Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 6

19
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records are through Sept. 30
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Burnt Hills
|25-1
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|2
|Victor
|23-2
|Victor
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|8-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Hopkinton
|8-0
|Hopkinton
|MA
|5
|Hendrick Hudson
|15-1
|Montrose
|NY
|6
|Minnechaug
|8-0
|Wilbraham
|MA
|7
|Our Lady of Mercy
|4-7
|Rochester
|NY
|8
|Newton North
|7-0
|Newton
|MA
|9
|Quincy
|8-0
|Quincy
|MA
|10
|Hollis-Brookline
|10-0
|Hollis
|NH
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Immaculate Heart
|14-3
|Washington Township
|NJ
|2
|Flint Hilll
|13-0
|Oakton
|VA
|3
|North Alleghaney
|4-0
|North Alleghaney
|PA
|4
|Westminster
|1-0
|Westminster
|MD
|5
|Princess Ann
|9-3
|Vrignia Beach
|VA
|6
|St John’s College
|16-2
|Washington
|DC
|7
|Broadneck
|10-2
|Annapolis
|MD
|8
|Southern Lehigh
|26-4
|Center Valley
|PA
|9
|Williamstown
|12-1
|Williamstown
|NJ
|10
|State College
|17-2
|State College
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Green Hope
|13-2
|Cary
|FL
|2
|Nation Ford
|29-5
|Fort Mill
|SC
|3
|Leon
|19-2
|Talahassee
|FL
|4
|Walton
|21-5
|Atlanta
|GA
|5
|Briarcrest
|22-5
|Eads
|TN
|6
|St Thomas Aqiuinas
|14-2
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|7
|Brentwood
|51-4
|Brentwood
|TN
|8
|Lake Highland Prep
|14-0
|Orlando
|FL
|9
|McGill- Toolen
|22-7
|Mobile
|AL
|10
|Pace
|22-9
|Atlanta
|GA
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|35-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Flower Mound
|27-4
|Flower Mound
|TX
|3
|The Woodlands
|35-3
|The Woodlands
|TX
|4
|Plano West Senior
|26-5
|Plano
|TX
|5
|Lovejoy
|32-5
|Lucas
|TX
|6
|Prosper
|16-7
|Prosper
|TX
|7
|Dawson
|31-4
|Pearland
|TX
|8
|Ridge Point
|31-4
|Missouri City
|TX
|9
|Klein
|30-4
|Klein
|TX
|10
|Jonesboro
|10-0
|Jonesboro
|AR
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Padua Franciscan
|16-0
|Parma
|OH
|2
|Mercy
|31-1
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|3
|New Castle
|23-1
|New Castle
|IN
|4
|Assumption
|18-4
|Louisville
|KY
|5
|Mt. Notre Dame
|16-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Providence
|21-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|7
|Mercy Academy
|15-5
|Louisville
|KY
|8
|Ursuline Academy
|13-5
|Cincinnati
|OH
|9
|Yorktown
|21-1
|Yorktown
|IN
|10
|Sacred Heart Academy
|17-6
|Louisville
|KY
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Benet Academy
|20-0
|Lisle
|IL
|2
|Cor Jesu Academy
|10-1
|St. Louis
|MO
|3
|Cedar Falls
|15-1
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|4
|Marist
|15-2
|Chicago
|IL
|5
|St. Teresa’s Academy
|13-2
|Kansas City
|MO
|6
|Oconomowoc
|31-1
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|7
|Plainfield North
|19-3
|Plainfield
|IL
|8
|Lafayette
|12-4
|Wildwood
|MO
|9
|Arrowhead
|27-3
|Hartland
|WI
|10
|Valley
|24-3
|West Des Moines
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Eagan
|17-0
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Papillion LaVista
|24-0
|Papillion
|NE
|3
|Northfield
|17-1
|Northfield
|MN
|4
|Elkhorn South
|17-3
|Elkhorn
|NE
|5
|Wayzata
|17-2
|Wayzata
|MN
|6
|Lakeville North
|13-3
|Lakeville
|MN
|7
|Watertown
|12-1
|Watertown
|SD
|8
|Sioux Falls O’Gorman
|11-1
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|9
|Waverly
|16-0
|Waverly
|NE
|10
|East Ridge
|14-3
|Woodbury
|MN
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|St. James Academy
|16-0
|Lenexa
|KS
|2
|Rampart
|8-0
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|3
|Legend
|10-2
|Parker
|CO
|4
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|14-3
|Overland Park
|KS
|5
|Cherokee Trail
|11-1
|Aurora
|CO
|6
|Lone Peak
|7-4
|Highland
|UT
|7
|Kelly Walsh
|17-1
|Casper
|WY
|8
|La Cueva
|9-1
|Albuquerque
|NM
|9
|Spring Hill
|17-0
|Spring HIll
|KS
|10
|Chaparral
|10-2
|Parker
|CO
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Cathedral Catholic
|17-3
|San Diego
|CA
|2
|Mater Dei
|16-3
|San Diego
|CA
|3
|Torrey Pines
|19-2
|San Diego
|CA
|4
|Redondo
|21-3
|Redondo
|CA
|5
|Marymount
|16-1
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Xavier College Prep
|20-3
|Phoenix
|AZ
|7
|Sierra Canyon
|28-2
|Chatsworth
|CA
|8
|Long Beach Poly
|12-5
|Long Beach
|CA
|9
|Marin Catholic
|17-2
|Kentfield
|CA
|10
|Perry
|16-2
|Gilbert
|AZ
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Kamehameha Kapalama
|32-3
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Central Catholic
|13-2
|Portland
|OR
|3
|Tahoma
|11-0
|Maple Valley
|WA
|4
|Jesuit
|14-1
|Portland
|OR
|5
|Punahou
|9-1
|Honolulu
|HI
|6
|Thunder Ridge
|15-2
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|7
|Dimond
|16-5
|Anchorage
|AK
|8
|Bonneville
|13-4
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|9
|Lake Stevens
|12-1
|Lake Stevens
|WA
|10
|Iolani
|18-8
|Honolulu
|HI
Records are through Sept. 30
American Volleyball Coaches Association, AVCA, high school volleyball rankings, Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Girls Volleyball, Super 25
19
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email