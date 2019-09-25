Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records are through Sept. 23

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Orchard Park 5-0 Orchard Park NY 2 Cornwall Central 15-0 New Windsor NY 3 Hopkinton 6-0 Hopkinton MA 4 RHAM 6-0 Hebron CT 5 Burnt-Hills 17-1 Burnt Hills NY 6 Avon 8-1 Avon CT 7 Newton North 5-0 Newton MA 8 Minnechaug 6-1 Wilbraham MA 9 Hollis-Brookline 6-1 Hollis NH 10 Henrick Hudson 12-1 Montrose NY

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Immaculate Heart Association 10-3 Washington Township NJ 2 Flint Hilll 11-0 Oakton VA 3 North Alleghaney 3-0 North Alleghaney PA 4 Westminster 9-0 Westminster MD 5 Princess Ann 8-2 Vrignia Beach VA 6 St John’s College HS 14-1 Washington DC 7 Broadneck 8-2 Annapolis MD 8 Southern Lehigh 20-0 Center Valley PA 9 North Huntington 4-0 Annandale NJ 10 State College 14-2 State College PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Green Hope 14-2 Cary NC 2 Lake Highland Prep 12-0 Orlando FL 3 Leon 17-3 Talahassee FL 4 Walton 20-5 Atlanta GA 5 Nation Ford 23-5 Fort Mill SC 6 Hagerty 12-2 Oveido FL 7 St Thomas Aquinas 12-2 Ft. Lauderdale FL 8 Brentwood 36-3 Brentwood TN 9 Alpharetta 30-2 Alpharetta GA 10 McIntosh 22-1 Peachtree City GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Byron Nelson 33-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Plano West Senior 25-4 Plano TX 3 Flower Mound 25-4 Flower Mound TX 4 The Woodlands 33-3 The Woodlands TX 5 Lovejoy 30-5 Lucas TX 6 Klein 28-4 Klein TX 7 Dawson 29-4 Pearland TX 8 Prosper 14-7 Prosper TX 9 Lake Ridge 30-5 Mansfield TX 10 Jonesboro 9-0 Jonesboro AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Padua Franciscan 13-0 Parma OH 2 Assumption 17-4 Louisville KY 3 Mercy Academy 12-4 Louisville KY 4 New Castle 17-1 New Castle IN 5 Mercy 23-1 Farmington Hills MI 6 Providence 19-1 Clarksville IN 7 Ursuline Academy 13-1 Cincinnati OH 8 Mt. Notre Dame 13-2 Cincinnati OH 9 Yorktown 17-1 Yorktown IN 10 Marian 15-0 Bloomfield Hills MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Benet Academy 16-0 Lisle IL 2 Cor Jesu Academy 9-1 St. Louis MO 3 Arrowhead 20-2 Hartland WI 4 Cedar Falls 11-1 Cedar Falls IA 5 Marist 13-2 Chicago IL 6 Lafayette 11-2 Wildwood MO 7 Oconomowoc 21-1 Oconomowoc WI 8 Valley 2-0 West Des Moines IA 9 Minooka 10-1 Minooka IL 10 St. Teresa’s Academy 7-0 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Eagan 15-0 Eagan MN 2 Papillion LaVista 17-0 Papillion NE 3 Northfield 15-1 Northfield MN 4 Elkhorn South 16-3 Elkhorn NE 5 Wayzata 15-2 Wayzata MN 6 Lakeville North 13-3 Lakeville MN 7 Watertown 9-1 Watertown SD 8 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9-1 Sioux Falls SD 9 Waverly 12-0 Waverly NE 10 East Ridge 12-3 Woodbury MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 St. James Academy 14-0 Lenexa KS 2 Rampart 7-0 Colorado Springs CO 3 Valor Chrisitan 5-1 Highlands Ranch CO 4 Cherokee Trail 9-1 Aurora CO 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 7-3 Overland Park KS 6 Lone Peak 5-4 Highland UT 7 Kelly Walsh 14-1 Casper WY 8 La Cueva 7-1 Albuquerque NM 9 Legend 8-2 Parker CO 10 Spring Hill 16-0 Spring HIll KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Cathedral Catholic 15-3 San Diego CA 2 Marymount 15-0 Los Angeles CA 3 Mater Dei 15-3 San Diego CA 4 Marin Catholic 10-1 Kentfield CA 5 Torrey Pines 19-2 San Diego CA 6 Redondo 19-3 Redondo CA 7 Xavier College Prep 18-3 Phoenix AZ 8 Perry 13-2 Gilbert AZ 9 Sierra Canyon 26-2 Chatsworth CA 10 Long Beach Poly 12-5 Long Beach CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Punahou 8-0 Honolulu HI 2 Central Catholic 7-1 Portland OR 3 Kamehameha Kapalama 29-3 Honolulu HI 4 Dimond 16-4 Anchorage AK 5 Iolani School 16-7 Honolulu HI 6 Jesuit 9-1 Portland OR 7 Rogers 8-0 Puyallup WA 8 Thunder Ridge 12-1 Idaho Falls ID 9 Bonneville 10-4 Idaho Falls ID 10 Lake Stevens 4-0 Lake Stevens WA

