Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

1 Victor High School 6-0 Victor NY 2 Our Lady of Mercy 1-1 Rochester NY 3 Newton North High School 1-0 Newtonville MA 4 Bayside High School 0-0 Bayside NY 5 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT 6 Minnechaug High School 1-0 Wilbraham MA 7 Duxbury High School 0-0 Duxbury MA 8 Burnt Hills High School 6-1 Burnt Hills NY 9 Barnstable High School 1-0 Hyannis MA 10 Southington HIgh School 0-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

1 North Allegheny High School 2-0 Wexford PA 2 Immaculate Heart Academy 2-0 Washington Township NJ 3 Loudoun County High School 4-1 Leesburg VA 4 Northwest High School 0-0 Germantown MD 5 Lord Botetourt High School 5-0 Daleville VA 6 Princess Anne 1-0 Virginia Beach VA 7 Flint Hill High School 1-0 Oakton VA 8 Atholton High School 0-0 Columbia MD 9 Wilmington Charter High School 0-0 Wilmington DE 10 Freeport High School 0-0 Freeport PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

1 Green Hope 8-0 Cary NC 2 Nation Ford 12-3 Fort Mill SC 3 Lake Highland Prep 5-0 Orlando FL 4 Alpharetta 17-1 Alpharetta GA 5 Cardinal Mooney 6-2 Sarasota FL 6 Walton 8-3 Atlanta GA 7 Briarcrest Christian 18-1 Brentwood TN 8 St Thomas Aquinas 7-1 Ft Lauderdale FL 9 Brentwood 22-1 Brentwood TN 10 McIntosh 9-1 Atlanta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

1 Byron Nelson High School 29-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Plano West Senior High School 23-4 Plano TX 3 Flower Mound High School 22-3 Flower Mound TX 4 The Woodlands High School 30-2 The Woodlands TX 5 Lovejoy High School 29-4 Lucas TX 6 Guyer High School 19-4 Denton TX 7 Ridge Point High School 26-4 Missouri City TX 8 Prosper High School 11-7 Prosper TX 9 Dawson High School 27-4 Pearland TX 10 Jonesboro High School 5-0 Jonesboro AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

1 Assumption High School 9-0 Louisville KY 2 Ursuline Academy 6-0 Cincinnati OH 3 Mercy High School 16-0 Farmington Hills MI 4 Providence High School 13-0 Clarksville IN 5 Mercy Academy 6-1 Louisville KY 6 New Castle High School 8-1 New Castle IN 7 Sacred Heart Academy 9-2 Louisville KY 8 Padua Franciscan High School 5-0 Parma OH 9 Marian High School 10-0 Bloomfield Hills MI 10 St. Ursula 7-0 Toledo OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

1 Marist High School 7-0 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette High School 4-0 Wildwood MO 3 Brookfield Central High School 8-0 Brookfield WI 4 Benet Academy 7-0 Lisle IL 5 Cedar Falls High School 8-0 Cedar Falls IA 6 Cor Jesu Academy 3-0 St. Louis MO 7 West Des Moines Valley High School 1-0 West De Moines IA 8 Arrowhead High School 8-1 Hartland WI 9 Sandburg High School 7-0 Orland Park IL 10 St. Teresa’s Academy 3-0 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

1 Eagan High School 8-0 Eagan MN 2 Papillion LaVista High School 8-0 Papillion NE 3 Northfield High School 8-0 Northfield MN 4 Elkhorn South High School 6-0 Elkhorn NE 5 Wayzata High School 9-1 Wayzata MN 6 Lincoln Pius X 3-1 Lincoln NE 7 Watertown 7-1 Watertown SD 8 Lakeville North 8-1 Lakeville MN 9 Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School 5-1 Sioux Falls SD 10 Millard West 4-1 Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

1 St. Thomas Aquinas 1-1 Overland Park KS 2 Valor Chrisitan High School 3-0 Highlands Ranch CO 3 Lansing High School 2-1 Lansing KS 4 St. James Academy 3-0 Lenexa KS 5 Lone Peak High School 1-0 Highland UT 6 Kelly Walsh High School 8-0 Casper WY 7 Cherokee Trail High School 5-1 Aurora CO 8 Chaparral High School 5-2 Parker CO 9 Pleasant Grove High School 2-0 Pleasant Grove UT 10 Richfield High School 12-1 Richfield UT

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

1 Redondo High School 15-0 Redondo CA 2 Mater Dei High School 3-1 San Diego CA 3 Torrey Pines High School 10-0 San Diego CA 4 Cathedral Catholic 6-3 San Diego CA 5 Marymount High School 8-0 Los Angeles CA 6 Hamilton High School 1-0 Chandler AZ 7 Perry High School 1-0 Gilbert AZ 8 Long Beach Poly 6-2 Long Beach CA 9 Sierra Canyon 11-1 Chatsworth CA 10 St. Francis 13-0 Mountain View CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)