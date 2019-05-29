Tamin Lipsey among freshmen selected to USA Basketball U16 National Team

The latest honor for Ames point guard Tamin Lipsey may be the biggest.

Lipsey, a 6-foot-2 freshman, was one of 12 freshmen and sophomores selected this week to USA Basketball’s U16 National Team. Lipsey will compete at the FIBA Americas U16 championship in Brazil from June 3-9.

To put the accomplishment in perspective: Lipsey is one of eight freshmen in the entire country selected for this national team. So, you could certainly argue this points to him being a top-10 prospect in 2022.

FULL ROSTER: 2019 U16 National Team

Iowa State and Nebraska have already offered, and schools such as North Carolina, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan have shown interest. They will be far from alone over Lipsey’s long high school career.

Lipsey was one of 30 athletes invited to the USA Basketball Junior National Team training camp, which began May 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Over the course of 13 practice sessions, he proved worthy of one of the coveted roster spots.

The training camp marked Lipsey’s third experience with USA Basketball. He previously participated in the 2019 USA Junior National Team April minicamp and the 2018 minicamp in October.

Lipsey, an All-CIML first-team member and All-Iowa honorable mention as a freshman, averaged 17 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in his first high school season.