Super Bowl LIII: Rams coach Sean McVay even shows total recall on high school plays

At a spry 33, Rams coach Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history. He’s also less than two decades removed from playing high school football, and during Monday night’s Super Bowl Media Night, McVay proved his prodigious football memory bank stretches back that far.

Here’s McVay providing remarkably extensive details about three randomly selected plays during his state championship senior season at Marist School (Atlanta, Ga):

#LARams head coach Sean McVay is known for his photographic football memory … but does it extend back to his @MaristSchool days? His high school head coach gave us 3 old plays to test McVay's ridiculous recall. Spoiler: he did well. Very well. pic.twitter.com/P7NL99QU0R — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) January 29, 2019

Wow. That’s really some recall. Pulling up a random second quarter play based on the yard line in a regular season game with total clarity about the terminology and how the play unfolded? That’s eerie.

Of course, that’s all just part of the total package for McVay, who is still calling on lessons he picked up at Marist and in college at Miami of Ohio. And if you see a play you don’t recognize come Sunday? Well, that might just be McVay dialing up something from his Marist days as an homage to his hometown.