Five-star junior Sydney Parrish commits to Oregon Ducks

By April 15, 2019

Sydney Parrish, just a few months after leading Hamilton Southeastern to a Class 4A state title, announced on Twitter Monday night that she will play basketball at Oregon after graduating from HSE in 2020.

Parrish is ranked as the No. 11 player in her class nationally, according to ESPN, and she is ranked as the top guard in the country.

The five-star recruit averaged 21 points and 6.9 rebounds during her junior season. The Indiana junior All-Star and 2020 IndyStar Miss Basketball candidate scored a season-high 30 points with 10 rebounds in the team’s state finals victory over Lawrence North.

In mid-January, Parrish announced that her final seven schools included IU, UCLA, Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Parrish is the first player in the 2020 class to commit to the Ducks.

The Royals graduate five players over the offseason, but will return several key players next season, including Parrish and Jackie Maulucci.

