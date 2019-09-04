Super 25 Volleyball: Five of top six teams from first rankings stay near the top after undefeated starts

Five of the top six teams from the Week 1 rankings have stayed in the top six of the rankings, and it’s hard to argue against that.

Five of those six teams from Week 1 have all started the year undefeated. Flower Mound (Texas) was the only team inside the top six of the Week 1 rankings to lose so far, going 21-3 to start the year. Granted, many of the top teams in the nation have not played as many matches as Flower Mound.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 2

Yet again, Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky) High School reigns supreme at the top of the Super 25. Assumption has started the year from where it left off last season, going 5-0 so far. According to WLKY, the team has won 21 of the last 27 state championships in Kentucky for volleyball. If the early start to the year is any indication, then the team will likely have a decent chance at another.

No. 2 Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California) has also shown promise in the early part of the season. The team has started 9-0, but it will have its biggest test of the season Thursday against Mater Dei, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

Mater Dei has also started the year strong. The team, ranked No. 5 in the Super 25 this week, is 3-0, with victories over Foothill/Santa Ana (California), Lakewood (California) and Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, California).

The team sandwiched in between Redondo Union and Mater Dei in the rankings is Marist (Chicago). Marist is the only team from the Sixth Region (Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin) in the top 10 of the rankings this week. New Castle (Indiana) has stayed inside the top six by starting 3-0 on the year.