Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records are through Nov. 12
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Victor High School
|41-3
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Henrick Hudson High School
|36-2
|Montrose
|NY
|3
|St. Mary’s High School
|44-4
|Lancaster
|NY
|4
|RHAM
|33-4
|Hebron
|CT
|5
|Winchester
|24-0
|Winchester
|MA
|6
|Orchard Park
|14-3
|Orchard Park
|NY
|7
|Connetquot
|28-2
|Bohemia
|NY
|8
|Minnechaug High School
|21-0
|Wilbraham
|MA
|9
|Barnstable
|20-2
|Hyannis
|MA
|10
|Inter Lakes
|19-0
|Meredith
|NH
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|30-3
|Washington Township
|NJ
|2
|North Allegheny
|13-1
|Oakton
|VA
|3
|Westminster
|22-0
|North Alleghaney
|PA
|4
|Flint Hill
|31-1
|Oakton
|VA
|5
|Princess Anne
|24-3
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|6
|St John’s College High School
|33-3
|Washington
|DC
|7
|Bishop Shanahan
|33-1
|Dowinington
|PA
|8
|Academy of the Holy Cross
|27-4
|Kensignton
|MD
|9
|Union Catholic
|30-1
|Scotch Plains
|NJ
|10
|Broadneck
|20-3
|Annapolis
|MD
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Green Hope
|26-2
|Cary
|NC
|2
|Nation Ford
|47-5-1
|Ft Mill
|SC
|3
|Walton
|32-8
|Marietta
|SC
|4
|Leon
|28-3
|Talahassee
|FL
|5
|St Thomas Aquinas
|24-7
|Ft. lauderdale,
|FL
|6
|Hagerty
|25-6
|Oveido
|FL
|7
|Briarcrest
|39-4
|Eads
|TN
|8
|LHP
|25-2
|Orlando
|FL
|9
|Brentwood
|54-3
|Brentwood
|TN
|10
|Spanish Fort
|72-6
|Spanish Fort
|Al
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson High School
|44-2
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Flower Mound High School
|39-4
|Flower Mound
|TX
|3
|Plano West Senior High School
|36-5
|Plano
|TX
|4
|Lovejoy High School
|43-5
|Lucas
|TX
|5
|Prosper High School
|26-8
|Prosper
|TX
|6
|Ridge Point High School
|43-4
|Missouri City
|TX
|7
|The Woodlands High School
|46-4
|The Woodlands
|TX
|8
|Dawson High School
|42-4
|Pearland
|TX
|9
|Jonesboro High School
|35-0
|Jonesboro
|AR
|10
|Clark High School
|41-7
|San Antonio
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Week 12
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Mercy High School
|51-1
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|2
|New Castle High School
|35-1
|New Castle
|IN
|3
|Padua Franciscan High School
|28-1
|Parma
|OH
|4
|Assumption High School
|36-7
|Louisville
|KY
|5
|Mt. Notre Dame
|25-3
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Hamilton Southeastern High School
|29-5
|Fishers
|IN
|7
|Mercy Academy
|31-7
|Louisville
|KY
|8
|St. Francis DeSales
|27-2
|Columbus
|OH
|9
|Center Grove High School
|29-7
|Greenwood
|IN
|10
|Ursuline Academy
|23-4
|Cincinnati
|OH
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Marist High School
|36-2
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Benet Academy
|39-1
|Lisle
|IL
|3
|Nixa High School
|35-4
|Nixa
|MO
|4
|Cedar Falls High School
|41-1
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|5
|Arrowhead High School
|39-3
|Hartland
|WI
|6
|Lafayette High School
|30-8
|Wildwood
|MO
|7
|Oconomowoc High School
|38-3
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|8
|Nazareth Academy
|27-7
|LaGrange Park
|IL
|9
|Valley High School
|38-4
|West Des Moines
|IA
|10
|St. Francis Borgia
|35-4
|Washington
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Wayzata
|31-3
|Plymouth
|MN
|2
|Omaha Skutt
|30-4
|Omaha
|NE
|3
|Eagan
|33-1
|Eagan
|MN
|4
|Papillion South
|23-17
|Papillion
|NE
|5
|Minnetonka
|26-8
|Minnetonka
|MN
|6
|O’Gorman
|24-2
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|7
|Gretna
|28-11
|Gretna
|NE
|8
|Watertown
|24-2
|Watertown
|SD
|9
|North St. Paul
|24-6
|St. Paul
|MN
|10
|Millard North
|25-Nov
|Millard
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Week 12
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|34-7
|Overland Park
|KS
|2
|St. James Academy
|40-3
|Lenexa
|KS
|3
|Chaparral High School
|23-2
|Parker
|CO
|4
|Cherokee Trail High School
|23-2
|Aurora
|CO
|5
|Valor Christian High School
|22-2
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|6
|Lone Peak High School
|23-6
|Highland
|UT
|7
|Kelly Walsh High school
|35-1
|Casper
|WY
|8
|Rampart High School
|23-2
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|9
|Lansing High School
|37-5
|Lansing
|KS
|10
|La Cueva
|18-1
|Albuquerque
|NM
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Week 12
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Torrey Pines High School
|36-2
|San Diego
|CA
|2
|Redondo High School
|38-3
|Redondo
|CA
|3
|Mater Dei High School
|29-5
|San Diego
|CA
|4
|Marymount High School
|32-4
|Los Angeles
|CA
|5
|Cathedral Catholic
|30-5
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Sierra Canyon
|34-3
|Chatsworth
|CA
|7
|Marin Catholic
|33-3
|Kentfield
|CA
|8
|Perry High School
|34-3
|Gilbert
|AZ
|9
|Mira Costa
|15-7
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|10
|Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep
|28-5
|San Francisco
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Week 12
|High School Name
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Kamehameha Kapalama
|39-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Tahoma
|28-2
|Maple Valley
|WA
|3
|Central Catholic
|27-4
|Portland
|OR
|4
|Punahou
|16-3
|Honolulu
|HI
|5
|Dimond
|32-8
|Anchorage
|Ak
|6
|Bonneville
|38-6
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|7
|South Anchorage
|50-8
|Anchorage
|Ak
|8
|Ridgefield
|26-0
|Ridgefield
|WA
|9
|Jesuit
|25-4
|Portland
|OR
|10
|Iolani
|21-11
|Honolulu
|HI
