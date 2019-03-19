Super 25 Spring Boys Soccer: Regional Rankings, Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of March 17, 2019.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

1 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 8-0-0 2 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 10-0-0 3 Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) 1-0-0 4 The Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 4/1/00 5 Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.) 3-0-0 6 Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.) 0-0-0 7 Berea (Greenville, S.C.) 3-0-0 8 A.C. Flora (Columbia, S.C.) 8/1/00 9 Oakton (Vienna, Va.) 0-0-0 10 South Lakes (Reston, Va.) 0-0-0

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

1 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 10-0-0 2 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 7-0-0 3 Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) 10-0-0 4 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 7-0-1 5 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) 7-0-0 6 Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.) 8-1-0 7 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 7-1-0 8 Decatur (Decatur, Ga.) 8-0-2 9 Clarkston (Clarkston, Ga.) 8-0-1 10 Hoover (Hoover, Ala.) 8-1-02

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

1 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 2-0-0 2 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0 3 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 0-0-0 4 Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Utah) 4-0-0 5 Waukee (Waukee, Iowa) 0-0-0 6 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0 7 Brighton (Cottonwood Heights, Utah) 2-0-0 8 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 0-0-0 9 Alta (Sandy, Utah) 0-0-0 10 Layton (Layton, Utah) 2-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

1 Jenks (Jenks, Okla.) 4-0-0 2 Norman (Norman, Okla.) 4-0-0 3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 3-0-1 4 Charles Page (Sand Springs, Okla.) 4-0-0 5 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 4-1-0 6 Putnam City (Putnam City, Okla.) 4-1-0 7 Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.) 3-1-0 8 Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) 3-1-0 9 Rogers (Rogers, Ark.) 5-1-2 10 Greenbrier (Greenbrier, Ark.) 7-2-0

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)