Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Regional: Week 1

File Photo: Detroit Free Press

Girls Soccer

March 19, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of March 17, 2019.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

1 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 7-0-0
2 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 7-0-1
3 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 2-0-0
4 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 3-0-0
5 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 5-0-2
6 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 2-0-2
7 Loudoun County (Leesburg, Va.) 1-0-0
8 Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw, N.C.) 7-0-0
9 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2-0-0
10 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

1 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 10-0-0
2 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 10-0-0
3 Oak Mountain (Bimingham, Ala.) 12-0-0
4 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 11-0-0
5 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 10-0-1
6 Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) 8-0-1
7 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 7-0-1
8 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 9-1-0
9 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 7-0-1
10 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 9-0-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 1-0-1
2 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 1-0-1
3 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 0-0-0
4 Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 0-0-0
5 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 0-0-0
6 Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.) 0-0-0
7 Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa) 0-0-0
8 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 0-0-0
9 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 0-0-0
10 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 0-0-2

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

1 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 0-0-0
2 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0
3 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 5-0-0
4 Park Hill (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0
5 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0
6 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 9-1-0
7 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0
8 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0
9 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0
10 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 0-0-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

1 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 2-0-0
2 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 2-0-0
3 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 1-0-0
4 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 3-0-0
5 Millard West (Omaha, Neb.) 1-0-0
6 Colorado Academy (Lakewood, Colo.) 3-0-0
7 Douglas (Juneau, Alaska ) 0-0-0
8 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 0-0-0
9 Green Mountain (Lakewood, Colo.) 4-0-0
10 Davies (Fargo, N.D.) 0-0-0

 

