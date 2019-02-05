Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer: A new No. 1 team once again

The Week 4 Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches are here.

Full Rankings: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 4

For the fourth week in a row, there’s a new No. 1 team in the Super 25 rankings. This week, Southlake Carroll (Texas) claims the top spot after ranking third in the Week 3 list. Southlake Carroll has started the year 12-0-1, and entered the rankings for the first time last week.

Loyola (Los Angeles) stayed in the No. 2 ranking for the second week in a row. Before that, for the Week 2 rankings, Loyola was the top team.

St Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) has entered the rankings at No. 3 after not being listed in the previous rankings. Saint Paul’s (Covington, La.) and Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) round out the top five this week.

Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) earned the No. 1 ranking in the Week 3 list, but this time around, the team was unranked.