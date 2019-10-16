Super 25 Regional Volleyball Rankings: Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records are through Oct. 14
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Massapequa
|18-0
|Massapequa
|NY
|2
|Burnt Hills
|33-5
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|3
|Hopkinton
|13-0
|Hopkinton
|MA
|4
|RHAM
|17-1
|Hebron
|CT
|5
|Connetquot
|25-1
|Bohemia
|NY
|6
|Minnechaug
|13-0
|Wilbraham
|MA
|7
|Victor
|28-2
|Victor
|NY
|8
|Greenwich
|13-1
|Greenwhich
|CT
|9
|Inter-Lakes
|13-0
|Meredith
|NH
|10
|Newton North
|9-0
|Newtonville
|MA
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|21-3
|Washington Township
|NJ
|2
|Northern Allegheny
|6-0
|Oakton
|VA
|3
|Westminster
|14-0
|North Alleghaney
|PA
|4
|Flint Hill
|19-1
|Oakton
|VA
|5
|Princess Ann
|17-3
|Vrignia Beach
|VA
|6
|Academy of the Holy Cross
|22-2
|Kensignton
|MD
|7
|Bishop Shanahan
|24-1
|Dowinington
|PA
|8
|St John’s College
|22-2
|Washington
|DC
|9
|Union Catholic
|20-1
|Scotch Plains
|NJ
|10
|Broadneck
|13-2
|Annapolis
|MD
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Green Hope
|19-2
|Cary
|NC
|2
|Nation Ford
|33-5
|Fort Mill
|SC
|3
|North Raleigh Christian
|28-4
|Raleigh
|NC
|4
|Hagerty
|18-6
|Oviedo
|FL
|5
|Walton
|27-8
|Atlanta
|GA
|6
|Briarcrest
|35-4
|Eads
|TN
|7
|Leon
|22-2
|Talahassee
|FL
|8
|West Rowan
|19-0
|Mt Ulla
|NC
|9
|Puix X
|41-4
|Atlanta
|GA
|10
|St Thomas Aquinas
|19-2
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|38-2
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Flower Mound
|32-4
|Flower Mound
|TX
|3
|The Woodlands
|39-3
|The Woodlands
|TX
|4
|Plano West Senior
|29-6
|Plano
|TX
|5
|Lovejoy
|36-5
|Lucas
|TX
|6
|Prosper
|20-7
|Prosper
|TX
|7
|Dawson
|34-4
|Pearland
|TX
|8
|Ridge Point
|35-4
|Missouri City
|TX
|9
|Jonesboro
|27-0
|Jonesboro
|AR
|10
|Clark
|34-7
|San Antonio
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Padua Franciscan
|22-0
|Parma
|OH
|2
|Mercy
|36-1
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|3
|New Castle
|28-1
|New Castle
|IN
|4
|Assumption
|27-7
|Louisville
|KY
|5
|Mt. Notre Dame
|20-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Providence
|25-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|7
|Mercy Academy
|25-6
|Louisville
|KY
|8
|Ursuline Academy
|19-3
|Cincinnati
|OH
|9
|St. Ursula
|17-5
|Cincinnati
|OH
|10
|Yorktown
|27-1
|Yorktown
|IN
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Benet Academy
|28-0
|Lisle
|IL
|2
|Marist
|24-2
|Chicago
|IL
|3
|St. Teresa’s Academy
|21-4
|Kansas City
|MO
|4
|Cedar Falls
|27-1
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|5
|Arrowhead
|30-3
|Hartland
|WI
|6
|Plainfield North
|22-3
|Plainfield
|IL
|7
|Lafayette
|18-6
|Wildwood
|MO
|8
|Oconomowoc
|31-2
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|9
|Nixa
|19-4
|Nixa
|MO
|10
|Iowa City
|31-9
|Liberty
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Eagan
|20-0
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Papillion LaVista
|28-0
|Papillion
|NE
|3
|Northfield
|27-1
|Northfield
|MN
|4
|Omaha Skutt
|19-4
|Omaha
|NE
|5
|Watertown
|15-1
|Watertown
|SD
|6
|Wayzata
|24-3
|Wayzata
|MN
|7
|Elkhorn South
|23-6
|Elkhorn
|NE
|8
|Stewartville
|20-2
|Stewartville
|MN
|9
|East Ridge
|21-5
|Woodbury
|MN
|10
|St. Paul
|25-0
|St. Paul
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|St. James Academy
|24-1
|Lenexa
|KS
|2
|Rampart
|13-1
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|3
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|25-6
|Overland Park
|KS
|4
|Chaparral
|14-2
|Parker
|CO
|5
|Legend
|13-3
|Parker
|CO
|6
|Cherokee Trail
|13-2
|Aurora
|CO
|7
|Lone Peak
|16-5
|Highland
|UT
|8
|Kelly Walsh
|24-1
|Casper
|WY
|9
|La Cueva
|12-1
|Albuquerque
|NM
|10
|Spring Hill
|26-1
|Spring HIll
|KS
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Torrey Pines
|29-2
|San Diego
|CA
|2
|Redondo
|29-3
|Redondo
|CA
|3
|Marymount
|28-3
|Los Angeles
|CA
|4
|Mater Dei
|26-4
|San Diego
|CA
|5
|Cathedral Catholic
|25-4
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Sierra Canyon
|31-2
|Chatsworth
|CA
|7
|Marin Catholic
|25-3
|Kentfield
|CA
|8
|Perry
|26-2
|Gilbert
|AZ
|9
|Mira Costa
|14-5
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|10
|Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep
|20-5
|San Francisco
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Kamehameha Kapalama
|36-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Central Catholic
|23-2
|Portland
|OR
|3
|Tahoma
|20-2
|Maple Valley
|WA
|4
|Jesuit
|17-2
|Portland
|OR
|5
|Punahou
|10-2
|Honolulu
|HI
|6
|Bonneville
|29-5
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|7
|South Anchorage
|43-6
|Anchorage
|AK
|8
|Lake Stevens
|16-1
|Lake Stevens
|WA
|9
|Iolani
|18-9
|Honolulu
|HI
|10
|Dimond
|17-7
|Anchorage
|WA
