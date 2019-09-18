Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records are through Sept. 16

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Victor 7-1 Victor NY 2 Burnt Hills 8-1 Burnt Hills NY 3 Hopkinton 4-0 Hopkinton MA 4 RHAM 2-0 Hebron CT 5 Cornwall Central 14-0 New Windsor NY 6 Minnechaug 3-0 Wilbraham MA 7 Sacred Heart Academy 4-0 Buffalo NY 8 Clarence 8-2 Clarence NY 9 Duxbury 3-0 Duxbury MA 10 Nashua 3-0 Nashua NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Immaculate Heart 3-0 Washington Township NJ 2 Flint Hill 5-0 Oakton VA 3 North Allegheny 4-0 North Allegheny PA 4 Westminster 3-0 Westminster MD 5 Princess Ann 3-0 Vrignia Beach VA 6 St. John’s College 3-0 Washington DC 7 Broadneck 3-1 Annapolis MD 8 Southern Lehigh 3-0 Center Valley PA 9 North Huntington 4-0 Annandale NJ 10 State College 2-0 State College PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Lake Highland Prep 11-0 Orlando FL 2 Walton 10-3 Atlanta GA 3 Green Hope 11-1 Cary NC 4 Nation Ford 20-5 Fort Mill SC 5 Leon 11-1 Tallahassee FL 6 St. Thomas Aquinas 10-2 Ft. Lauderdale FL 7 Cardinal Mooney 11-1 Sarasota FL 8 Briarcrest 20-1 Brentwood TN 9 McIntosh 19-1 Peachtree City GA 10 Dorman 19-2 Spartanburg SC

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Byron Nelson 31-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Plano West Senior 23-4 Plano TX 3 Flower Mound 23-4 Flower Mound TX 4 The Woodlands 31-3 The Woodlands TX 5 Lovejoy 28-5 Lucas TX 6 Klein 26-4 Klein TX 7 Dawson 27-4 Pearland TX 8 Prosper 13-7 Prosper TX 9 Lake Ridge 29-4 Mansfield TX 10 Jonesboro 7-0 Jonesboro AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Padua Franciscan 11-0 Parma OH 2 Assumption 11-2 Louisville KY 3 Ursuline Academy 8-0 Cincinnati OH 4 New Castle 13-1 New Castle IN 5 Mercy Academy 9-3 Louisville KY 6 Mercy 19-1 Farmington Hills MI 7 Providence 17-0 Clarksville IN 8 Marian 11-0 Bloomfield Hills MI 9 Yorktown 15-0 Yorktown IN 10 Mt. Notre Dame 12-2 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Lafayette 6-0 Wildwood MO 2 Benet Academy 10-0 Lisle IL 3 Arrowhead 10-1 Hartland WI 4 Cedar Falls 11-0 Cedar Falls IA 5 Cor Jesu Academy 4-0 St. Louis MO 6 Sandburg 10-0 Orland Park IL 7 Brookfield Central 13-1 Brookfield WI 8 Marist 7-1 Chicago IL 9 Ankeny 12-1 Akeny IA 10 St. Teresa’s Academy 5-0 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Eagan 10-0 Eagan MN 2 Papillion LaVista 10-0 Papillion NE 3 Northfield 10-0 Northfield MN 4 Elkhorn South 10-1 Elkhorn NE 5 Wayzata 10-1 Wayzata MN 6 Lincoln Pius X 5-1 Lincoln NE 7 Lakeville North 10-1 Lakeville MN 8 Watertown 8-1 Watertown SD 9 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 8-1 Sioux Falls SD 10 Waverly 10-0 Waverly NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 St James Academy 8-0 Lenexa KS 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 Overland Park KS 3 Rampart 6-0 Colorado Springs CO 4 Legend 6-2 Parker CO 5 Cherokee Trail 7-1 Aurora CO 6 Lone Peak 2-0 Highland UT 7 Kelly Walsh 12-1 Casper WY 8 Pleasant Grove 3-0 Pleasant Grove UT 9 La Cueva 4-1 Albuquerque NM 10 Spring Hill 13-0 Spring HIll KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Redondo 15-1 Redondo CA 2 Mater Dei 8-2 San Diego CA 3 Torrey Pines 12-1 San Diego CA 4 Cathedral Catholic 7-3 San Diego CA 5 Marymount 8-0 Los Angeles CA 6 Sierra Canyon 19-1 Chatsworth CA 7 Perry 12-1 Gilbert AZ 8 Xavier College Prep 12-0 Phoenix AZ 9 Long Beach Poly 8-3 Long Beach CA 10 Marin Catholic 6-0 Kentfield CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Dimond 14-0 Anchorage AK 2 Iolani School 10-4 Honolulu HI 3 West Linn 4-2 West Linn OR 4 Richland 4-1 Richland WA 5 Punahou 5-0 Honolulu HI 6 Bonneville 4-1 Idaho Falls ID 7 Central Catholic 5-1 Portland OR 8 Rogers 8-0 Puyallup WA 9 South 14-2 Anchorage AK 10 Century 8-3 Pocatello ID

