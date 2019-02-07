Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer: Regional Rankings, Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
MORE: Super 25 Boys Winter Soccer Rankings
MORE: Super 25 Girls Winter Soccer Rankings
RELATED: Regional Girls Soccer Winter Rankings
Records shown are through games of Feb. 3, 2019
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|19-0-4
|2
|Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
|19-1-1
|3
|Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.)
|22-0-1
|4
|East Lake (Tarpon Springs, Fla.)
|15-0-3
|5
|Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.)
|17-1-2
|6
|Mariner (Cape Coral, Fla.)
|21-1-4
|7
|Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.)
|17-2-2
|8
|Plant City (Plant City, Fla.)
|11-1-2
|9
|Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.)
|14-1-5
|10
|Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
|16-1-1
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.)
|21-1-4
|2
|Jesuit (New Orleans, La.)
|19-0-6
|3
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|19-2-1
|4
|Denham Springs (Denham Springs, La.)
|20-4-2
|5
|Northshore (Slidell, La.)
|17-2-3
|6
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|19-2-4
|7
|St. Louis Catholic (Lake Charles, La.)
|19-3-4
|8
|Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.)
|19-4-3
|9
|St. Amant (St. Amant, La.)
|18-3-1
|10
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|17-2-4
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|12-0-1
|2
|Valley View (Pharr, Texas)
|13-0-1
|3
|Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas)
|7-0-0
|4
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|9-1-2
|5
|Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)
|9-1-1
|6
|Lee (San Antonio, Texas)
|9-2-0
|7
|Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas)
|8-0-2
|8
|Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas)
|7-1-1
|9
|Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas)
|9-2-1
|10
|Bel Air (El Paso, Texas)
|8-1-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|22-1-3
|2
|San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)
|18-1-1
|3
|Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.)
|21-0-2
|4
|Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|18-2-2
|5
|Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.)
|13-1-3
|6
|Mira Costa (Mira Costa, Calif.)
|18-0-3
|7
|De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
|16-1-2
|8
|Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.)
|9-2-3
|9
|Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
|13-2-7
|10
|Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
|11-2-6
Records shown are through games of Feb. 3, 2019