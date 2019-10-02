USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 6

Girls Volleyball

By October 2, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records are through Sept. 30

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Burnt Hills 25-1 Burnt Hills NY
2 Victor 23-2 Victor NY
3 RHAM 8-0 Hebron CT
4 Hopkinton 8-0 Hopkinton MA
5 Hendrick Hudson 15-1 Montrose NY
6 Minnechaug 8-0 Wilbraham MA
7 Our Lady of Mercy 4-7 Rochester NY
8 Newton North 7-0 Newton MA
9 Quincy 8-0 Quincy MA
10 Hollis-Brookline 10-0 Hollis NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Immaculate Heart 14-3 Washington Township NJ
2 Flint Hilll 13-0 Oakton VA
3 North Alleghaney 4-0 North Alleghaney PA
4 Westminster 1-0 Westminster MD
5 Princess Ann 9-3 Vrignia Beach VA
6 St John’s College 16-2 Washington DC
7 Broadneck 10-2 Annapolis MD
8 Southern Lehigh 26-4 Center Valley PA
9 Williamstown 12-1 Williamstown NJ
10 State College 17-2 State College PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Green Hope 13-2 Cary FL
2 Nation Ford 29-5 Fort Mill SC
3 Leon 19-2 Talahassee FL
4 Walton 21-5 Atlanta GA
5 Briarcrest 22-5 Eads TN
6 St Thomas Aqiuinas 14-2 Ft. Lauderdale FL
7 Brentwood 51-4 Brentwood TN
8 Lake Highland Prep 14-0 Orlando FL
9 McGill- Toolen 22-7 Mobile AL
10 Pace 22-9 Atlanta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Byron Nelson 35-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Flower Mound 27-4 Flower Mound TX
3 The Woodlands 35-3 The Woodlands TX
4 Plano West Senior 26-5 Plano TX
5 Lovejoy 32-5 Lucas TX
6 Prosper 16-7 Prosper TX
7 Dawson 31-4 Pearland TX
8 Ridge Point 31-4 Missouri City TX
9 Klein 30-4 Klein TX
10 Jonesboro 10-0 Jonesboro AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Padua Franciscan 16-0 Parma OH
2 Mercy 31-1 Farmington Hills MI
3 New Castle 23-1 New Castle IN
4 Assumption 18-4 Louisville KY
5 Mt. Notre Dame 16-2 Cincinnati OH
6 Providence 21-1 Clarksville IN
7 Mercy Academy 15-5 Louisville KY
8 Ursuline Academy 13-5 Cincinnati OH
9 Yorktown 21-1 Yorktown IN
10 Sacred Heart Academy 17-6 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Benet Academy 20-0 Lisle IL
2 Cor Jesu Academy 10-1 St. Louis MO
3 Cedar Falls 15-1 Cedar Falls IA
4 Marist 15-2 Chicago IL
5 St. Teresa’s Academy 13-2 Kansas City MO
6 Oconomowoc 31-1 Oconomowoc WI
7 Plainfield North 19-3 Plainfield IL
8 Lafayette 12-4 Wildwood MO
9 Arrowhead 27-3 Hartland WI
10 Valley 24-3 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Eagan 17-0 Eagan MN
2 Papillion LaVista 24-0 Papillion NE
3 Northfield 17-1 Northfield MN
4 Elkhorn South 17-3 Elkhorn NE
5 Wayzata 17-2 Wayzata MN
6 Lakeville North 13-3 Lakeville MN
7 Watertown 12-1 Watertown SD
8 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 11-1 Sioux Falls SD
9 Waverly 16-0 Waverly NE
10 East Ridge 14-3 Woodbury MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 St. James Academy 16-0 Lenexa KS
2 Rampart 8-0 Colorado Springs CO
3 Legend 10-2 Parker CO
4 St. Thomas Aquinas 14-3 Overland Park KS
5 Cherokee Trail 11-1 Aurora CO
6 Lone Peak 7-4 Highland UT
7 Kelly Walsh 17-1 Casper WY
8 La Cueva 9-1 Albuquerque NM
9 Spring Hill 17-0 Spring HIll KS
10 Chaparral 10-2 Parker CO

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Cathedral Catholic 17-3 San Diego CA
2 Mater Dei 16-3 San Diego CA
3 Torrey Pines 19-2 San Diego CA
4 Redondo 21-3 Redondo CA
5 Marymount 16-1 Los Angeles CA
6 Xavier College Prep 20-3 Phoenix AZ
7 Sierra Canyon 28-2 Chatsworth CA
8 Long Beach Poly 12-5 Long Beach CA
9 Marin Catholic 17-2 Kentfield CA
10 Perry 16-2 Gilbert AZ

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Kamehameha Kapalama 32-3 Honolulu HI
2 Central Catholic 13-2 Portland OR
3 Tahoma 11-0 Maple Valley WA
4 Jesuit 14-1 Portland OR
5 Punahou 9-1 Honolulu HI
6 Thunder Ridge 15-2 Idaho Falls ID
7 Dimond 16-5 Anchorage AK
8 Bonneville 13-4 Idaho Falls ID
9 Lake Stevens 12-1 Lake Stevens WA
10 Iolani 18-8 Honolulu HI

