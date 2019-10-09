Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 7

shares
Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records are through Oct. 7
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Victor
|27-2
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Orchard Park
|10-2
|Orchard Park
|NY
|3
|Hopkinton
|11-0
|Hopkinton
|MA
|4
|RHAM
|11-0
|Hebron
|CT
|5
|Burnt Hills
|27-4
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|6
|Greenwich
|10-0
|Greenwhich
|CT
|7
|Inter-Lakes
|18-0
|Meredith
|NH
|8
|Minnechaug
|11-0
|Wilbraham
|MA
|9
|Newton North
|8-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|10
|Cornwall Central
|24-1
|New Windsor
|NY
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Immaculate Heart
|17-3
|Washington Township
|NJ
|2
|Flint Hilll
|16-0
|Oakton
|VA
|3
|North Alleghaney
|4-0
|North Alleghaney
|PA
|4
|Westminster
|13-0
|Westminster
|MD
|5
|Princess Ann
|12-2
|Vrignia Beach
|VA
|6
|St John’s College
|20-2
|Washington
|DC
|7
|Broadneck
|12-2
|Annapolis
|MD
|8
|Southern Lehigh
|28-4
|Center Valley
|PA
|9
|North Hunterdon
|4-1
|Annandale
|NJ
|10
|State College
|22-3
|State College
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Green Hope
|16-2
|Cary
|NC
|2
|Nation Ford
|31-5
|Ft. Mill
|SC
|3
|North Raleigh Christian
|21-2
|Raleigh
|NC
|4
|Leon
|20-2
|Talahassee
|FL
|5
|Walton
|21-5
|Atlanta
|GA
|6
|Briarcrest
|33-4
|Eads
|TN
|7
|Hagerty
|13-3
|Oveido
|FL
|8
|Lake Highland Prep
|16-2
|Orlando
|FL
|9
|Pace
|26-12
|Atlanta
|GA
|10
|Brentwood
|44-3
|Brentwood
|TN
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|36-2
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Flower Mound
|29-4
|Flower Mound
|TX
|3
|The Woodlands
|37-3
|The Woodlands
|TX
|4
|Plano West Senior
|27-6
|Plano
|TX
|5
|Lovejoy
|34-5
|Lucas
|TX
|6
|Prosper
|18-7
|Prosper
|TX
|7
|Dawson
|33-4
|Pearland
|TX
|8
|Ridge Point
|33-4
|Missouri City
|TX
|9
|Jonesboro
|19-0
|Jonesboro
|AR
|10
|Clark
|31-7
|San Antonio
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Padua Franciscan
|19-0
|Parma
|OH
|2
|Mercy
|32-1
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|3
|Assumption
|23-6
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|New Castle
|26-1
|New Castle
|IN
|5
|Mt. Notre Dame
|19-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Providence
|24-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|7
|Mercy Academy
|24-5
|Louisville
|KY
|8
|Ursuline Academy
|16-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|9
|Yorktown
|25-1
|Yorktown
|IN
|10
|St. Ursula
|15-5
|Cincinnati
|OH
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Benet Academy
|23-0
|Lisle
|IL
|2
|Marist
|20-2
|Chicago
|IL
|3
|Oconomowoc
|30-1
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|4
|St. Teresa’s Academy
|17-3
|Kansas City
|MO
|5
|Cedar Falls
|22-1
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|6
|Plainfield North
|20-3
|Plainfield
|IL
|7
|Lafayette
|17-5
|Wildwood
|MO
|8
|Arrowhead
|29-3
|Hartland
|WI
|9
|Cor Jesu Academy
|15-4
|St. Louis
|MO
|10
|Valley
|24-3
|West Des Moines
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Eagan
|19-0
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Papillion LaVista
|25-0
|Papillion
|NE
|3
|Northfield
|19-1
|Northfield
|MN
|4
|Omaha Skutt
|18-4
|Omaha
|NE
|5
|Wayzata
|18-2
|Wayzata
|MN
|6
|East Ridge
|16-3
|Woodbury
|MN
|7
|Watertown
|14-1
|Watertown
|SD
|8
|O’Gorman
|13-1
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|9
|Lakeville North
|15-5
|Lakeville
|MN
|10
|Millard West
|14-6
|Millard
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|St. James Academy
|23-1
|Lenexa
|KS
|2
|Rampart
|12-1
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|3
|Legend
|12-2
|Parker
|CO
|4
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|18-6
|Overland Park
|KS
|5
|Cherokee Trail
|12-1
|Aurora
|CO
|6
|Lone Peak
|8-5
|Highland
|UT
|7
|Kelly Walsh
|20-1
|Casper
|WY
|8
|La Cueva
|10-1
|Albuquerque
|NM
|9
|Spring Hill
|25-1
|Spring HIll
|KS
|10
|Chaparral
|12-2
|Parker
|CO
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Torrey Pines
|21-2
|San Diego
|CA
|2
|Redondo
|25-3
|Redondo
|CA
|3
|Marymount
|22-3
|Los Angeles
|CA
|4
|Mater Dei
|24-4
|San Diego
|CA
|5
|Cathedral Catholic
|22-3
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Xavier College Prep
|24-6
|Phoenix
|AZ
|7
|Sierra Canyon
|29-2
|Chatsworth
|CA
|8
|Marin Catholic
|20-2
|Kentfield
|CA
|9
|Perry
|19-2
|Gilbert
|AZ
|10
|St. Francis
|25-0
|Sacramento
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Kamehameha Kapalama
|32-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Central Catholic
|13-2
|Portland
|OR
|3
|Tahoma
|19-2
|Maple Valley
|WA
|4
|Jesuit
|15-1
|Portland
|OR
|5
|Punahou
|10-1
|Honolulu
|HI
|6
|Thunder Ridge
|16-7
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|7
|Dimond
|17-7
|Anchorage
|AK
|8
|Bonneville
|22-4
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|9
|Lake Stevens
|15-1
|Lake Stevens
|WA
|10
|Iolani
|18-8
|Honolulu
|HI
