Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records are through Sept. 16
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Victor
|7-1
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Burnt Hills
|8-1
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|3
|Hopkinton
|4-0
|Hopkinton
|MA
|4
|RHAM
|2-0
|Hebron
|CT
|5
|Cornwall Central
|14-0
|New Windsor
|NY
|6
|Minnechaug
|3-0
|Wilbraham
|MA
|7
|Sacred Heart Academy
|4-0
|Buffalo
|NY
|8
|Clarence
|8-2
|Clarence
|NY
|9
|Duxbury
|3-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|10
|Nashua
|3-0
|Nashua
|NH
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Immaculate Heart
|3-0
|Washington Township
|NJ
|2
|Flint Hill
|5-0
|Oakton
|VA
|3
|North Allegheny
|4-0
|North Allegheny
|PA
|4
|Westminster
|3-0
|Westminster
|MD
|5
|Princess Ann
|3-0
|Vrignia Beach
|VA
|6
|St. John’s College
|3-0
|Washington
|DC
|7
|Broadneck
|3-1
|Annapolis
|MD
|8
|Southern Lehigh
|3-0
|Center Valley
|PA
|9
|North Huntington
|4-0
|Annandale
|NJ
|10
|State College
|2-0
|State College
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Lake Highland Prep
|11-0
|Orlando
|FL
|2
|Walton
|10-3
|Atlanta
|GA
|3
|Green Hope
|11-1
|Cary
|NC
|4
|Nation Ford
|20-5
|Fort Mill
|SC
|5
|Leon
|11-1
|Tallahassee
|FL
|6
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|10-2
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|7
|Cardinal Mooney
|11-1
|Sarasota
|FL
|8
|Briarcrest
|20-1
|Brentwood
|TN
|9
|McIntosh
|19-1
|Peachtree City
|GA
|10
|Dorman
|19-2
|Spartanburg
|SC
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|31-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Plano West Senior
|23-4
|Plano
|TX
|3
|Flower Mound
|23-4
|Flower Mound
|TX
|4
|The Woodlands
|31-3
|The Woodlands
|TX
|5
|Lovejoy
|28-5
|Lucas
|TX
|6
|Klein
|26-4
|Klein
|TX
|7
|Dawson
|27-4
|Pearland
|TX
|8
|Prosper
|13-7
|Prosper
|TX
|9
|Lake Ridge
|29-4
|Mansfield
|TX
|10
|Jonesboro
|7-0
|Jonesboro
|AR
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Padua Franciscan
|11-0
|Parma
|OH
|2
|Assumption
|11-2
|Louisville
|KY
|3
|Ursuline Academy
|8-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|4
|New Castle
|13-1
|New Castle
|IN
|5
|Mercy Academy
|9-3
|Louisville
|KY
|6
|Mercy
|19-1
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|7
|Providence
|17-0
|Clarksville
|IN
|8
|Marian
|11-0
|Bloomfield Hills
|MI
|9
|Yorktown
|15-0
|Yorktown
|IN
|10
|Mt. Notre Dame
|12-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Lafayette
|6-0
|Wildwood
|MO
|2
|Benet Academy
|10-0
|Lisle
|IL
|3
|Arrowhead
|10-1
|Hartland
|WI
|4
|Cedar Falls
|11-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|5
|Cor Jesu Academy
|4-0
|St. Louis
|MO
|6
|Sandburg
|10-0
|Orland Park
|IL
|7
|Brookfield Central
|13-1
|Brookfield
|WI
|8
|Marist
|7-1
|Chicago
|IL
|9
|Ankeny
|12-1
|Akeny
|IA
|10
|St. Teresa’s Academy
|5-0
|Kansas City
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Eagan
|10-0
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Papillion LaVista
|10-0
|Papillion
|NE
|3
|Northfield
|10-0
|Northfield
|MN
|4
|Elkhorn South
|10-1
|Elkhorn
|NE
|5
|Wayzata
|10-1
|Wayzata
|MN
|6
|Lincoln Pius X
|5-1
|Lincoln
|NE
|7
|Lakeville North
|10-1
|Lakeville
|MN
|8
|Watertown
|8-1
|Watertown
|SD
|9
|Sioux Falls O’Gorman
|8-1
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|10
|Waverly
|10-0
|Waverly
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|St James Academy
|8-0
|Lenexa
|KS
|2
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|4-1
|Overland Park
|KS
|3
|Rampart
|6-0
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|4
|Legend
|6-2
|Parker
|CO
|5
|Cherokee Trail
|7-1
|Aurora
|CO
|6
|Lone Peak
|2-0
|Highland
|UT
|7
|Kelly Walsh
|12-1
|Casper
|WY
|8
|Pleasant Grove
|3-0
|Pleasant Grove
|UT
|9
|La Cueva
|4-1
|Albuquerque
|NM
|10
|Spring Hill
|13-0
|Spring HIll
|KS
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Redondo
|15-1
|Redondo
|CA
|2
|Mater Dei
|8-2
|San Diego
|CA
|3
|Torrey Pines
|12-1
|San Diego
|CA
|4
|Cathedral Catholic
|7-3
|San Diego
|CA
|5
|Marymount
|8-0
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Sierra Canyon
|19-1
|Chatsworth
|CA
|7
|Perry
|12-1
|Gilbert
|AZ
|8
|Xavier College Prep
|12-0
|Phoenix
|AZ
|9
|Long Beach Poly
|8-3
|Long Beach
|CA
|10
|Marin Catholic
|6-0
|Kentfield
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Dimond
|14-0
|Anchorage
|AK
|2
|Iolani School
|10-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|West Linn
|4-2
|West Linn
|OR
|4
|Richland
|4-1
|Richland
|WA
|5
|Punahou
|5-0
|Honolulu
|HI
|6
|Bonneville
|4-1
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|7
|Central Catholic
|5-1
|Portland
|OR
|8
|Rogers
|8-0
|Puyallup
|WA
|9
|South
|14-2
|Anchorage
|AK
|10
|Century
|8-3
|Pocatello
|ID
