Tanque Verde High School (Tuscon, Arizona) athletic trainer accused of sexual conduct with minor

An athletic trainer at Tanque Verde High School (Tuscon, Arizona) , who also served as a teacher, has been arrested for alleged sexual conduct with a minor.

As reported by the Arizona Daily Star, William Yaw, 26, is facing three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department told the newspaper.

Police said Yaw and the minor had sex, at his apartment and one time at school, per an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.

In an emailed statement obtained by the Arizona Daily Star, the Tanque Verde Unified School District said “A community member expressed a concern to district personnel about a teacher at Tanque Verde High School.”

The district added that counselors will be available for students at the school who are seeking help.