Super25: Top six remains, McKinley (Canton) drops and two new teams enter the fold

All six of the top teams in the Super 25 are ranked the same as last week. The first team to see any movement was McKinley High School (Canton, Ohio), which suffered a defeat this week and dropped from seventh place to 16th in the rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), which is 17-0, remained the top unbeaten team in the nation at No. 1 overall. The other undefeated teams in the Super 25 include: Africentric (Columbus, Ohio) at 12-0, Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.) at 15-0, Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) at 11-0, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) at 18-0, Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) at 13-0 and Heritage (N.C.) with a 13-0 record.

Carondelet (Concord, Calif.) has entered the rankings at No. 25 after handing then-ranked No. 11 Pinewood its first defeat, 67-59. Carondelet’s Erica Miller scored 20 points in the victory, with 18 of her points coming on 3-point shots, according to the Mercury News.

Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) enters the rankings at No. 24 after starting the year 18-1. The team recently earned key victories over Warren Central and Westfield.