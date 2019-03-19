Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Regional: Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
MORE: Spring Boys Soccer Rankings
Records shown are through games of March 17, 2019.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|1
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|7-0-0
|2
|Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.)
|7-0-1
|3
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|2-0-0
|4
|Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Hough (Cornelius, N.C.)
|5-0-2
|6
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|2-0-2
|7
|Loudoun County (Leesburg, Va.)
|1-0-0
|8
|Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw, N.C.)
|7-0-0
|9
|Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|2-0-0
|10
|First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|2-0-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|1
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|10-0-0
|2
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Oak Mountain (Bimingham, Ala.)
|12-0-0
|4
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|11-0-0
|5
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|10-0-1
|6
|Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.)
|8-0-1
|7
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|7-0-1
|8
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|9-1-0
|9
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|7-0-1
|10
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|9-0-1
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|1
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|1-0-1
|2
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|1-0-1
|3
|Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|5
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|8
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Novi (Novi, Mich.)
|0-0-0
|10
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|0-0-2
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|1
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Park Hill (Kansas City, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.)
|9-1-0
|7
|St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Eureka (Eureka, Mo.)
|0-0-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|1
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|2-0-0
|3
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Millard West (Omaha, Neb.)
|1-0-0
|6
|Colorado Academy (Lakewood, Colo.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Douglas (Juneau, Alaska )
|0-0-0
|8
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Green Mountain (Lakewood, Colo.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Davies (Fargo, N.D.)
|0-0-0