23-1 Watertown SD 5 Wayzata High School 28-3 Wayzata MN 6 Elkhorn South 29-7 Elkhorn NE 7 Minnetonka 25-6 Minnetonka MN 8 St. Paul 33-0 St. Paul NE 9 East Ridge 24-6 Woodbury MN 10 Northfield High School 28-2 Northfield MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 34-7 Overland Park KS 2 St. James Academy 40-3 Lenexa KS 3 Chaparral High School 21-2 Parker CO 4 Cherokee Trail High School 21-2 Aurora CO 5 Valor Chrisitan High School 20-2 Highlands Ranch CO 6 Lone Peak High School 20-5 Highland UT 7 Kelly Walsh High school 32-1 Casper WY 8 Rampart High School 21-2 Colorado Springs CO 9 Lansing High School 36-5 Lansing KS 10 La Cueva 17-1 Albuquerque NM

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Torrey Pines High School 34-2 San Diego CA 2 Redondo High School 37-3 Redondo CA 3 Mater Dei High School 32-4 San Diego CA 4 Marymount High School 32-4 Los Angeles CA 5 Cathedral Catholic 29-4 Los Angeles CA 6 Sierra Canyon 34-3 Chatsworth CA 7 Marin Catholic 31-3 Kentfield CA 8 Perry High School 31-3 Gilbert AZ 9 Mira Costa 15-6 Manhattan Beach CA 10 Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 21-10 San Francisco CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Kamehameha Kapalama 39-4 Honolulu HI 2 Tahoma 26-2 Mapple Valley WA 3 Central Catholic 25-3 Portland OR 4 Punahou 16-3 Honolulu HI 5 Bonneville 35-6 Idaho Falls ID 6 South Anchorage 48-6 Anchorage AK 7 Ridgefield 23-0 Ridgefield WA 8 Jesuit 22-4 Portland OR 9 Dimond 28-8 Anchorage AK 10 Iolani 21-11 Honolulu HI

Records are through Nov. 5