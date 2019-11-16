Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records are through Nov. 12

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Victor High School 41-3 Victor NY 2 Henrick Hudson High School 36-2 Montrose NY 3 St. Mary’s High School 44-4 Lancaster NY 4 RHAM 33-4 Hebron CT 5 Winchester 24-0 Winchester MA 6 Orchard Park 14-3 Orchard Park NY 7 Connetquot 28-2 Bohemia NY 8 Minnechaug High School 21-0 Wilbraham MA 9 Barnstable 20-2 Hyannis MA 10 Inter Lakes 19-0 Meredith NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Immaculate Heart Academy 30-3 Washington Township NJ 2 North Allegheny 13-1 Oakton VA 3 Westminster 22-0 North Alleghaney PA 4 Flint Hill 31-1 Oakton VA 5 Princess Anne 24-3 Virginia Beach VA 6 St John’s College High School 33-3 Washington DC 7 Bishop Shanahan 33-1 Dowinington PA 8 Academy of the Holy Cross 27-4 Kensignton MD 9 Union Catholic 30-1 Scotch Plains NJ 10 Broadneck 20-3 Annapolis MD

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Green Hope 26-2 Cary NC 2 Nation Ford 47-5-1 Ft Mill SC 3 Walton 32-8 Marietta SC 4 Leon 28-3 Talahassee FL 5 St Thomas Aquinas 24-7 Ft. lauderdale, FL 6 Hagerty 25-6 Oveido FL 7 Briarcrest 39-4 Eads TN 8 LHP 25-2 Orlando FL 9 Brentwood 54-3 Brentwood TN 10 Spanish Fort 72-6 Spanish Fort Al

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Byron Nelson High School 44-2 Trophy Club TX 2 Flower Mound High School 39-4 Flower Mound TX 3 Plano West Senior High School 36-5 Plano TX 4 Lovejoy High School 43-5 Lucas TX 5 Prosper High School 26-8 Prosper TX 6 Ridge Point High School 43-4 Missouri City TX 7 The Woodlands High School 46-4 The Woodlands TX 8 Dawson High School 42-4 Pearland TX 9 Jonesboro High School 35-0 Jonesboro AR 10 Clark High School 41-7 San Antonio TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Week 12 High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Mercy High School 51-1 Farmington Hills MI 2 New Castle High School 35-1 New Castle IN 3 Padua Franciscan High School 28-1 Parma OH 4 Assumption High School 36-7 Louisville KY 5 Mt. Notre Dame 25-3 Cincinnati OH 6 Hamilton Southeastern High School 29-5 Fishers IN 7 Mercy Academy 31-7 Louisville KY 8 St. Francis DeSales 27-2 Columbus OH 9 Center Grove High School 29-7 Greenwood IN 10 Ursuline Academy 23-4 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Marist High School 36-2 Chicago IL 2 Benet Academy 39-1 Lisle IL 3 Nixa High School 35-4 Nixa MO 4 Cedar Falls High School 41-1 Cedar Falls IA 5 Arrowhead High School 39-3 Hartland WI 6 Lafayette High School 30-8 Wildwood MO 7 Oconomowoc High School 38-3 Oconomowoc WI 8 Nazareth Academy 27-7 LaGrange Park IL 9 Valley High School 38-4 West Des Moines IA 10 St. Francis Borgia 35-4 Washington MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Wayzata 31-3 Plymouth MN 2 Omaha Skutt 30-4 Omaha NE 3 Eagan 33-1 Eagan MN 4 Papillion South 23-17 Papillion NE 5 Minnetonka 26-8 Minnetonka MN 6 O’Gorman 24-2 Sioux Falls SD 7 Gretna 28-11 Gretna NE 8 Watertown 24-2 Watertown SD 9 North St. Paul 24-6 St. Paul MN 10 Millard North 25-Nov Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Week 12 High School Name Record City/Town State 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 34-7 Overland Park KS 2 St. James Academy 40-3 Lenexa KS 3 Chaparral High School 23-2 Parker CO 4 Cherokee Trail High School 23-2 Aurora CO 5 Valor Christian High School 22-2 Highlands Ranch CO 6 Lone Peak High School 23-6 Highland UT 7 Kelly Walsh High school 35-1 Casper WY 8 Rampart High School 23-2 Colorado Springs CO 9 Lansing High School 37-5 Lansing KS 10 La Cueva 18-1 Albuquerque NM

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Week 12 High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Torrey Pines High School 36-2 San Diego CA 2 Redondo High School 38-3 Redondo CA 3 Mater Dei High School 29-5 San Diego CA 4 Marymount High School 32-4 Los Angeles CA 5 Cathedral Catholic 30-5 Los Angeles CA 6 Sierra Canyon 34-3 Chatsworth CA 7 Marin Catholic 33-3 Kentfield CA 8 Perry High School 34-3 Gilbert AZ 9 Mira Costa 15-7 Manhattan Beach CA 10 Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 28-5 San Francisco CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Week 12 High School Name Record City/Town State 1 Kamehameha Kapalama 39-4 Honolulu HI 2 Tahoma 28-2 Maple Valley WA 3 Central Catholic 27-4 Portland OR 4 Punahou 16-3 Honolulu HI 5 Dimond 32-8 Anchorage Ak 6 Bonneville 38-6 Idaho Falls ID 7 South Anchorage 50-8 Anchorage Ak 8 Ridgefield 26-0 Ridgefield WA 9 Jesuit 25-4 Portland OR 10 Iolani 21-11 Honolulu HI

