Tanner Cuff voted Week 13 boys basketball Super 25 Top Star

With standing a large final push from competitors over the final couple days, Tanner Cuff was voted the Week 13 Super 25 Top Star.

He finished with 16,754 votes, more than 35 percent of the final tally.

Cuff guided second-seeded American Fork (Utah) to a championship victory over top seed Pleasant Grove (Utah) with 18 points.

This came just a day after he notched 25 in a triple-overtime semifinals victory over Davis (Kaysville, Utah), an 82-80 win for American Fork.

FINAL TALLY: Week 13 Top Star

In second place was Maurice Henry of Abington (Pa.) who scored 15 points and defended Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) High School’s top scorer in a 50-38 win.

Henry finished with 13,927 votes, just under 30 percent of the vote.

St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) High School’s Lunden McDay got third place with more than 6,700 votes. He scored 22 points, and added six rebounds and three steals in a March 2 playoff win.

Southwest Guilford (Greensboro, N.C.)’s Kobe Langley (4,604), Evanston (Ill.)’s Jaheim Holden (2,550) and Gonzaga Prep (Wash.)’s Anton Watson (1,817) also eclipsed the thousand-vote mark.