Super 25 Regional Winter Girls Soccer Rankings: FINAL

Photo: Bob Smith/For the Clarion Ledger

Girls Soccer

By April 23, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of March. 17, 2019

MORE: Super 25 Spring Boys Soccer: Regional Rankings, Week 1

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 23-0-0
2 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 19-3-2
3 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 21-2-0
4 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 20-1-1
5 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 25-1-0
6 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 18-1-1
7 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 19-1-1
8 Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 18-2-4
9 Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) 22-3-2
10 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 18-2-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 23-0-3
2 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 24-0-3
3 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 18-3-3
4 Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.) 17-3-3
5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 17-4-2
6 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 20-5-4
7 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 18-5-2
8 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 23-4-3
9 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 21-5-0
10 Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.) 24-2-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 28-1-2
2 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 25-1-3
3 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 27-1-0
4 Allen (Allen, Texas) 21-5-2
5 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 25-2-2
6 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) 23-5-0
7 Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas) 24-2-3
8 Vandergriff (Arlington, Texas) 20-2-4
9 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 18-2-4
10 Legacy (Mansfield, Texas) 24-2-2

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 22-0-3
2 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 28-2-4
3 Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 20-2-2
4 Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 22-1-1
5 Davis (Davis, Calif.) 22-1-1
6 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 22-1-3
7 Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) 18-3-5
8 Sunny Hills (Fullerton, Calif.) 26-2-4
9 Villa Park (Villa Park, Calif.) 20-3-1
10 Carondelet (Concord, Calif.) 17-3-6

 

