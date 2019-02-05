USA Today Sports

Super 25 Winter Girls Soccer Rankings: Archbishop McCarthy and JSerra switch places at the top

Photo: David Williams

Girls Soccer

JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) started the season 12-0-1 to claim the No. 1 spot in the Super 25 rankings last week. This week, the team moved to 14-0-3 to remain undefeated.

Full Rankings: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 4

There’s one problem for JSerra, though: Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) has been perfect. Archbishop McCarthy has moved to 21-0-0, which helped it usurp JSerra Catholic from the top spot in the rankings this week.

Los Alamitos (Calif.) comes in at No. 3 for the third consecutive week. Tompkins (Katy, Texas) and West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) are No. 4 and 5, respectively. 

Only one new team has cracked the rankings this week and that’s Guyer (Denton, Texas) High School. The team has gotten off to a 10-0-1 start so far.

