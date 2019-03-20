Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Regional: Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Florida)
|1
|Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.)
|22-2-2
|2
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|21-1-4
|3
|Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
|22-1-2
|4
|Lake Mary (Lake Mary, Fla.)
|24-5-1
|5
|Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Fla.)
|15-3-3
|6
|Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.)
|22-2-2
|7
|American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
|15-5-3
|8
|Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.)
|24-1-1
|9
|LaSalle (Miami, Fla)
|22-2-4
|10
|Palmer Trinity (Miami, Fla.)
|21-2-2
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|1
|St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.)
|23-1-4
|2
|Jesuit (New Orleans, La.)
|21-1-6
|3
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|19-2-4
|4
|St. Amant (St. Amant, La.)
|19-4-1
|5
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|19-3-1
|6
|Lewisburg (Olive Branch, Miss.)
|18-1-1
|7
|Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.)
|22-4-3
|8
|University (Baton Rouge, La.)
|21-2-3
|9
|Northshore (Slidell, La.)
|18-3-3
|10
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|20-3-4
REGION III (Texas)
|1
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|18-0-3
|2
|Valley View (Pharr, Texas)
|23-1-1
|3
|Episcopal (Houston, Texas)
|13-0-0
|4
|Bel Air (El Paso, Texas)
|20-1-0
|5
|Lee (San Antonio, Texas)
|19-2-1
|6
|Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas)
|17-1-1
|7
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|16-1-4
|8
|Juarez-Lincoln (Mission, Texas)
|20-2-2
|9
|Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas)
|15-4-1
|10
|Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas)
|15-2-3
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|1
|Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.)
|24-0-2
|2
|San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.)
|23-2-6
|3
|Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|23-2-5
|4
|El Segundo (El Segundo, Calif.)
|24-1-2
|5
|Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.)
|21-2-3
|6
|Brophy Collegiate Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|19-3-2
|7
|Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
|15-2-9
|8
|Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|23-2-3
|9
|Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
|16-6-6
|10
|Santa Ana (Santa Ana, Calif.)
|19-6-2