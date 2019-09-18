USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 4

Photo: Jordan Kartholl/Star Press

Girls Volleyball

By September 18, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records are through Sept. 16

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Victor 7-1 Victor NY
2 Burnt Hills 8-1 Burnt Hills NY
3 Hopkinton 4-0 Hopkinton MA
4 RHAM 2-0 Hebron CT
5 Cornwall Central 14-0 New Windsor NY
6 Minnechaug 3-0 Wilbraham MA
7 Sacred Heart Academy 4-0 Buffalo NY
8 Clarence 8-2 Clarence NY
9 Duxbury 3-0 Duxbury MA
10 Nashua 3-0 Nashua NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Immaculate Heart 3-0 Washington Township NJ
2 Flint Hill 5-0 Oakton VA
3 North Allegheny 4-0 North Allegheny PA
4 Westminster 3-0 Westminster MD
5 Princess Ann 3-0 Vrignia Beach VA
6 St. John’s College 3-0 Washington DC
7 Broadneck 3-1 Annapolis MD
8 Southern Lehigh 3-0 Center Valley PA
9 North Huntington 4-0 Annandale NJ
10 State College 2-0 State College PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Lake Highland Prep 11-0 Orlando FL
2 Walton 10-3 Atlanta GA
3 Green Hope 11-1 Cary NC
4 Nation Ford 20-5 Fort Mill SC
5 Leon 11-1 Tallahassee FL
6 St. Thomas Aquinas 10-2 Ft. Lauderdale FL
7 Cardinal Mooney 11-1 Sarasota FL
8 Briarcrest 20-1 Brentwood TN
9 McIntosh 19-1 Peachtree City GA
10 Dorman 19-2 Spartanburg SC

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Byron Nelson 31-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Plano West Senior 23-4 Plano TX
3 Flower Mound 23-4 Flower Mound TX
4 The Woodlands 31-3 The Woodlands TX
5 Lovejoy 28-5 Lucas TX
6 Klein 26-4 Klein TX
7 Dawson 27-4 Pearland TX
8 Prosper 13-7 Prosper TX
9 Lake Ridge 29-4 Mansfield TX
10 Jonesboro 7-0 Jonesboro AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Padua Franciscan 11-0 Parma OH
2 Assumption 11-2 Louisville KY
3 Ursuline Academy 8-0 Cincinnati OH
4 New Castle 13-1 New Castle IN
5 Mercy Academy 9-3 Louisville KY
6 Mercy 19-1 Farmington Hills MI
7 Providence 17-0 Clarksville IN
8 Marian 11-0 Bloomfield Hills MI
9 Yorktown 15-0 Yorktown IN
10 Mt. Notre Dame 12-2 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Lafayette 6-0 Wildwood MO
2 Benet Academy 10-0 Lisle IL
3 Arrowhead 10-1 Hartland WI
4 Cedar Falls 11-0 Cedar Falls IA
5 Cor Jesu Academy 4-0 St. Louis MO
6 Sandburg 10-0 Orland Park IL
7 Brookfield Central 13-1 Brookfield WI
8 Marist 7-1 Chicago IL
9 Ankeny 12-1 Akeny IA
10 St. Teresa’s Academy 5-0 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Eagan 10-0 Eagan MN
2 Papillion LaVista 10-0 Papillion NE
3 Northfield 10-0 Northfield MN
4 Elkhorn South 10-1 Elkhorn NE
5 Wayzata 10-1 Wayzata MN
6 Lincoln Pius X 5-1 Lincoln NE
7 Lakeville North 10-1 Lakeville MN
8 Watertown 8-1 Watertown SD
9 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 8-1 Sioux Falls SD
10 Waverly 10-0 Waverly NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 St James Academy 8-0 Lenexa KS
2 St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 Overland Park KS
3 Rampart 6-0 Colorado Springs CO
4 Legend 6-2 Parker CO
5 Cherokee Trail 7-1 Aurora CO
6 Lone Peak 2-0 Highland UT
7 Kelly Walsh 12-1 Casper WY
8 Pleasant Grove 3-0 Pleasant Grove UT
9 La Cueva 4-1 Albuquerque NM
10 Spring Hill 13-0 Spring HIll KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Redondo 15-1 Redondo CA
2 Mater Dei 8-2 San Diego CA
3 Torrey Pines 12-1 San Diego CA
4 Cathedral Catholic 7-3 San Diego CA
5 Marymount 8-0 Los Angeles CA
6 Sierra Canyon 19-1 Chatsworth CA
7 Perry 12-1 Gilbert AZ
8 Xavier College Prep 12-0 Phoenix AZ
9 Long Beach Poly 8-3 Long Beach CA
10 Marin Catholic 6-0 Kentfield CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Dimond 14-0 Anchorage AK
2 Iolani School 10-4 Honolulu HI
3 West Linn 4-2 West Linn OR
4 Richland 4-1 Richland WA
5 Punahou 5-0 Honolulu HI
6 Bonneville 4-1 Idaho Falls ID
7 Central Catholic 5-1 Portland OR
8 Rogers 8-0 Puyallup WA
9 South 14-2 Anchorage AK
10 Century 8-3 Pocatello ID

