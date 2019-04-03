USA Today Sports

Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer: Surging Leesville (Raleigh, N.C.) takes No. 1 spot

Photo: Dan Holm/Des Moines Register

Girls Soccer

By April 2, 2019

Just two rankings ago, Leesville (Raleigh, N.C.) was unranked in the Spring Girls Super 25.

Last time the rankings came out on March 20, Leesville moved into the No. 2 position with a 7-0 record, and this week the team sits atop the rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Girls Super 25 Spring Soccer

Leesville is currently 11-0 and it took over the No. 1 spot from Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) a team that dropped from 10-0-0 to 14-1-0.  In a competitive week for rankings, that can be enough to shift the top teams on the list.

Parkview moved down to No. 23 on the list this week. St. Charles-North (St. Charles, Ill.) and Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) move into the two and three spots, respectively this week. Last rankings, St. Charles-North was fifth and Lambert was sixth.

The teams new to the ranks this week are: Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Bentonville (Ark.), JL Mann (Greenville, SC) Eureka (Mo.), Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) and Colorado Academy (Denver).

, , , Girls Soccer, News

