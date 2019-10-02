Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records are through Sept. 30

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Burnt Hills 25-1 Burnt Hills NY 2 Victor 23-2 Victor NY 3 RHAM 8-0 Hebron CT 4 Hopkinton 8-0 Hopkinton MA 5 Hendrick Hudson 15-1 Montrose NY 6 Minnechaug 8-0 Wilbraham MA 7 Our Lady of Mercy 4-7 Rochester NY 8 Newton North 7-0 Newton MA 9 Quincy 8-0 Quincy MA 10 Hollis-Brookline 10-0 Hollis NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Immaculate Heart 14-3 Washington Township NJ 2 Flint Hilll 13-0 Oakton VA 3 North Alleghaney 4-0 North Alleghaney PA 4 Westminster 1-0 Westminster MD 5 Princess Ann 9-3 Vrignia Beach VA 6 St John’s College 16-2 Washington DC 7 Broadneck 10-2 Annapolis MD 8 Southern Lehigh 26-4 Center Valley PA 9 Williamstown 12-1 Williamstown NJ 10 State College 17-2 State College PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Green Hope 13-2 Cary FL 2 Nation Ford 29-5 Fort Mill SC 3 Leon 19-2 Talahassee FL 4 Walton 21-5 Atlanta GA 5 Briarcrest 22-5 Eads TN 6 St Thomas Aqiuinas 14-2 Ft. Lauderdale FL 7 Brentwood 51-4 Brentwood TN 8 Lake Highland Prep 14-0 Orlando FL 9 McGill- Toolen 22-7 Mobile AL 10 Pace 22-9 Atlanta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Byron Nelson 35-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Flower Mound 27-4 Flower Mound TX 3 The Woodlands 35-3 The Woodlands TX 4 Plano West Senior 26-5 Plano TX 5 Lovejoy 32-5 Lucas TX 6 Prosper 16-7 Prosper TX 7 Dawson 31-4 Pearland TX 8 Ridge Point 31-4 Missouri City TX 9 Klein 30-4 Klein TX 10 Jonesboro 10-0 Jonesboro AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Padua Franciscan 16-0 Parma OH 2 Mercy 31-1 Farmington Hills MI 3 New Castle 23-1 New Castle IN 4 Assumption 18-4 Louisville KY 5 Mt. Notre Dame 16-2 Cincinnati OH 6 Providence 21-1 Clarksville IN 7 Mercy Academy 15-5 Louisville KY 8 Ursuline Academy 13-5 Cincinnati OH 9 Yorktown 21-1 Yorktown IN 10 Sacred Heart Academy 17-6 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Benet Academy 20-0 Lisle IL 2 Cor Jesu Academy 10-1 St. Louis MO 3 Cedar Falls 15-1 Cedar Falls IA 4 Marist 15-2 Chicago IL 5 St. Teresa’s Academy 13-2 Kansas City MO 6 Oconomowoc 31-1 Oconomowoc WI 7 Plainfield North 19-3 Plainfield IL 8 Lafayette 12-4 Wildwood MO 9 Arrowhead 27-3 Hartland WI 10 Valley 24-3 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Eagan 17-0 Eagan MN 2 Papillion LaVista 24-0 Papillion NE 3 Northfield 17-1 Northfield MN 4 Elkhorn South 17-3 Elkhorn NE 5 Wayzata 17-2 Wayzata MN 6 Lakeville North 13-3 Lakeville MN 7 Watertown 12-1 Watertown SD 8 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 11-1 Sioux Falls SD 9 Waverly 16-0 Waverly NE 10 East Ridge 14-3 Woodbury MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 St. James Academy 16-0 Lenexa KS 2 Rampart 8-0 Colorado Springs CO 3 Legend 10-2 Parker CO 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 14-3 Overland Park KS 5 Cherokee Trail 11-1 Aurora CO 6 Lone Peak 7-4 Highland UT 7 Kelly Walsh 17-1 Casper WY 8 La Cueva 9-1 Albuquerque NM 9 Spring Hill 17-0 Spring HIll KS 10 Chaparral 10-2 Parker CO

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Cathedral Catholic 17-3 San Diego CA 2 Mater Dei 16-3 San Diego CA 3 Torrey Pines 19-2 San Diego CA 4 Redondo 21-3 Redondo CA 5 Marymount 16-1 Los Angeles CA 6 Xavier College Prep 20-3 Phoenix AZ 7 Sierra Canyon 28-2 Chatsworth CA 8 Long Beach Poly 12-5 Long Beach CA 9 Marin Catholic 17-2 Kentfield CA 10 Perry 16-2 Gilbert AZ

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Kamehameha Kapalama 32-3 Honolulu HI 2 Central Catholic 13-2 Portland OR 3 Tahoma 11-0 Maple Valley WA 4 Jesuit 14-1 Portland OR 5 Punahou 9-1 Honolulu HI 6 Thunder Ridge 15-2 Idaho Falls ID 7 Dimond 16-5 Anchorage AK 8 Bonneville 13-4 Idaho Falls ID 9 Lake Stevens 12-1 Lake Stevens WA 10 Iolani 18-8 Honolulu HI

