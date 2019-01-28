Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 8

USA TODAY High School Sports will make Super 25 Regional Rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Results through Jan. 27

NORTHEAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

DeMatha, Hyattsville, Md. (21-2) Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (14-4) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (17-1) Ranney, Tinton Falls, N.J. (15-2) Long Island Lutheran, Glen Head, N.Y. (13-2) Abington, Pa. (17-1) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (22-4) St. Benedict’s, Newark, N.J. (20-3) Kennedy Catholic, Hermitage, Pa. (11-3) Gill St. Bernard’s, Gladstone, N.J. (11-2)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

McEachern High School, Powder Springs, Ga., (21-0) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (24-1) Montverde Academy, Fla. (17-2) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (23-2) Mountain Brook High School, Ala. (24-3) South Central High School, Winterville, N.C. (17-1) Cox Mill High School, Concord, N.C. (17-1) Charlotte Christian School, Charlotte, N.C. (22-1) Hamilton Heights High School, Chattanooga, Tenn. (24-3) Carmel Christian High School, Matthews, N.C. (26-2)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (21-0) Nicolet, Milwaukee, Wisc. (14-1) Curie, Chicago, Ill. (24-1) Belleville West, Belleville, Ill. (20-1) Warren Central, Indianapolis, Ind. (17-1) Scott County, Georgetown, Ky. (23-1) Pickerington Central, Ohio (16-1) Huntington Prep, W. Va. (15-3) Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (16-2) Brush, Lyndhurst, Ohio, 12-1

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kan. (17-3) Wasatch Academy, Mt. Pleasant, Utah (21-2) Denton Guyer, Texas (26-4) Mansfield Timberview, Texas (26-2) Westlake, Austin, Texas (26-3) Blue Valley Northwest, Kansas (15-1) Baptist Prep, West Little Rock, Ark. (20-3) Chaparral, Parker, Colo. (16-2) Pleasant Grove, Utah (15-2) Edmond Memorial, Okla. (17-1)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.