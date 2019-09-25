Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 5

shares
Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records are through Sept. 23
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Orchard Park
|5-0
|Orchard Park
|NY
|2
|Cornwall Central
|15-0
|New Windsor
|NY
|3
|Hopkinton
|6-0
|Hopkinton
|MA
|4
|RHAM
|6-0
|Hebron
|CT
|5
|Burnt-Hills
|17-1
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|6
|Avon
|8-1
|Avon
|CT
|7
|Newton North
|5-0
|Newton
|MA
|8
|Minnechaug
|6-1
|Wilbraham
|MA
|9
|Hollis-Brookline
|6-1
|Hollis
|NH
|10
|Henrick Hudson
|12-1
|Montrose
|NY
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Immaculate Heart Association
|10-3
|Washington Township
|NJ
|2
|Flint Hilll
|11-0
|Oakton
|VA
|3
|North Alleghaney
|3-0
|North Alleghaney
|PA
|4
|Westminster
|9-0
|Westminster
|MD
|5
|Princess Ann
|8-2
|Vrignia Beach
|VA
|6
|St John’s College HS
|14-1
|Washington
|DC
|7
|Broadneck
|8-2
|Annapolis
|MD
|8
|Southern Lehigh
|20-0
|Center Valley
|PA
|9
|North Huntington
|4-0
|Annandale
|NJ
|10
|State College
|14-2
|State College
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Green Hope
|14-2
|Cary
|NC
|2
|Lake Highland Prep
|12-0
|Orlando
|FL
|3
|Leon
|17-3
|Talahassee
|FL
|4
|Walton
|20-5
|Atlanta
|GA
|5
|Nation Ford
|23-5
|Fort Mill
|SC
|6
|Hagerty
|12-2
|Oveido
|FL
|7
|St Thomas Aquinas
|12-2
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|8
|Brentwood
|36-3
|Brentwood
|TN
|9
|Alpharetta
|30-2
|Alpharetta
|GA
|10
|McIntosh
|22-1
|Peachtree City
|GA
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|33-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Plano West Senior
|25-4
|Plano
|TX
|3
|Flower Mound
|25-4
|Flower Mound
|TX
|4
|The Woodlands
|33-3
|The Woodlands
|TX
|5
|Lovejoy
|30-5
|Lucas
|TX
|6
|Klein
|28-4
|Klein
|TX
|7
|Dawson
|29-4
|Pearland
|TX
|8
|Prosper
|14-7
|Prosper
|TX
|9
|Lake Ridge
|30-5
|Mansfield
|TX
|10
|Jonesboro
|9-0
|Jonesboro
|AR
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Padua Franciscan
|13-0
|Parma
|OH
|2
|Assumption
|17-4
|Louisville
|KY
|3
|Mercy Academy
|12-4
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|New Castle
|17-1
|New Castle
|IN
|5
|Mercy
|23-1
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|6
|Providence
|19-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|7
|Ursuline Academy
|13-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|8
|Mt. Notre Dame
|13-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|9
|Yorktown
|17-1
|Yorktown
|IN
|10
|Marian
|15-0
|Bloomfield Hills
|MI
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Benet Academy
|16-0
|Lisle
|IL
|2
|Cor Jesu Academy
|9-1
|St. Louis
|MO
|3
|Arrowhead
|20-2
|Hartland
|WI
|4
|Cedar Falls
|11-1
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|5
|Marist
|13-2
|Chicago
|IL
|6
|Lafayette
|11-2
|Wildwood
|MO
|7
|Oconomowoc
|21-1
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|8
|Valley
|2-0
|West Des Moines
|IA
|9
|Minooka
|10-1
|Minooka
|IL
|10
|St. Teresa’s Academy
|7-0
|Kansas City
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Eagan
|15-0
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Papillion LaVista
|17-0
|Papillion
|NE
|3
|Northfield
|15-1
|Northfield
|MN
|4
|Elkhorn South
|16-3
|Elkhorn
|NE
|5
|Wayzata
|15-2
|Wayzata
|MN
|6
|Lakeville North
|13-3
|Lakeville
|MN
|7
|Watertown
|9-1
|Watertown
|SD
|8
|Sioux Falls O’Gorman
|9-1
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|9
|Waverly
|12-0
|Waverly
|NE
|10
|East Ridge
|12-3
|Woodbury
|MN
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|St. James Academy
|14-0
|Lenexa
|KS
|2
|Rampart
|7-0
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|3
|Valor Chrisitan
|5-1
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|4
|Cherokee Trail
|9-1
|Aurora
|CO
|5
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|7-3
|Overland Park
|KS
|6
|Lone Peak
|5-4
|Highland
|UT
|7
|Kelly Walsh
|14-1
|Casper
|WY
|8
|La Cueva
|7-1
|Albuquerque
|NM
|9
|Legend
|8-2
|Parker
|CO
|10
|Spring Hill
|16-0
|Spring HIll
|KS
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Cathedral Catholic
|15-3
|San Diego
|CA
|2
|Marymount
|15-0
|Los Angeles
|CA
|3
|Mater Dei
|15-3
|San Diego
|CA
|4
|Marin Catholic
|10-1
|Kentfield
|CA
|5
|Torrey Pines
|19-2
|San Diego
|CA
|6
|Redondo
|19-3
|Redondo
|CA
|7
|Xavier College Prep
|18-3
|Phoenix
|AZ
|8
|Perry
|13-2
|Gilbert
|AZ
|9
|Sierra Canyon
|26-2
|Chatsworth
|CA
|10
|Long Beach Poly
|12-5
|Long Beach
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Punahou
|8-0
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Central Catholic
|7-1
|Portland
|OR
|3
|Kamehameha Kapalama
|29-3
|Honolulu
|HI
|4
|Dimond
|16-4
|Anchorage
|AK
|5
|Iolani School
|16-7
|Honolulu
|HI
|6
|Jesuit
|9-1
|Portland
|OR
|7
|Rogers
|8-0
|Puyallup
|WA
|8
|Thunder Ridge
|12-1
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|9
|Bonneville
|10-4
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|10
|Lake Stevens
|4-0
|Lake Stevens
|WA
