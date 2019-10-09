USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 7



Girls Volleyball

By October 9, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records are through Oct. 7

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Victor 27-2 Victor NY
2 Orchard Park 10-2 Orchard Park NY
3 Hopkinton 11-0 Hopkinton MA
4 RHAM 11-0 Hebron CT
5 Burnt Hills 27-4 Burnt Hills NY
6 Greenwich 10-0 Greenwhich CT
7 Inter-Lakes 18-0 Meredith NH
8 Minnechaug 11-0 Wilbraham MA
9 Newton North 8-0 Newtonville MA
10 Cornwall Central 24-1 New Windsor NY

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Immaculate Heart 17-3 Washington Township NJ
2 Flint Hilll 16-0 Oakton VA
3 North Alleghaney 4-0 North Alleghaney PA
4 Westminster 13-0 Westminster MD
5 Princess Ann 12-2 Vrignia Beach VA
6 St John’s College 20-2 Washington DC
7 Broadneck 12-2 Annapolis MD
8 Southern Lehigh 28-4 Center Valley PA
9 North Hunterdon 4-1 Annandale NJ
10 State College 22-3 State College PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Green Hope 16-2 Cary NC
2 Nation Ford 31-5 Ft. Mill SC
3 North Raleigh Christian 21-2 Raleigh NC
4 Leon 20-2 Talahassee FL
5 Walton 21-5 Atlanta GA
6 Briarcrest 33-4 Eads TN
7 Hagerty 13-3 Oveido FL
8 Lake Highland Prep 16-2 Orlando FL
9 Pace 26-12 Atlanta GA
10 Brentwood 44-3 Brentwood TN

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Byron Nelson 36-2 Trophy Club TX
2 Flower Mound 29-4 Flower Mound TX
3 The Woodlands 37-3 The Woodlands TX
4 Plano West Senior 27-6 Plano TX
5 Lovejoy 34-5 Lucas TX
6 Prosper 18-7 Prosper TX
7 Dawson 33-4 Pearland TX
8 Ridge Point 33-4 Missouri City TX
9 Jonesboro 19-0 Jonesboro AR
10 Clark 31-7 San Antonio TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Padua Franciscan 19-0 Parma OH
2 Mercy 32-1 Farmington Hills MI
3 Assumption 23-6 Louisville KY
4 New Castle 26-1 New Castle IN
5 Mt. Notre Dame 19-2 Cincinnati OH
6 Providence 24-1 Clarksville IN
7 Mercy Academy 24-5 Louisville KY
8 Ursuline Academy 16-2 Cincinnati OH
9 Yorktown 25-1 Yorktown IN
10 St. Ursula 15-5 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Benet Academy 23-0 Lisle IL
2 Marist 20-2 Chicago IL
3 Oconomowoc 30-1 Oconomowoc WI
4 St. Teresa’s Academy 17-3 Kansas City MO
5 Cedar Falls 22-1 Cedar Falls IA
6 Plainfield North 20-3 Plainfield IL
7 Lafayette 17-5 Wildwood MO
8 Arrowhead 29-3 Hartland WI
9 Cor Jesu Academy 15-4 St. Louis MO
10 Valley 24-3 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Eagan 19-0 Eagan MN
2 Papillion LaVista 25-0 Papillion NE
3 Northfield 19-1 Northfield MN
4 Omaha Skutt 18-4 Omaha NE
5 Wayzata 18-2 Wayzata MN
6 East Ridge 16-3 Woodbury MN
7 Watertown 14-1 Watertown SD
8 O’Gorman 13-1 Sioux Falls SD
9 Lakeville North 15-5 Lakeville MN
10 Millard West 14-6 Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 St. James Academy 23-1 Lenexa KS
2 Rampart 12-1 Colorado Springs CO
3 Legend 12-2 Parker CO
4 St. Thomas Aquinas 18-6 Overland Park KS
5 Cherokee Trail 12-1 Aurora CO
6 Lone Peak 8-5 Highland UT
7 Kelly Walsh 20-1 Casper WY
8 La Cueva 10-1 Albuquerque NM
9 Spring Hill 25-1 Spring HIll KS
10 Chaparral 12-2 Parker CO

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Torrey Pines 21-2 San Diego CA
2 Redondo 25-3 Redondo CA
3 Marymount 22-3 Los Angeles CA
4 Mater Dei 24-4 San Diego CA
5 Cathedral Catholic 22-3 Los Angeles CA
6 Xavier College Prep 24-6 Phoenix AZ
7 Sierra Canyon 29-2 Chatsworth CA
8 Marin Catholic 20-2 Kentfield CA
9 Perry 19-2 Gilbert AZ
10 St. Francis 25-0 Sacramento CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Kamehameha Kapalama 32-4 Honolulu HI
2 Central Catholic 13-2 Portland OR
3 Tahoma 19-2 Maple Valley WA
4 Jesuit 15-1 Portland OR
5 Punahou 10-1 Honolulu HI
6 Thunder Ridge 16-7 Idaho Falls ID
7 Dimond 17-7 Anchorage AK
8 Bonneville 22-4 Idaho Falls ID
9 Lake Stevens 15-1 Lake Stevens WA
10 Iolani 18-8 Honolulu HI

Records are through Oct. 7

