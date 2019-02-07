Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer: Regional Rankings, Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Feb. 3, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 19-0-4 2 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 19-1-1 3 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 22-0-1 4 East Lake (Tarpon Springs, Fla.) 15-0-3 5 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 17-1-2 6 Mariner (Cape Coral, Fla.) 21-1-4 7 Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.) 17-2-2 8 Plant City (Plant City, Fla.) 11-1-2 9 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 14-1-5 10 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 16-1-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 21-1-4 2 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 19-0-6 3 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 19-2-1 4 Denham Springs (Denham Springs, La.) 20-4-2 5 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 17-2-3 6 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 19-2-4 7 St. Louis Catholic (Lake Charles, La.) 19-3-4 8 Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) 19-4-3 9 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 18-3-1 10 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 17-2-4

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 12-0-1 2 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 13-0-1 3 Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) 7-0-0 4 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 9-1-2 5 Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) 9-1-1 6 Lee (San Antonio, Texas) 9-2-0 7 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 8-0-2 8 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 7-1-1 9 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 9-2-1 10 Bel Air (El Paso, Texas) 8-1-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 22-1-3 2 San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) 18-1-1 3 Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) 21-0-2 4 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 18-2-2 5 Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.) 13-1-3 6 Mira Costa (Mira Costa, Calif.) 18-0-3 7 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) 16-1-2 8 Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.) 9-2-3 9 Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 13-2-7 10 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 11-2-6

