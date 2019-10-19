Sy'Veon Wilkerson voted Week 8 Top Star for performance in 5OT win over Gonzaga

Sy’Veon Wilkerson is having a stellar season.

One of his best games came against a top-10 team and area rival.

In the Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland) win over then-No. 8 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Wilkerson had 88 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 42-35 five-overtime victory on Oct. 11.

For his performance, Wilkerson was voted the Super 25 Week 8 Top Star.

He finished the week with 9,353 votes, more than 35% of the final poll.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Week 8 Top Star

In second place was Tyler Macon, the East St. Louis (Illinois) quarterback who completed 20 of 26 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns in a route of O’Fallon Township (Illinois) on Oct. 12.

Macon’s 7,017 total votes was more than a quarter of the full tally.

In third place was Chandler High School (Arizona) linebacker Brandon Buckner, who had three sacks and five tackles against Brophy Prep (Phoenix), a school that came into the game undefeated.

Buckner had 15.23% of the vote with 3,987 total.