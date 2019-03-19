Super 25 Spring Boys Soccer: Regional Rankings, Week 1

shares
Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of March 17, 2019.
REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)
|1
|Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.)
|1-0-0
|4
|The Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|4/1/00
|5
|Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Berea (Greenville, S.C.)
|3-0-0
|8
|A.C. Flora (Columbia, S.C.)
|8/1/00
|9
|Oakton (Vienna, Va.)
|0-0-0
|10
|South Lakes (Reston, Va.)
|0-0-0
REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)
|1
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|10-0-0
|2
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.)
|10-0-0
|4
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|7-0-1
|5
|Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)
|7-0-0
|6
|Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.)
|8-1-0
|7
|Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|7-1-0
|8
|Decatur (Decatur, Ga.)
|8-0-2
|9
|Clarkston (Clarkston, Ga.)
|8-0-1
|10
|Hoover (Hoover, Ala.)
|8-1-02
REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)
|1
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|4
|Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Utah)
|4-0-0
|5
|Waukee (Waukee, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|6
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Brighton (Cottonwood Heights, Utah)
|2-0-0
|8
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Alta (Sandy, Utah)
|0-0-0
|10
|Layton (Layton, Utah)
|2-0-0
REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)
|1
|Jenks (Jenks, Okla.)
|4-0-0
|2
|Norman (Norman, Okla.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|3-0-1
|4
|Charles Page (Sand Springs, Okla.)
|4-0-0
|5
|Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.)
|4-1-0
|6
|Putnam City (Putnam City, Okla.)
|4-1-0
|7
|Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.)
|3-1-0
|8
|Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
|3-1-0
|9
|Rogers (Rogers, Ark.)
|5-1-2
|10
|Greenbrier (Greenbrier, Ark.)
|7-2-0
REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)
|1
|Pasco (Pasco, Wash.)
|1-0-0
|2
|Garfield (Seattle, Wash.)
|2-0-0
|3
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|4
|Redmond (Redmond, Wash.)
|4-0-0
|5
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Tahoma (Covington, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|8
|Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|9
|Skyview (Vancouver, Wash.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Colony (Palmer, Alaska)
|0-0-0
