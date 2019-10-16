USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 8

Photo: Curt Hogg/Now News Group

Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 8

Girls Volleyball

Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 8

By October 16, 2019

By: |

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

RANKINGS: Super 25 National Volleyball Rankings, Week 8

ALL-USA: Midseason Volleyball POY Candidates

Records are through Oct. 14

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Massapequa 18-0 Massapequa NY
2 Burnt Hills 33-5 Burnt Hills NY
3 Hopkinton 13-0 Hopkinton MA
4 RHAM 17-1 Hebron CT
5 Connetquot 25-1 Bohemia NY
6 Minnechaug 13-0 Wilbraham MA
7 Victor 28-2 Victor NY
8 Greenwich 13-1 Greenwhich CT
9 Inter-Lakes 13-0 Meredith NH
10 Newton North 9-0 Newtonville MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Immaculate Heart Academy 21-3 Washington Township NJ
2 Northern Allegheny 6-0 Oakton VA
3 Westminster 14-0 North Alleghaney PA
4 Flint Hill 19-1 Oakton VA
5 Princess Ann 17-3 Vrignia Beach VA
6 Academy of the Holy Cross 22-2 Kensignton MD
7 Bishop Shanahan 24-1 Dowinington PA
8 St John’s College 22-2 Washington DC
9 Union Catholic 20-1 Scotch Plains NJ
10 Broadneck 13-2 Annapolis MD

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Green Hope 19-2 Cary NC
2 Nation Ford 33-5 Fort Mill SC
3 North Raleigh Christian 28-4 Raleigh NC
4 Hagerty 18-6 Oviedo FL
5 Walton 27-8 Atlanta GA
6 Briarcrest 35-4 Eads TN
7 Leon 22-2 Talahassee FL
8 West Rowan 19-0 Mt Ulla NC
9 Puix X 41-4 Atlanta GA
10 St Thomas Aquinas 19-2 Ft Lauderdale FL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Byron Nelson 38-2 Trophy Club TX
2 Flower Mound 32-4 Flower Mound TX
3 The Woodlands 39-3 The Woodlands TX
4 Plano West Senior 29-6 Plano TX
5 Lovejoy 36-5 Lucas TX
6 Prosper 20-7 Prosper TX
7 Dawson 34-4 Pearland TX
8 Ridge Point 35-4 Missouri City TX
9 Jonesboro 27-0 Jonesboro AR
10 Clark 34-7 San Antonio TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Padua Franciscan 22-0 Parma OH
2 Mercy 36-1 Farmington Hills MI
3 New Castle 28-1 New Castle IN
4 Assumption 27-7 Louisville KY
5 Mt. Notre Dame 20-2 Cincinnati OH
6 Providence 25-1 Clarksville IN
7 Mercy Academy 25-6 Louisville KY
8 Ursuline Academy 19-3 Cincinnati OH
9 St. Ursula 17-5 Cincinnati OH
10 Yorktown 27-1 Yorktown IN

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Benet Academy 28-0 Lisle IL
2 Marist 24-2 Chicago IL
3 St. Teresa’s Academy 21-4 Kansas City MO
4 Cedar Falls 27-1 Cedar Falls IA
5 Arrowhead 30-3 Hartland WI
6 Plainfield North 22-3 Plainfield IL
7 Lafayette 18-6 Wildwood MO
8 Oconomowoc 31-2 Oconomowoc WI
9 Nixa 19-4 Nixa MO
10 Iowa City 31-9 Liberty IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Eagan 20-0 Eagan MN
2 Papillion LaVista 28-0 Papillion NE
3 Northfield 27-1 Northfield MN
4 Omaha Skutt 19-4 Omaha NE
5 Watertown 15-1 Watertown SD
6 Wayzata 24-3 Wayzata MN
7 Elkhorn South 23-6 Elkhorn NE
8 Stewartville 20-2 Stewartville MN
9 East Ridge 21-5 Woodbury MN
10 St. Paul 25-0 St. Paul NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 St. James Academy 24-1 Lenexa KS
2 Rampart 13-1 Colorado Springs CO
3 St. Thomas Aquinas 25-6 Overland Park KS
4 Chaparral 14-2 Parker CO
5 Legend 13-3 Parker CO
6 Cherokee Trail 13-2 Aurora CO
7 Lone Peak 16-5 Highland UT
8 Kelly Walsh 24-1 Casper WY
9 La Cueva 12-1 Albuquerque NM
10 Spring Hill 26-1 Spring HIll KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Torrey Pines 29-2 San Diego CA
2 Redondo 29-3 Redondo CA
3 Marymount 28-3 Los Angeles CA
4 Mater Dei 26-4 San Diego CA
5 Cathedral Catholic 25-4 Los Angeles CA
6 Sierra Canyon 31-2 Chatsworth CA
7 Marin Catholic 25-3 Kentfield CA
8 Perry 26-2 Gilbert AZ
9 Mira Costa 14-5 Manhattan Beach CA
10 Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 20-5 San Francisco CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Kamehameha Kapalama 36-4 Honolulu HI
2 Central Catholic 23-2 Portland OR
3 Tahoma 20-2 Maple Valley WA
4 Jesuit 17-2 Portland OR
5 Punahou 10-2 Honolulu HI
6 Bonneville 29-5 Idaho Falls ID
7 South Anchorage 43-6 Anchorage AK
8 Lake Stevens 16-1 Lake Stevens WA
9 Iolani 18-9 Honolulu HI
10 Dimond 17-7 Anchorage WA

Records are through Oct. 14

, , , Girls Volleyball, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/super-25-regional-volleyball-rankings-week-8
Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 8
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.