WATCH: In T-ball league, kid robs a home run at the wall

There’s a lot to take in when watching the video of what might be the first robbed home run in a T-ball league.

We’ll get to the video in a moment, but first, here are some things to watch:

The swing. It’s a beaut. The kid looks like he’s ready to graduate onto higher levels of baseball with his balance, the little cock of the bat and his ability to get under the ball without hitting the tee.

The walls. Are those blow-up walls for kids? Ingenious. We want one.

The camera work and announcer. Is this a televised T-ball league? If kids are good enough to make it to that, there might be precedent for robbed home runs and this might just be a run-of-the-mill play.

The catch. We’ll let you watch that:

Possibly the first ever tee-ball walk-off Home Run Rob. pic.twitter.com/mIuX74H9pa — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) May 8, 2019

It’s unclear if this truly would have been a walk-off home run or just a normal home run, but either way, it was an impressive hit for the youngster.

We can understand the reaction of the players and adults alike who stormed the field, along with the child watching right behind the inflatable wall and the cameraman who who walked onto the field at the end of the video.

With kids this talented, it looks like they have a lot to be excited about this season.