Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Regional: Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of March 17, 2019.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

1 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 7-0-0 2 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 7-0-1 3 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 2-0-0 4 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 3-0-0 5 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 5-0-2 6 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 2-0-2 7 Loudoun County (Leesburg, Va.) 1-0-0 8 Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw, N.C.) 7-0-0 9 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2-0-0 10 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

1 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 10-0-0 2 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 10-0-0 3 Oak Mountain (Bimingham, Ala.) 12-0-0 4 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 11-0-0 5 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 10-0-1 6 Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) 8-0-1 7 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 7-0-1 8 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 9-1-0 9 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 7-0-1 10 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 9-0-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 1-0-1 2 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 1-0-1 3 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 0-0-0 4 Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 0-0-0 5 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 0-0-0 6 Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.) 0-0-0 7 Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa) 0-0-0 8 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 0-0-0 9 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 0-0-0 10 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 0-0-2

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

1 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 0-0-0 2 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 3 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 5-0-0 4 Park Hill (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0 5 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 6 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 9-1-0 7 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0 8 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 9 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0 10 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 0-0-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)