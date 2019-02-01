Super Bowl LIII: Jared Goff's HS spells out special message for Rams star

Jared Goff may be the most famous alumnus of Marin Catholic High School just outside San Francisco. As a result, he’s making a whole lot of Los Angeles Rams fans in Kentfield, Calif.

On Thursday, students at Marin came together on the school’s football field to spell out a human message to their Super Bowl-bound graduate, forming out the letters for “GO GOFF” while the stunt was photographed overhead by a drone.

Here is the view from above! Marin Catholic High School spelling out a cheer for Jared Goff as he heads to his first Super Bowl! I hope @JaredGoff16 likes it… 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Cw1hZWQRev — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 31, 2019

According to San Francisco ABC affiliate KGO, the testament to Goff was planned out by Marin Catholic assistant principal Andy Van Horn, who was uniquely qualified to design such a tribute as a former marching band director.

“I think it is a great idea. I know how much he loves the school and how much he means to us. I think it is a great idea for the school to do for him,” Marin Catholic senior Vaughn Mauterer told KGO.