Super 25 Volleyball Ranks sees little change; New Castle moves up

In what was a dominant week for the teams atop the Super 25 Rankings, there were no changes until No. 17.

There, New Castle (Indiana) moved up from No. 19 to No. 17. The team won two Class 3A State Championships in a row in Indiana, but this season it moved up a class to 4A, according to WRTV. New Castle picked up right where it left off, notching its record to 28-1 so far.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 8

Two new teams also made the rankings this week. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kansas) and St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City, Missouri) both crack the list, coming in at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively. St. Thomas Aquinas is 25-6 and St. Teresa’s Academy is 21-4 to start the year.

MORE: Regional Rankings | Midseason POY Candidates

The top teams held steady, which means Padua Franciscan (Parma, Ohio) retains its No. 1 position in the Super 25 Volleyball Rankings yet again, going 22-0 thus far.