Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer: Regional Rankings, Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Feb. 3, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 19-0-4
2 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 19-1-1
3 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 22-0-1
4 East Lake (Tarpon Springs, Fla.) 15-0-3
5 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 17-1-2
6 Mariner (Cape Coral, Fla.) 21-1-4
7 Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.) 17-2-2
8 Plant City (Plant City, Fla.) 11-1-2
9 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 14-1-5
10 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 16-1-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 21-1-4
2 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 19-0-6
3 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 19-2-1
4 Denham Springs (Denham Springs, La.) 20-4-2
5 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 17-2-3
6 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 19-2-4
7 St. Louis Catholic (Lake Charles, La.) 19-3-4
8 Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) 19-4-3
9 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 18-3-1
10 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 17-2-4

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 12-0-1
2 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 13-0-1
3 Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) 7-0-0
4 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 9-1-2
5 Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) 9-1-1
6 Lee (San Antonio, Texas) 9-2-0
7 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 8-0-2
8 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 7-1-1
9 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 9-2-1
10 Bel Air (El Paso, Texas) 8-1-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 22-1-3
2 San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) 18-1-1
3 Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) 21-0-2
4 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 18-2-2
5 Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.) 13-1-3
6 Mira Costa (Mira Costa, Calif.) 18-0-3
7 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) 16-1-2
8 Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.) 9-2-3
9 Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 13-2-7
10 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 11-2-6

