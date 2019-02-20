Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer: Regional Rankings, Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of Feb. 18, 2019
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.)
|21-2-2
|2
|Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
|20-1-2
|3
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|21-1-4
|4
|Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.)
|24-1-1
|5
|Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
|22-1-2
|6
|Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.)
|22-2-2
|7
|LaSalle (Miami, Fla.)
|22-4-3
|8
|Mariner (Cape Coral, Fla.)
|24-1-5
|9
|Lake Mary (Lake Mary, Fla.)
|23-5-1
|10
|Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.)
|17-2-5
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.)
|22-1-4
|2
|Jesuit (New Orleans, La.)
|21-0-6
|3
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|19-2-4
|4
|St. Amant (St. Amant, La.)
|19-4-1
|5
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|19-3-1
|6
|Lewisburg (Olive Branch, Miss.)
|18-1-1
|7
|Northshore (Slidell, La.)
|18-3-3
|8
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|20-3-4
|9
|Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.)
|21-4-3
|10
|Denham Springs (Denham Springs, La.)
|21-5-2
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|13-0-2
|2
|Episcopal (Houston, Texas)
|13-0-0
|3
|Valley View (Pharr, Texas)
|17-1-1
|4
|Lee (San Antonio, Texas)
|14-2-0
|5
|Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas)
|11-2-2
|6
|Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas)
|11-1-1
|7
|Bel Air (El Paso, Texas)
|13-1-0
|8
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|12-1-3
|9
|Dobie (Houston, Texas)
|13-1-2
|10
|Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas)
|11-1-3
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.)
|22-2-4
|2
|El Segundo (El Segundo, Calif.)
|22-1-1
|3
|Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|21-2-2
|4
|Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
|13-2-7
|5
|Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park, Calif.)
|20-2-1
|6
|Mira Costa (Mira Costa, Calif.)
|19-1-3
|7
|Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.)
|16-2-3
|8
|Watsonville (Watsonville, Calif.)
|14-2-5
|9
|Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.)
|24-0-2
|10
|Pitman (Turlock, Calif.)
|19-2-0