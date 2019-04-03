Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer: Surging Leesville (Raleigh, N.C.) takes No. 1 spot

Just two rankings ago, Leesville (Raleigh, N.C.) was unranked in the Spring Girls Super 25.

Last time the rankings came out on March 20, Leesville moved into the No. 2 position with a 7-0 record, and this week the team sits atop the rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Girls Super 25 Spring Soccer

Leesville is currently 11-0 and it took over the No. 1 spot from Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) a team that dropped from 10-0-0 to 14-1-0. In a competitive week for rankings, that can be enough to shift the top teams on the list.

Parkview moved down to No. 23 on the list this week. St. Charles-North (St. Charles, Ill.) and Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) move into the two and three spots, respectively this week. Last rankings, St. Charles-North was fifth and Lambert was sixth.

The teams new to the ranks this week are: Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Bentonville (Ark.), JL Mann (Greenville, SC) Eureka (Mo.), Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) and Colorado Academy (Denver).