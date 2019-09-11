Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 3

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|1
|Victor High School
|6-0
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Our Lady of Mercy
|1-1
|Rochester
|NY
|3
|Newton North High School
|1-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|4
|Bayside High School
|0-0
|Bayside
|NY
|5
|RHAM
|0-0
|Hebron
|CT
|6
|Minnechaug High School
|1-0
|Wilbraham
|MA
|7
|Duxbury High School
|0-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|8
|Burnt Hills High School
|6-1
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|9
|Barnstable High School
|1-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|10
|Southington HIgh School
|0-0
|Southington
|CT
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|1
|North Allegheny High School
|2-0
|Wexford
|PA
|2
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|2-0
|Washington Township
|NJ
|3
|Loudoun County High School
|4-1
|Leesburg
|VA
|4
|Northwest High School
|0-0
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Lord Botetourt High School
|5-0
|Daleville
|VA
|6
|Princess Anne
|1-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|7
|Flint Hill High School
|1-0
|Oakton
|VA
|8
|Atholton High School
|0-0
|Columbia
|MD
|9
|Wilmington Charter High School
|0-0
|Wilmington
|DE
|10
|Freeport High School
|0-0
|Freeport
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|1
|Green Hope
|8-0
|Cary
|NC
|2
|Nation Ford
|12-3
|Fort Mill
|SC
|3
|Lake Highland Prep
|5-0
|Orlando
|FL
|4
|Alpharetta
|17-1
|Alpharetta
|GA
|5
|Cardinal Mooney
|6-2
|Sarasota
|FL
|6
|Walton
|8-3
|Atlanta
|GA
|7
|Briarcrest Christian
|18-1
|Brentwood
|TN
|8
|St Thomas Aquinas
|7-1
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|9
|Brentwood
|22-1
|Brentwood
|TN
|10
|McIntosh
|9-1
|Atlanta
|GA
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|1
|Byron Nelson High School
|29-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Plano West Senior High School
|23-4
|Plano
|TX
|3
|Flower Mound High School
|22-3
|Flower Mound
|TX
|4
|The Woodlands High School
|30-2
|The Woodlands
|TX
|5
|Lovejoy High School
|29-4
|Lucas
|TX
|6
|Guyer High School
|19-4
|Denton
|TX
|7
|Ridge Point High School
|26-4
|Missouri City
|TX
|8
|Prosper High School
|11-7
|Prosper
|TX
|9
|Dawson High School
|27-4
|Pearland
|TX
|10
|Jonesboro High School
|5-0
|Jonesboro
|AR
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|1
|Assumption High School
|9-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Ursuline Academy
|6-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|3
|Mercy High School
|16-0
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|4
|Providence High School
|13-0
|Clarksville
|IN
|5
|Mercy Academy
|6-1
|Louisville
|KY
|6
|New Castle High School
|8-1
|New Castle
|IN
|7
|Sacred Heart Academy
|9-2
|Louisville
|KY
|8
|Padua Franciscan High School
|5-0
|Parma
|OH
|9
|Marian High School
|10-0
|Bloomfield Hills
|MI
|10
|St. Ursula
|7-0
|Toledo
|OH
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|1
|Marist High School
|7-0
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Lafayette High School
|4-0
|Wildwood
|MO
|3
|Brookfield Central High School
|8-0
|Brookfield
|WI
|4
|Benet Academy
|7-0
|Lisle
|IL
|5
|Cedar Falls High School
|8-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|6
|Cor Jesu Academy
|3-0
|St. Louis
|MO
|7
|West Des Moines Valley High School
|1-0
|West De Moines
|IA
|8
|Arrowhead High School
|8-1
|Hartland
|WI
|9
|Sandburg High School
|7-0
|Orland Park
|IL
|10
|St. Teresa’s Academy
|3-0
|Kansas City
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|1
|Eagan High School
|8-0
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Papillion LaVista High School
|8-0
|Papillion
|NE
|3
|Northfield High School
|8-0
|Northfield
|MN
|4
|Elkhorn South High School
|6-0
|Elkhorn
|NE
|5
|Wayzata High School
|9-1
|Wayzata
|MN
|6
|Lincoln Pius X
|3-1
|Lincoln
|NE
|7
|Watertown
|7-1
|Watertown
|SD
|8
|Lakeville North
|8-1
|Lakeville
|MN
|9
|Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School
|5-1
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|10
|Millard West
|4-1
|Millard
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|1
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|1-1
|Overland Park
|KS
|2
|Valor Chrisitan High School
|3-0
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|3
|Lansing High School
|2-1
|Lansing
|KS
|4
|St. James Academy
|3-0
|Lenexa
|KS
|5
|Lone Peak High School
|1-0
|Highland
|UT
|6
|Kelly Walsh High School
|8-0
|Casper
|WY
|7
|Cherokee Trail High School
|5-1
|Aurora
|CO
|8
|Chaparral High School
|5-2
|Parker
|CO
|9
|Pleasant Grove High School
|2-0
|Pleasant Grove
|UT
|10
|Richfield High School
|12-1
|Richfield
|UT
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|1
|Redondo High School
|15-0
|Redondo
|CA
|2
|Mater Dei High School
|3-1
|San Diego
|CA
|3
|Torrey Pines High School
|10-0
|San Diego
|CA
|4
|Cathedral Catholic
|6-3
|San Diego
|CA
|5
|Marymount High School
|8-0
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Hamilton High School
|1-0
|Chandler
|AZ
|7
|Perry High School
|1-0
|Gilbert
|AZ
|8
|Long Beach Poly
|6-2
|Long Beach
|CA
|9
|Sierra Canyon
|11-1
|Chatsworth
|CA
|10
|St. Francis
|13-0
|Mountain View
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|1
|Dimond Head High School
|11-0
|Anchorage
|AK
|2
|Iolani School
|9-5
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|West Linn High School
|0-1
|West Linn
|OR
|4
|West Valley High School
|0-0
|Yakima
|WA
|5
|Punahou High School
|3-0
|Honolulu
|HI
|6
|Richland High School
|0-0
|Richland
|WA
|7
|South High School
|11-0
|Anchorage
|AK
|8
|Bonneville High School
|4-0
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|9
|Jesuit High School
|6-0
|Portland
|OR
|10
|Century High School
|7-2
|Pocatello
|ID
green hope high school (cary nc), North Allegheny (Pa.), Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings, Super 25 volleyball, Victor high school, Football, Girls Volleyball, Super 25
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email