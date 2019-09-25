USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 5

Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register

Girls Volleyball

By September 25, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records are through Sept. 23

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Orchard Park 5-0 Orchard Park NY
2 Cornwall Central 15-0 New Windsor NY
3 Hopkinton 6-0 Hopkinton MA
4 RHAM 6-0 Hebron CT
5 Burnt-Hills 17-1 Burnt Hills NY
6 Avon 8-1 Avon CT
7 Newton North 5-0 Newton MA
8 Minnechaug 6-1 Wilbraham MA
9 Hollis-Brookline 6-1 Hollis NH
10 Henrick Hudson 12-1 Montrose NY

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Immaculate Heart Association 10-3 Washington Township NJ
2 Flint Hilll 11-0 Oakton VA
3 North Alleghaney 3-0 North Alleghaney PA
4 Westminster 9-0 Westminster MD
5 Princess Ann 8-2 Vrignia Beach VA
6 St John’s College HS 14-1 Washington DC
7 Broadneck 8-2 Annapolis MD
8 Southern Lehigh 20-0 Center Valley PA
9 North Huntington 4-0 Annandale NJ
10 State College 14-2 State College PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Green Hope 14-2 Cary NC
2 Lake Highland Prep 12-0 Orlando FL
3 Leon 17-3 Talahassee FL
4 Walton 20-5 Atlanta GA
5 Nation Ford 23-5 Fort Mill SC
6 Hagerty 12-2 Oveido FL
7 St Thomas Aquinas 12-2 Ft. Lauderdale FL
8 Brentwood 36-3 Brentwood TN
9 Alpharetta 30-2 Alpharetta GA
10 McIntosh 22-1 Peachtree City GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Byron Nelson 33-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Plano West Senior 25-4 Plano TX
3 Flower Mound 25-4 Flower Mound TX
4 The Woodlands 33-3 The Woodlands TX
5 Lovejoy 30-5 Lucas TX
6 Klein 28-4 Klein TX
7 Dawson 29-4 Pearland TX
8 Prosper 14-7 Prosper TX
9 Lake Ridge 30-5 Mansfield TX
10 Jonesboro 9-0 Jonesboro AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Padua Franciscan 13-0 Parma OH
2 Assumption 17-4 Louisville KY
3 Mercy Academy 12-4 Louisville KY
4 New Castle 17-1 New Castle IN
5 Mercy 23-1 Farmington Hills MI
6 Providence 19-1 Clarksville IN
7 Ursuline Academy 13-1 Cincinnati OH
8 Mt. Notre Dame 13-2 Cincinnati OH
9 Yorktown 17-1 Yorktown IN
10 Marian 15-0 Bloomfield Hills MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Benet Academy 16-0 Lisle IL
2 Cor Jesu Academy 9-1 St. Louis MO
3 Arrowhead 20-2 Hartland WI
4 Cedar Falls 11-1 Cedar Falls IA
5 Marist 13-2 Chicago IL
6 Lafayette 11-2 Wildwood MO
7 Oconomowoc 21-1 Oconomowoc WI
8 Valley 2-0 West Des Moines IA
9 Minooka 10-1 Minooka IL
10 St. Teresa’s Academy 7-0 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Eagan 15-0 Eagan MN
2 Papillion LaVista 17-0 Papillion NE
3 Northfield 15-1 Northfield MN
4 Elkhorn South 16-3 Elkhorn NE
5 Wayzata 15-2 Wayzata MN
6 Lakeville North 13-3 Lakeville MN
7 Watertown 9-1 Watertown SD
8 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9-1 Sioux Falls SD
9 Waverly 12-0 Waverly NE
10 East Ridge 12-3 Woodbury MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 St. James Academy 14-0 Lenexa KS
2 Rampart 7-0 Colorado Springs CO
3 Valor Chrisitan 5-1 Highlands Ranch CO
4 Cherokee Trail 9-1 Aurora CO
5 St. Thomas Aquinas 7-3 Overland Park KS
6 Lone Peak 5-4 Highland UT
7 Kelly Walsh 14-1 Casper WY
8 La Cueva 7-1 Albuquerque NM
9 Legend 8-2 Parker CO
10 Spring Hill 16-0 Spring HIll KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Cathedral Catholic 15-3 San Diego CA
2 Marymount 15-0 Los Angeles CA
3 Mater Dei 15-3 San Diego CA
4 Marin Catholic 10-1 Kentfield CA
5 Torrey Pines 19-2 San Diego CA
6 Redondo 19-3 Redondo CA
7 Xavier College Prep 18-3 Phoenix AZ
8 Perry 13-2 Gilbert AZ
9 Sierra Canyon 26-2 Chatsworth CA
10 Long Beach Poly 12-5 Long Beach CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Punahou 8-0 Honolulu HI
2 Central Catholic 7-1 Portland OR
3 Kamehameha Kapalama 29-3 Honolulu HI
4 Dimond 16-4 Anchorage AK
5 Iolani School 16-7 Honolulu HI
6 Jesuit 9-1 Portland OR
7 Rogers 8-0 Puyallup WA
8 Thunder Ridge 12-1 Idaho Falls ID
9 Bonneville 10-4 Idaho Falls ID
10 Lake Stevens 4-0 Lake Stevens WA

Records are through Sept. 22

