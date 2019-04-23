Super 25 Regional Winter Girls Soccer Rankings: FINAL

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of March. 17, 2019
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|23-0-0
|2
|The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|19-3-2
|3
|St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.)
|21-2-0
|4
|American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
|20-1-1
|5
|Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)
|25-1-0
|6
|University (Palm Harbor, Fla.)
|18-1-1
|7
|Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.)
|19-1-1
|8
|Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|18-2-4
|9
|Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.)
|22-3-2
|10
|Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.)
|18-2-1
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|23-0-3
|2
|West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.)
|24-0-3
|3
|St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
|18-3-3
|4
|Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
|17-3-3
|5
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|17-4-2
|6
|Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.)
|20-5-4
|7
|Northshore (Slidell, La.)
|18-5-2
|8
|Mandeville (Mandeville, La.)
|23-4-3
|9
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|21-5-0
|10
|Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.)
|24-2-0
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|28-1-2
|2
|Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)
|25-1-3
|3
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|27-1-0
|4
|Allen (Allen, Texas)
|21-5-2
|5
|Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
|25-2-2
|6
|Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
|23-5-0
|7
|Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)
|24-2-3
|8
|Vandergriff (Arlington, Texas)
|20-2-4
|9
|Wakeland (Frisco, Texas)
|18-2-4
|10
|Legacy (Mansfield, Texas)
|24-2-2
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|22-0-3
|2
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|28-2-4
|3
|Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.)
|20-2-2
|4
|Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|22-1-1
|5
|Davis (Davis, Calif.)
|22-1-1
|6
|Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
|22-1-3
|7
|Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
|18-3-5
|8
|Sunny Hills (Fullerton, Calif.)
|26-2-4
|9
|Villa Park (Villa Park, Calif.)
|20-3-1
|10
|Carondelet (Concord, Calif.)
|17-3-6