Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Regional: Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

1 Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.) 22-2-2 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 21-1-4 3 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 22-1-2 4 Lake Mary (Lake Mary, Fla.) 24-5-1 5 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Fla.) 15-3-3 6 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 22-2-2 7 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 15-5-3 8 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 24-1-1 9 LaSalle (Miami, Fla) 22-2-4 10 Palmer Trinity (Miami, Fla.) 21-2-2

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 23-1-4 2 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 21-1-6 3 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 19-2-4 4 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 19-4-1 5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 19-3-1 6 Lewisburg (Olive Branch, Miss.) 18-1-1 7 Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) 22-4-3 8 University (Baton Rouge, La.) 21-2-3 9 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 18-3-3 10 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 20-3-4

REGION III (Texas)

1 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 18-0-3 2 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 23-1-1 3 Episcopal (Houston, Texas) 13-0-0 4 Bel Air (El Paso, Texas) 20-1-0 5 Lee (San Antonio, Texas) 19-2-1 6 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 17-1-1 7 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 16-1-4 8 Juarez-Lincoln (Mission, Texas) 20-2-2 9 Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) 15-4-1 10 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 15-2-3

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)