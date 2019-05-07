TCU adds 4-star, in-state DE James Sylvester to Class of 2020

The TCU Horned Frogs landed their biggest recruit yet in the Class of 2020, keeping one of the top talents in East Texas near home.

On Monday, James Sylvester picked TCU ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State and others. A Class 3A All-State selection as a junior, Sylvester stands 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, and is considered one of the top 40 overall prospects in Texas.

“It’s just the love I felt. I got love from all the schools I talked to but they’re constantly talking to me and they seemed genuine,” Sylvester told 247Sports. “They already made me feel like I was part of the team and everybody listens and clowns around; I go to other schools and I never do that. It’s just a family and I love things like that. TCU had it and it was right for me.”

Perhaps the best news for TCU was this: Beyond gaining the highest rated pledge of their Class of 2020, the Horned Frogs also got a new ace recruiter, as the new pledge made clear to 247Sports.