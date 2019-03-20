USA Today Sports

Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Regional: Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

1 Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.) 22-2-2
2 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 21-1-4
3 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 22-1-2
4 Lake Mary (Lake Mary, Fla.) 24-5-1
5 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Fla.) 15-3-3
6 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 22-2-2
7 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 15-5-3
8 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 24-1-1
9 LaSalle (Miami, Fla) 22-2-4
10 Palmer Trinity (Miami, Fla.) 21-2-2

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 23-1-4
2 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 21-1-6
3 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 19-2-4
4 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 19-4-1
5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 19-3-1
6 Lewisburg (Olive Branch, Miss.) 18-1-1
7 Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) 22-4-3
8 University (Baton Rouge, La.) 21-2-3
9 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 18-3-3
10 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 20-3-4

REGION III (Texas)

1 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 18-0-3
2 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 23-1-1
3 Episcopal (Houston, Texas) 13-0-0
4 Bel Air (El Paso, Texas) 20-1-0
5 Lee (San Antonio, Texas) 19-2-1
6 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 17-1-1
7 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 16-1-4
8 Juarez-Lincoln (Mission, Texas) 20-2-2
9 Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) 15-4-1
10 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 15-2-3

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

1 Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) 24-0-2
2 San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.) 23-2-6
3 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 23-2-5
4 El Segundo (El Segundo, Calif.) 24-1-2
5 Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.) 21-2-3
6 Brophy Collegiate Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) 19-3-2
7 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 15-2-9
8 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 23-2-3
9 Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.) 16-6-6
10 Santa Ana (Santa Ana, Calif.) 19-6-2

 

