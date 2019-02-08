Taylor Bigby voted Week 9 girls basketball Super 25 Top Star

Taylor Bigby, a sophomore guard out of Centennial High School (Las Vegas), was voted the Week 9 Super 25 Top Star.

She scored 21 points in a 78-25 win over Shadow Ridge (Las Vegas) on Jan. 31.

Bigby finished with about 17,500 votes, almost 45 percent of the total tally.

SUPER 25 TOP STAR: Final tally

The three-star guard helped the Bulldogs go 25-1 in the regular season and put them in position to win their fifth title in a row.

Centennial is No. 6 in the Week 9 Super 25.

Montverde Academy (Fl.) guard Hya Haywood finished in second place this week in the Top Star vote, garnering 8,702 votes.

Haywood was the first Montverde girls basketball player to be nominated this year after the Eagles earned a spot in the Week 9 Super 25.

They are 20-4, and two losses came against top-12 teams in the country.

In third place of the Top Star poll was Natalie Jens of Beaver Dam (Wis.), who finished with about 5,100 votes.