Team USA, with incoming Mississippi State player Rickea Jackson, will play for gold vs. Australia Wednesday

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer took his team overseas to compete in the World University Games over the summer.

Now, the team is one victory away from winning a gold medal.

Mississippi State’s incoming, current and former players are representing team USA, according to the Clarion Ledger. One of those incoming players, Rickea Jackson, was an ALL-USA Second Team selection. The team will play against Australia, the defending champion, at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday in Italy.

For team USA, Jackson has picked up right where she left off in high school. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that Jackson is averaging 23 points a game, which leads all players on the team. The game on Wednesday will be streamed by FISU TV.

Jackson cemented her legacy in high school by winning three Michigan state championships with Detroit (Michigan) Edison Academy. She also was named 2019 Michigan Miss Basketball by the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit Edison finished the year ranked No. 6 in the Girls Basketball Super 25 Rankings.