Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 3

Photo: Curt Hogg/Now News Group

Girls Volleyball

By September 11, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

1 Victor High School 6-0 Victor NY
2 Our Lady of Mercy 1-1 Rochester NY
3 Newton North High School 1-0 Newtonville MA
4 Bayside High School 0-0 Bayside NY
5 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT
6 Minnechaug High School 1-0 Wilbraham MA
7 Duxbury High School 0-0 Duxbury MA
8 Burnt Hills High School 6-1 Burnt Hills NY
9 Barnstable High School 1-0 Hyannis MA
10 Southington HIgh School 0-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

1 North Allegheny High School 2-0 Wexford PA
2 Immaculate Heart Academy 2-0 Washington Township NJ
3 Loudoun County High School 4-1 Leesburg VA
4 Northwest High School 0-0 Germantown MD
5 Lord Botetourt High School 5-0 Daleville VA
6 Princess Anne 1-0 Virginia Beach VA
7 Flint Hill High School 1-0 Oakton VA
8 Atholton High School 0-0 Columbia MD
9 Wilmington Charter High School 0-0 Wilmington DE
10 Freeport High School 0-0 Freeport PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

1 Green Hope 8-0 Cary NC
2 Nation Ford 12-3 Fort Mill SC
3 Lake Highland Prep 5-0 Orlando FL
4 Alpharetta 17-1 Alpharetta GA
5 Cardinal Mooney 6-2 Sarasota FL
6 Walton 8-3 Atlanta GA
7 Briarcrest Christian 18-1 Brentwood TN
8 St Thomas Aquinas 7-1 Ft Lauderdale FL
9 Brentwood 22-1 Brentwood TN
10 McIntosh 9-1 Atlanta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

1 Byron Nelson High School 29-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Plano West Senior High School 23-4 Plano TX
3 Flower Mound High School 22-3 Flower Mound TX
4 The Woodlands High School 30-2 The Woodlands TX
5 Lovejoy High School 29-4 Lucas TX
6 Guyer High School 19-4 Denton TX
7 Ridge Point High School 26-4 Missouri City TX
8 Prosper High School 11-7 Prosper TX
9 Dawson High School 27-4 Pearland TX
10 Jonesboro High School 5-0 Jonesboro AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

1 Assumption High School 9-0 Louisville KY
2 Ursuline Academy 6-0 Cincinnati OH
3 Mercy High School 16-0 Farmington Hills MI
4 Providence High School 13-0 Clarksville IN
5 Mercy Academy 6-1 Louisville KY
6 New Castle High School 8-1 New Castle IN
7 Sacred Heart Academy 9-2 Louisville KY
8 Padua Franciscan High School 5-0 Parma OH
9 Marian High School 10-0 Bloomfield Hills MI
10 St. Ursula 7-0 Toledo OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

1 Marist High School 7-0 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette High School 4-0 Wildwood MO
3 Brookfield Central High School 8-0 Brookfield WI
4 Benet Academy 7-0 Lisle IL
5 Cedar Falls High School 8-0 Cedar Falls IA
6 Cor Jesu Academy 3-0 St. Louis MO
7 West Des Moines Valley High School 1-0 West De Moines IA
8 Arrowhead High School 8-1 Hartland WI
9 Sandburg High School 7-0 Orland Park IL
10 St. Teresa’s Academy 3-0 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

1 Eagan High School 8-0 Eagan MN
2 Papillion LaVista High School 8-0 Papillion NE
3 Northfield High School 8-0 Northfield MN
4 Elkhorn South High School 6-0 Elkhorn NE
5 Wayzata High School 9-1 Wayzata MN
6 Lincoln Pius X 3-1 Lincoln NE
7 Watertown 7-1 Watertown SD
8 Lakeville North 8-1 Lakeville MN
9 Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School 5-1 Sioux Falls SD
10 Millard West 4-1 Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

1 St. Thomas Aquinas 1-1 Overland Park KS
2 Valor Chrisitan High School 3-0 Highlands Ranch CO
3 Lansing High School 2-1 Lansing KS
4 St. James Academy 3-0 Lenexa KS
5 Lone Peak High School 1-0 Highland UT
6 Kelly Walsh High School 8-0 Casper WY
7 Cherokee Trail High School 5-1 Aurora CO
8 Chaparral High School 5-2 Parker CO
9 Pleasant Grove High School 2-0 Pleasant Grove UT
10 Richfield High School 12-1 Richfield UT

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

1 Redondo High School 15-0 Redondo CA
2 Mater Dei High School 3-1 San Diego CA
3 Torrey Pines High School 10-0 San Diego CA
4 Cathedral Catholic 6-3 San Diego CA
5 Marymount High School 8-0 Los Angeles CA
6 Hamilton High School 1-0 Chandler AZ
7 Perry High School 1-0 Gilbert AZ
8 Long Beach Poly 6-2 Long Beach CA
9 Sierra Canyon 11-1 Chatsworth CA
10 St. Francis 13-0 Mountain View CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

1 Dimond Head High School 11-0 Anchorage AK
2 Iolani School 9-5 Honolulu HI
3 West Linn High School 0-1 West Linn OR
4 West Valley High School 0-0 Yakima WA
5 Punahou High School 3-0 Honolulu HI
6 Richland High School 0-0 Richland WA
7 South High School 11-0 Anchorage AK
8 Bonneville High School 4-0 Idaho Falls ID
9 Jesuit High School 6-0 Portland OR
10 Century High School 7-2 Pocatello ID

 

