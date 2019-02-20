Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer: Regional Rankings, Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Feb. 18, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.) 21-2-2 2 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 20-1-2 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 21-1-4 4 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 24-1-1 5 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 22-1-2 6 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 22-2-2 7 LaSalle (Miami, Fla.) 22-4-3 8 Mariner (Cape Coral, Fla.) 24-1-5 9 Lake Mary (Lake Mary, Fla.) 23-5-1 10 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 17-2-5

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 22-1-4 2 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 21-0-6 3 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 19-2-4 4 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 19-4-1 5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 19-3-1 6 Lewisburg (Olive Branch, Miss.) 18-1-1 7 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 18-3-3 8 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 20-3-4 9 Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) 21-4-3 10 Denham Springs (Denham Springs, La.) 21-5-2

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 13-0-2 2 Episcopal (Houston, Texas) 13-0-0 3 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 17-1-1 4 Lee (San Antonio, Texas) 14-2-0 5 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 11-2-2 6 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 11-1-1 7 Bel Air (El Paso, Texas) 13-1-0 8 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 12-1-3 9 Dobie (Houston, Texas) 13-1-2 10 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 11-1-3

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)