2016 ALL-USA Offensive POY Tate Martell transferring to Miami

Tate Martell, who won the 2016 ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year Award after leading Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) to the National Championship, is on the move.

He announced he would transfer from Ohio State to Miami over Twitter around midnight ET Wednesday morning.

Martell began the process after former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced he would transfer to Ohio State instead of playing backup to Jake Fromm for another season.

After initially saying he would not transfer, Martell changed his mind. According to 247Sports, he is challenging the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

At Miami, Martell will team up with former Bishop Gorman teammates Brevin Jordan and Bubba Bolden.

right back like we never left… I’M A HURRICANE! 🙌🏼🌴 pic.twitter.com/6Dh0gu4fxD — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) January 16, 2019

Martell threw for 7,507 yards and 113 touchdowns over his three seasons at Bishop Gorman and ran for 2,294 yards with 35 touchdowns.

In winning the POY award as a senior, Martell threw for 41 touchdowns and only one interception. He added 21 more scores on the ground.

It’s been a busy month for recent Offensive Player of the Years. 2017 winner Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to a National Championship over Alabama on Jan. 7 and 2014 winner Kyler Murray declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 14, electing to forego playing baseball with the Oakland Athletics.