Super Bowl LIII: Jared Goff's HS spells out special message for Rams star

Jared Goff may be the most famous alumnus of Marin Catholic High School just outside San Francisco. As a result, he’s making a whole lot of Los Angeles Rams fans in Kentfield, Calif.
On Thursday, students at Marin came together on the school’s football field to spell out a human message to their Super Bowl-bound graduate, forming out the letters for “GO GOFF” while the stunt was photographed overhead by a drone.
According to San Francisco ABC affiliate KGO, the testament to Goff was planned out by Marin Catholic assistant principal Andy Van Horn, who was uniquely qualified to design such a tribute as a former marching band director.
“I think it is a great idea. I know how much he loves the school and how much he means to us. I think it is a great idea for the school to do for him,” Marin Catholic senior Vaughn Mauterer told KGO.