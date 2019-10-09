TCU lands commitment from 4-star DT Patrick Jenkins

TCU landed a major potential piece of their 2020 recruiting picture with the commitment of 4-star defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins.

A senior standout at John Ehret High School (Marrero, La.), Jenkins committed to the Horned Frogs on Monday, choosing the Fort Worth school ahead of scholarship offers from LSU, Arkansas, Miami, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M and plenty other major programs.

A former LSU commit, Jenkins reopened his process in late September, at which point TCU became a serious contender for his commitment, as they had been before he made his original choice. The All-American Bowl pick is the third-highest rated player in TCU’s current Class of 2020.

It’s unknown if Jenkins plans to sign in December’s early signing period or whether he will theoretically be able to enroll in January. For now, he has more pressing concerns to focus on in trying to get the most out of his final prep season at Ehret.

As the highlight reel below shows, the senior campaign has been strong in the early going.