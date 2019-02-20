Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer: Regional Rankings, Week 5

USA Today Sports

Photo: Brian Miller/Democrat

Boys Soccer

February 19, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Feb. 18, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.) 21-2-2
2 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 20-1-2
3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 21-1-4
4 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 24-1-1
5 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 22-1-2
6 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 22-2-2
7 LaSalle (Miami, Fla.) 22-4-3
8 Mariner (Cape Coral, Fla.) 24-1-5
9 Lake Mary (Lake Mary, Fla.) 23-5-1
10 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 17-2-5

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 22-1-4
2 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 21-0-6
3 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 19-2-4
4 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 19-4-1
5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 19-3-1
6 Lewisburg (Olive Branch, Miss.) 18-1-1
7 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 18-3-3
8 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 20-3-4
9 Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) 21-4-3
10 Denham Springs (Denham Springs, La.) 21-5-2

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 13-0-2
2 Episcopal (Houston, Texas) 13-0-0
3 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 17-1-1
4 Lee (San Antonio, Texas) 14-2-0
5 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 11-2-2
6 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 11-1-1
7 Bel Air (El Paso, Texas) 13-1-0
8 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 12-1-3
9 Dobie (Houston, Texas) 13-1-2
10 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 11-1-3

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.) 22-2-4
2 El Segundo (El Segundo, Calif.) 22-1-1
3 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 21-2-2
4 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 13-2-7
5 Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park, Calif.) 20-2-1
6 Mira Costa (Mira Costa, Calif.) 19-1-3
7 Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.) 16-2-3
8 Watsonville (Watsonville, Calif.) 14-2-5
9 Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) 24-0-2
10 Pitman (Turlock, Calif.) 19-2-0

 

