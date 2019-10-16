Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

RANKINGS: Super 25 National Volleyball Rankings, Week 8

ALL-USA: Midseason Volleyball POY Candidates

Records are through Oct. 14

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Massapequa 18-0 Massapequa NY 2 Burnt Hills 33-5 Burnt Hills NY 3 Hopkinton 13-0 Hopkinton MA 4 RHAM 17-1 Hebron CT 5 Connetquot 25-1 Bohemia NY 6 Minnechaug 13-0 Wilbraham MA 7 Victor 28-2 Victor NY 8 Greenwich 13-1 Greenwhich CT 9 Inter-Lakes 13-0 Meredith NH 10 Newton North 9-0 Newtonville MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Immaculate Heart Academy 21-3 Washington Township NJ 2 Northern Allegheny 6-0 Oakton VA 3 Westminster 14-0 North Alleghaney PA 4 Flint Hill 19-1 Oakton VA 5 Princess Ann 17-3 Vrignia Beach VA 6 Academy of the Holy Cross 22-2 Kensignton MD 7 Bishop Shanahan 24-1 Dowinington PA 8 St John’s College 22-2 Washington DC 9 Union Catholic 20-1 Scotch Plains NJ 10 Broadneck 13-2 Annapolis MD

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Green Hope 19-2 Cary NC 2 Nation Ford 33-5 Fort Mill SC 3 North Raleigh Christian 28-4 Raleigh NC 4 Hagerty 18-6 Oviedo FL 5 Walton 27-8 Atlanta GA 6 Briarcrest 35-4 Eads TN 7 Leon 22-2 Talahassee FL 8 West Rowan 19-0 Mt Ulla NC 9 Puix X 41-4 Atlanta GA 10 St Thomas Aquinas 19-2 Ft Lauderdale FL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Byron Nelson 38-2 Trophy Club TX 2 Flower Mound 32-4 Flower Mound TX 3 The Woodlands 39-3 The Woodlands TX 4 Plano West Senior 29-6 Plano TX 5 Lovejoy 36-5 Lucas TX 6 Prosper 20-7 Prosper TX 7 Dawson 34-4 Pearland TX 8 Ridge Point 35-4 Missouri City TX 9 Jonesboro 27-0 Jonesboro AR 10 Clark 34-7 San Antonio TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Padua Franciscan 22-0 Parma OH 2 Mercy 36-1 Farmington Hills MI 3 New Castle 28-1 New Castle IN 4 Assumption 27-7 Louisville KY 5 Mt. Notre Dame 20-2 Cincinnati OH 6 Providence 25-1 Clarksville IN 7 Mercy Academy 25-6 Louisville KY 8 Ursuline Academy 19-3 Cincinnati OH 9 St. Ursula 17-5 Cincinnati OH 10 Yorktown 27-1 Yorktown IN

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Benet Academy 28-0 Lisle IL 2 Marist 24-2 Chicago IL 3 St. Teresa’s Academy 21-4 Kansas City MO 4 Cedar Falls 27-1 Cedar Falls IA 5 Arrowhead 30-3 Hartland WI 6 Plainfield North 22-3 Plainfield IL 7 Lafayette 18-6 Wildwood MO 8 Oconomowoc 31-2 Oconomowoc WI 9 Nixa 19-4 Nixa MO 10 Iowa City 31-9 Liberty IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Eagan 20-0 Eagan MN 2 Papillion LaVista 28-0 Papillion NE 3 Northfield 27-1 Northfield MN 4 Omaha Skutt 19-4 Omaha NE 5 Watertown 15-1 Watertown SD 6 Wayzata 24-3 Wayzata MN 7 Elkhorn South 23-6 Elkhorn NE 8 Stewartville 20-2 Stewartville MN 9 East Ridge 21-5 Woodbury MN 10 St. Paul 25-0 St. Paul NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 St. James Academy 24-1 Lenexa KS 2 Rampart 13-1 Colorado Springs CO 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 25-6 Overland Park KS 4 Chaparral 14-2 Parker CO 5 Legend 13-3 Parker CO 6 Cherokee Trail 13-2 Aurora CO 7 Lone Peak 16-5 Highland UT 8 Kelly Walsh 24-1 Casper WY 9 La Cueva 12-1 Albuquerque NM 10 Spring Hill 26-1 Spring HIll KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Torrey Pines 29-2 San Diego CA 2 Redondo 29-3 Redondo CA 3 Marymount 28-3 Los Angeles CA 4 Mater Dei 26-4 San Diego CA 5 Cathedral Catholic 25-4 Los Angeles CA 6 Sierra Canyon 31-2 Chatsworth CA 7 Marin Catholic 25-3 Kentfield CA 8 Perry 26-2 Gilbert AZ 9 Mira Costa 14-5 Manhattan Beach CA 10 Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 20-5 San Francisco CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Kamehameha Kapalama 36-4 Honolulu HI 2 Central Catholic 23-2 Portland OR 3 Tahoma 20-2 Maple Valley WA 4 Jesuit 17-2 Portland OR 5 Punahou 10-2 Honolulu HI 6 Bonneville 29-5 Idaho Falls ID 7 South Anchorage 43-6 Anchorage AK 8 Lake Stevens 16-1 Lake Stevens WA 9 Iolani 18-9 Honolulu HI 10 Dimond 17-7 Anchorage WA

Records are through Oct. 14