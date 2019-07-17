Super 25 team Sunrise Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas) boys basketball nabs two transfers

Sunrise Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas) has had a good week.

One of the team’s leading stars, N’Faly Dante, earned MVP honors as his team won the Peach Jam championship.

And now, the team has picked up two transfers in the past couple days.

Kendall Brown — who used to play for East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minnesota) — declared that he will be attending Sunrise Academy next year. Brown is a 4-star recruit. According to 247 composite rankings he is the No. 8 small forward in his 2021 class. He was the No. 2 recruit in the state of Minnesota for his class.

“I would like to thank East Ridge High School for an amazing 2 years and memories that will last a lifetime,” Brown said on Twitter. “I’m forever thankful for the love and support [I’ve] received over the past years.”

Sunrise Academy also picked up a commitment from in-state player Ty Berry. He had played at Newton (Kansas) High School before announcing he was leaving.

“Thank you so much Newton High for everything you’ve done for me the last 3 years,” Berry said on Twitter. “I’m grateful for all the great experiences I had and all the friends I made.”

Berry is a 3-star recruit. He is ranked the 16th-best combo guard in the 2020 Class, per 247 Sports.

Sunrise Academy finished last season No. 13 in the Super 25 rankings.

The team was 22-6, and its season came to an end in GEICO Nationals when IMG Academy, the eventual champion of the tournament, dispatched Sunrise Academy 65-60 in the first round.

It will be interesting to see if new players and old ones who improved will lead to Sunrise Academy getting back to the tournament and going deeper into it.

It appears as though Dajuan Harris, who committed to Kansas Tuesday and also won the Peach Jam Championship, will not be at Sunrise next year, according to the Kansas City Star, but you can’t win them all.