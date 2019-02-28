USA Today Sports

Super 25 Wrestling: Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey) crowned the champion

Photo: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Wrestling

By February 28, 2019

The penultimate USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 Wrestling Rankings crowns Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey) as the 2018-19 national champs. It’s the fourth consecutive year that the Buccaneers finish as the top team in the nation.

Blair nailed down the national title with an impressive showing at the Prep Nationals. The Bucs won the national tournament, outscoring No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pennsylvania) 354-325.

Blair also tied the all-time Prep Nationals record by crowning nine overall individual champs.

“Wrestling one of the toughest schedules in the country and going through it undefeated is a huge accomplishment for our guys,” Blair head coach Brian Antonelli said. “Blair wrestlers competed hard, and they represented the School with class the entire season. We are thankful for the support we received throughout, and we are proud of concluding the high school season with a national championship.”

The final Super 25 will be released March 13.

