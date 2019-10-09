Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records are through Oct. 7

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Victor 27-2 Victor NY 2 Orchard Park 10-2 Orchard Park NY 3 Hopkinton 11-0 Hopkinton MA 4 RHAM 11-0 Hebron CT 5 Burnt Hills 27-4 Burnt Hills NY 6 Greenwich 10-0 Greenwhich CT 7 Inter-Lakes 18-0 Meredith NH 8 Minnechaug 11-0 Wilbraham MA 9 Newton North 8-0 Newtonville MA 10 Cornwall Central 24-1 New Windsor NY

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Immaculate Heart 17-3 Washington Township NJ 2 Flint Hilll 16-0 Oakton VA 3 North Alleghaney 4-0 North Alleghaney PA 4 Westminster 13-0 Westminster MD 5 Princess Ann 12-2 Vrignia Beach VA 6 St John’s College 20-2 Washington DC 7 Broadneck 12-2 Annapolis MD 8 Southern Lehigh 28-4 Center Valley PA 9 North Hunterdon 4-1 Annandale NJ 10 State College 22-3 State College PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Green Hope 16-2 Cary NC 2 Nation Ford 31-5 Ft. Mill SC 3 North Raleigh Christian 21-2 Raleigh NC 4 Leon 20-2 Talahassee FL 5 Walton 21-5 Atlanta GA 6 Briarcrest 33-4 Eads TN 7 Hagerty 13-3 Oveido FL 8 Lake Highland Prep 16-2 Orlando FL 9 Pace 26-12 Atlanta GA 10 Brentwood 44-3 Brentwood TN

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Byron Nelson 36-2 Trophy Club TX 2 Flower Mound 29-4 Flower Mound TX 3 The Woodlands 37-3 The Woodlands TX 4 Plano West Senior 27-6 Plano TX 5 Lovejoy 34-5 Lucas TX 6 Prosper 18-7 Prosper TX 7 Dawson 33-4 Pearland TX 8 Ridge Point 33-4 Missouri City TX 9 Jonesboro 19-0 Jonesboro AR 10 Clark 31-7 San Antonio TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Padua Franciscan 19-0 Parma OH 2 Mercy 32-1 Farmington Hills MI 3 Assumption 23-6 Louisville KY 4 New Castle 26-1 New Castle IN 5 Mt. Notre Dame 19-2 Cincinnati OH 6 Providence 24-1 Clarksville IN 7 Mercy Academy 24-5 Louisville KY 8 Ursuline Academy 16-2 Cincinnati OH 9 Yorktown 25-1 Yorktown IN 10 St. Ursula 15-5 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Benet Academy 23-0 Lisle IL 2 Marist 20-2 Chicago IL 3 Oconomowoc 30-1 Oconomowoc WI 4 St. Teresa’s Academy 17-3 Kansas City MO 5 Cedar Falls 22-1 Cedar Falls IA 6 Plainfield North 20-3 Plainfield IL 7 Lafayette 17-5 Wildwood MO 8 Arrowhead 29-3 Hartland WI 9 Cor Jesu Academy 15-4 St. Louis MO 10 Valley 24-3 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Eagan 19-0 Eagan MN 2 Papillion LaVista 25-0 Papillion NE 3 Northfield 19-1 Northfield MN 4 Omaha Skutt 18-4 Omaha NE 5 Wayzata 18-2 Wayzata MN 6 East Ridge 16-3 Woodbury MN 7 Watertown 14-1 Watertown SD 8 O’Gorman 13-1 Sioux Falls SD 9 Lakeville North 15-5 Lakeville MN 10 Millard West 14-6 Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 St. James Academy 23-1 Lenexa KS 2 Rampart 12-1 Colorado Springs CO 3 Legend 12-2 Parker CO 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 18-6 Overland Park KS 5 Cherokee Trail 12-1 Aurora CO 6 Lone Peak 8-5 Highland UT 7 Kelly Walsh 20-1 Casper WY 8 La Cueva 10-1 Albuquerque NM 9 Spring Hill 25-1 Spring HIll KS 10 Chaparral 12-2 Parker CO

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Torrey Pines 21-2 San Diego CA 2 Redondo 25-3 Redondo CA 3 Marymount 22-3 Los Angeles CA 4 Mater Dei 24-4 San Diego CA 5 Cathedral Catholic 22-3 Los Angeles CA 6 Xavier College Prep 24-6 Phoenix AZ 7 Sierra Canyon 29-2 Chatsworth CA 8 Marin Catholic 20-2 Kentfield CA 9 Perry 19-2 Gilbert AZ 10 St. Francis 25-0 Sacramento CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Kamehameha Kapalama 32-4 Honolulu HI 2 Central Catholic 13-2 Portland OR 3 Tahoma 19-2 Maple Valley WA 4 Jesuit 15-1 Portland OR 5 Punahou 10-1 Honolulu HI 6 Thunder Ridge 16-7 Idaho Falls ID 7 Dimond 17-7 Anchorage AK 8 Bonneville 22-4 Idaho Falls ID 9 Lake Stevens 15-1 Lake Stevens WA 10 Iolani 18-8 Honolulu HI

Records are through Oct. 7